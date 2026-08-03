‘She Really Think She’s Michael Jordan’: Sophie Cunningham Fans Don’t Like Caitlin Clark’s ‘Coward’ Silence On Non-Basketball Drama

Caitlin Clark has been performing marvelously on the court and proving that she’s an offensive force to be reckoned with on a team full of talented players. Her “enforcer” Sophie Cunningham has been in the headlines for controversial remarks she made about women’s sports and who should be allowed to participate.

Sophie’s comments have led to a firestorm of opinions that have led to a Seattle Storm owner getting suspended for verbally assaulting teenage fans with signs thanking Cunningham for supporting girls and keeping them safe in sports.This incident, being that it revolves around one of the most popular players in the WNBA, has taken on a life of its own and not even Caitlin Clark is safe from the backlash.

Caitlin Clark Is Not Getting Caught Up In Sophie Cunningham’s Clout Chasing

Clark refused to get entangled in the off-the-court soap opera drama that the WNBA and its fans are becoming increasingly known for. As she usually does, she tried to keep it basketball and not revealing a personal take on what she sees is clearly an incendiary topic, one that could potentially also hurt her Nike brand if she offers an opinion that could be seen as political.

She’s smarter than that. Her fan base has done enough to alienate certain fan groups and players from embracing Clark. While her silence can be interpreted in many ways, making a direct statement about any non-basketball topic that she has no control over in the first place would be a terrible miss.

When Clark was asked about the recent drama started by Cunningham, and now the subsequent rallies that are popping up further inciting things, she gave an answer that Micharl Jordan would give in his day.

“I think for us it’s not really a discussion we have in our locker room. It’s for the league and governing body to work with their athletes to find solutions but our focus is on basketball and that’s what we talk about. And how we get wins and obviously we didn’t do that tonight, so we have an area to improve in that way,” Clark responded, and after being pushed for more comments, she refused to elaborate any further.

I will always defend Caitlin Clark every chance I get. But I’m truly sick and tired of watching her stay silent on men in women’s sports and not stand by Sophie, who’s had her back since day one. At some point you have to take a stance and speak out, girl. pic.twitter.com/UxeD8Coa7E — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) August 2, 2026

WNBA Fans Accuse Caitlin Clark Of Abandoning Teammate Sophie Cunningham

Certain fans clearly wanted her to say more, claiming she didn’t do enough to “defend” Cunningham, who has come under fire lately.

“Caitlin Clark refused to back Sophie Cunningham,” one fan captioned on X. “She’s pretty spineless to not have Sophie’s back if you ak me,” one fan commented. “Sophie has had Caitlin’s back since day one” a netizen quipped. “Leaving her to fight alone isn’t neutrality– it’s abandonment,” said another dramatic fan.



Megyn Kelly even called Clark, once “America’s Darling,” a coward.

Coward. https://t.co/4ietxcRCj5 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 3, 2026

Fans across the country — on both sides of the fence concerning the issue — want Clark to speak up about the drama her friend and teammate has started. Fever coach Stephanie White had to address it.

Not everybody liked or agreed with her answer, but she did address it directly.

“I wouldn’t really say that I’m educated enough from a scientific standpoint. I don’t ever believe that exclusion is the answer,” White said.

Fever coach Stephanie White is asked her stance on males playing in women's sports.



"I wouldn't really say that I'm educated enough from a scientific standpoint. I don't ever believe that exclusion is the answer."



She then opens up on "frustration" over the debate being tied… pic.twitter.com/6hOLPSBYBf — Jackson Thompson (@JackThompsonFOX) August 1, 2026

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve expressed her honest thoughts on the issue and personally addressed Cunningham on the court prior to Sunday night’s game. Some fans weren’t feeling it.

When Minnesota Lynx HV Cheryl Reeve, who wore a “Trans Kids Belong” t-shirt vs Indiana, was asked to share what her & Sophie Cunningham said specifically in their pregame chat, Reeve said:



“Absolutely not!”



Why not, coach? Is there something you don’t want us to know? pic.twitter.com/3cwjHGPflA — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) August 2, 2026

Fans Want Caitlin Clark To Pick A Side On Non-Basketball Issue

“I will always defend Caitlin Clark every chance I get. But I’m truly sick and tired of watching her stay silent on men in women’s sports and not stand by Sophie, who’s had her back since day one. At the spoke point you have to take a stance and speak out, girl,” one Trump supporter captioned above Clark’s response. “Sophie reminds me of Tulsi Gabbard. She stands for what is right when everyone else is sitting on their hands. Caitlin is like Bernie Sanders. She threw Sophie under the bus,” another disgruntled netizen observed.

One fan asked the million-dollar question:

“Why doesn’t Caitlin Clark stand for anything? Every other player/coach, actually stands for something good or bad? Does she really think she’s Micheal Jordan or something? That I just wanna hoop sh*t is old.”

Caitlin Clark Is WNBA’s Michael Jordan & Will Act Accordingly

Well … yes.

She’s been called the Michael Jordan of the WNBA by the same people who are now turning against her because she won’t support their divisive rhetoric. You can’t become the biggest brand on earth by alienating fans behind politics. That’s get money rule No. 1. What has changed?

That’s exactly what MJ would have done when he was elevating the NBA and becoming one of the biggest brands in sports history. Clark’s biggest ticket when it comes to her lofty standing as the woman who made the WNBA is to stay neutral while capitalizing on her likability and performance. The hijacking of her narrative is one thing she has struck back against but doesn’t spend every day immersed in. That’s not what she does.

Because of this, similarly to the way Michael Jordan was criticized by the Black community for not addressing Black social issues and making the statement “Republicans buy sneakers too.”

Clark is not getting in the middle of Sophie Cunningham’s mess or a right-wing agenda seen by many as an exclusive one that directly contrasts with the mission and message of the league she plays in. Whether you agree or disagree, that’s not Clark’s fight. She has so much on her plate already.

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She’s probably most happy that her team is winning and she’s finally finding a consistent groove after missing almost all of last season with lower body injuries. Priorities. And hers shouldn’t be yours.