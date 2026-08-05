‘He’ll Break Caitlin Clark Into 6 Pieces’: Fans Want WNBA To Break Barrier and Sign 6-Foot-3 French Hooper Julie Tétart, Who Averages 20 Points and 20 Rebounds

Hard to believe but the WNBA season has turned into a battle of politics, medicine and personal beliefs about inclusiveness. While Caitlin Clark, Olivia Miles, Aja Wilson, Kelsey Mitchell and other WNBA stars put on performances for the ages, the discussion around transgender participation in girls and women’s sports has put the spotlight on an unlikely athlete. A trans player who is dominating overseas leagues has gained attention on social media.

RELATED: ‘The W Definitely Runs Scared Of That Fan Base’: Fans Are Wondering How Caitlin Clark Was Named WNBA Player of the Week Over Teammate Kelsey Mitchell

French Trans Hooper Julie Tétart Moves Into WNBA Spotlight

On Tuesday, Fox News triggered another layer of conversation surrounding the issue when it highlighted French trans basketball player Julie Tétart, who’s a star in France’s second-tier women’s basketball league, Ligue 2, leading in both points (21.2) and rebounds (20.2). Tétart is a biological male and publicly identified as trans in 2021.

“Social media users are calling on a WNBA team to sign transgender French basketball player Julie Tétart, who averages 21 points per game.Tétart, who came out as trans in 2021, is a 6’3” machine, averaging 20 rebounds per game. Tétart led France’s ‘Ligue 2’ in scoring and rebounds during the 2025-2026 season. The trans star won Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Domestic Player of the Year, according to Fox News. What is the @WNBA waiting for?,” the Fox News Post on X captioned.

A transgender player has been dominating France's second-tier women's basketball league, and now the WNBA question is front and center.



Julie Tétart averages 21 points and 20 rebounds this season while sweeping Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Domestic Player… pic.twitter.com/NCXYqei4Um — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 4, 2026

Fans React To Latest WNBA Development Surrounding Trans Participation In Women’s Sports

The situation surrounding Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark getting pulled into this issue in the middle of a season is enough of a headache for the WNBA. Now, fans are telling WNBA teams and coaches who have stood firm in their beliefs that trans players should be treated fairly and according to their identification to prove it and sign the French star.

RELATED: ‘You Guys Are Clowns’: Sophie Cunningham Called Out For Playing Football With Boys After She Spoke Out Against Trans Athletes In Women’s Sports, Fans Fiercely Defend Her

“So a guy playing against girls in reality. Look man, if you are this guy, fine, but know your place in reality, don’t abuse and push your problem onto others, taking advantage. We need a special category for guys like this in sports, why not?” one netizen said. “One wild swing with the elbow and he’ll break Caitlin Clark into 6 pieces,” one fan tweeted. This dude would pass for Caitlin Clark’s big brother…with armpit hair to boot. France is “Nutty” “Serious question. Where does it stop? Can’t any low level male college male basketball player just say he identifies as a woman and then dominate the WNBA and make millions? Then the WNBA will be just filled with men!” one netizen insisted. “Who wouldn’t want to make a million dollars a year and dominate professional basketball vs flipping burgers?” quipped another fan. “If the WNBA tries testosterone testing, just use the WNBA’s wokeness against them and say that is discriminatory and denying the person from identifying as whom ‘she’ wants!!’

Outkick Founder Offers $10M For WNBA vs. HS Boys Game

Right-wing site Outkick founder Clay Travis has really leaned into this “fight.”

To prove his point, he’s offered to put up money to prove how huge a physical advantage biological males have playing against women.

“$10 million challenge to @wnba champion @LVAces. If they beat a high school boy’s state champion of my choice they get $10 million. Game on pay per view, all proceeds to @Tunnel2Towers. Would be most watched & most lucrative basketball game in history!”

$10 million challenge to @wnba champion @LVAces. If they beat a high school boy’s state champion of my choice they get $10 million. Game on pay per view, all proceeds to @Tunnel2Towers. Would be most watched & most lucrative basketball game in history! pic.twitter.com/jwcxVorN8X — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 3, 2026

Clay Travis Wants To Start WNBA Team: “Nashville Balls”

Some find Travis’ offer insulting. To think that high school boys could defeat the best women players in the world. There’s a large contingent of fans, however, who believe the boys high school team would defeat a WNBA team. It’s all really a lot of talking, but it definitely gets the people going.

“Love it! This might go a long way toward convincing the ‘flat earthers’ that refused to acknowledge the obvious, that biological males have a significant physical advantage over biological females, and restoring title IX protections as they were meant to be,” one supportive fan said. “They will NEVER accept this, no matter how much money is donated. The boys team would embarrass them and that’s more important to them. Just like Fauci claiming the 5th – he didn’t want to be embarrassed,” a user commented.

A third fan was sure a WNBA team would lose to a high school boys team.

“Forget the aces let it be a All-Star team. And play with women’s rules and lines. They’ll still get stomped just like USA women’s soccer did by by a middle school boys team.”

Travis went as far as saying he wanted to start a WNBA team, and outspoken former Olympian Riley Gaines supported him.

“Nashville Balls are ready to sign,” the conservative influencer tweeted. “(Clay Travis) is drafting the contract now.”

Fans Accuse Media Of Using French Trans Star To Spread Irrational Fear Across WNBA

Under the new CBA, according to ESPN, there is no specific definition of “women” or any policy governing transgender eligibility. The agreement signed in March states, “only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA.”

There were fans who didn’t like what Travis was selling or saying. They believe his rhetoric has one mission: to destroy the WNBA.

“Why is the WNBA front and center? She doesn’t play in our country and I haven’t seen anything that suggests the WNBA wants to bring her in. Just stirring the pot on issues that affect the smallest amount of people,” one fan commented. “You really just searched the world over for a trans women’s basketball player you could use to scare people, and the best you could come up with is a 34 year old playing in France’s second tier league. And you rolled with it anyway. Amazing,” one fan tweeted. Social media users are calling on a WNBA team to sign transgender French basketball player Julie Tétart, who averages 21 points per game.



Tétart, who came out as trans in 2021, is a 6'3'' machine, averaging 20 rebounds per game.



Tétart led France's 'Ligue 2' in scoring and… pic.twitter.com/R7FN8Bs8HU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 4, 2026

The WNBA narrative has gone off the rails. While no group should feel excluded, there are also currently no reported trans players in the WNBA. There seems to be a group of people who definitely have an agenda against the league. Now that using Clark to sew racial division hasn’t worked, her willing teammate Sophie Cunningham clout-chased on an issue that has nothing to do with the WNBA as currently instituted. She’s also backed by people with agendas inconsistent with the league’s principles and mission to put the spotlight on anything and everything but hoops.

Has the actual WNBA season started yet? Because it’s hard to tell.