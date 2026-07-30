‘We’ve Really Had Enough Of This Division’: ‘Totally Embarrasing’ Seattle Storm Owner Suspended For Cursing Out Teenage Fans, While Sophie Cunningham Rallies Bring WNBA Political Drama

The WNBA has been under intense scrutiny unlike ever before. With an influx of new fans has come great pushback against the issues and agendas that the league has traditionally promoted. In times like these, when the stage is the brightest, a league’s leaders (ownership, executives) have to be aware of the moment. And for all of the backlash players receive for a perception that they don’t represent the WNBA right at times, owners should be held to the same standards.

Seattle Storm Owner Celeste Keaton Embarrasses The League

Seattle Storm minority owner Celeste Keaton failed to do that and was fined by the WNBA and suspended for her team’s next five home games following an incident Tuesday night involving a pair of Sophie Cunningham fans. This was originally reported by Cassandra Negley for Yahoo Sports.

Seattle Storm minority owner Celeste Keaton has been fined by the WNBA and suspended for her team's next five home games following an incident Tuesday night involving a pair of Sophie Cunningham fans, per @CasNegley



The incident reportedly occurred when the two young women,… pic.twitter.com/ARFgVvDmVN — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 30, 2026

The incident popped off when the two young ladies were carrying signs thanking the Indiana Fever star for her recent comments regarding protecting biological women participating in sports. This has been a fiery political issue that has really struck a chord within the right wing community.

The signs read: “We love you Sophie” and “Thank you Sophie for speaking up for girls” while sitting courtside for the Fever-Storm game. Their appearance came a week after Cunningham made her controversial comments about inclusion during a 105-95 loss to the Fever.

Celeste Keaton Attacks Teenage Girls Supporting Sophie Cunningham: Fans React

According to the fans, Keaton told them “Jesus loves everyone” and “I hope Jesus can forgive you for what sin you’ve done” before calling them “f*cking insane.”

Seattle Storm majority owner Ginny Gilder issued a public apology acknowledging that a co-owner made inappropriate comments and reaffirming the team’s commitment to a respectful fan environment

Regardless of why the Storm owner was offended, she exhibited an insane sense of entitlement. The kind of entitlement that makes most people dislike people who are fortunate enough to have access to millions of dollars.

“Narcissistic people need to find therapy for their sickness. If you get angry over other people’s beliefs that 100% on you. Get help. Maybe she will now,” said one fan who didn’t like Keaton’s actions.

“Bro, she has not independent career or wealth, just married to an ex-Microsoft HR exec who exercised some options.,” another fan revealed.

According to @grok the fan is correct. “Celeste Keaton has no publicly reported personal net worth. She is the longtime partner of Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel (estimated nine-figure net worth from her Microsoft career).”

Why Hasn’t WNBA Made A Statement?

The fact that the WNBA has not made a public statement about such a hideous incident is troubling to some fans as well. An owner attacking teenage girls for supporting a player is something that can’t happen.

WNBA has only confirmed to media (Fox News Digital, Seattle Times, Yahoo Sports) that it suspended Keaton from the next five home games and fined the team an undisclosed amount. No public press release or further statements elaborating on the incident has been issued by the league.

Sophie Cunningham Calls Keaton’s Actions “Embarrassing”

Cunningham had something to say about the incident on social media and she didn’t mince words. Cunningham described Keaton’s actions inside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Tuesday night as “truly embarrassing,” She also praised the young fans for “standing up for what they believe.”

“I truly believe there is a safe space and love for EVERYBODY,” she wrote on X on Wednesday night.

I truly believe there is a safe space and love for EVERYBODY. Biological girls, biological boys, trans women, and trans men. Everyone is welcome at my table! You can disagree and still be kind.



Bravo to those girls for standing up for what they believe. You’ll be hearing from… https://t.co/gIVWhEHi3Q — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) July 30, 2026

And now Sophie Cunningham rallies are being held throughout the country.

A second Sophie Cunningham rally has been planned for tomorrow night's Indiana Fever game in Portland against the Fire, an organizer has told me. https://t.co/0jaSjUmMbn — Jackson Thompson (@JackThompsonFOX) July 30, 2026

Fans Are Accusing Cunningham Of Feeding Into Division

Fans don’t agree with Celeste Keaton’s actions toward the girl, but some also don’t like Cunningham fueling the fire of a heated issue that has become a hot topic for political divisiveness.

“You’re a bigot. Know you’re angling for a Fox News spot. Hopefully you blow your ACL so you can start your career there asap,” one fan said. “Soph, you stepped in this….. I love you, but you stepped into this and it’s really not necessary….please try to bring this in for a landing…. We’ve really had enough of this division for the past 10 years…. I know your heart is right…,” said another fan urging Cunningham to stay out of this type of politics. “Sophie, remember when the rest of your peers were supporting Warnock during the Wubble and you were still following Kelly Loeffler and the Trump family on IG? You’ve always been on the wrong side of history. It’s too bad this has become what you’re known for and not your basketball skill,” one netizen recalled in the comments.

WNBA Circus Is Making Money

The WNBA has a lot going on, but these soap opera dramas and tough conversations and disagreements might not benefit the league in the long run. However, the money is rolling in and the league is more followed than ever. The fan base itself is fractured, with many having their own agenda when it comes to discussing the game. But as far as a league that wants people to take it seriously, the WNBA has some work to do. Especially if issues such as this continue to be the platform that some players use to elevate their pockets and visibility.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher publicly praised Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham for her stance against transgender athletes competing in women's sports. pic.twitter.com/4Agkg7Apl3 — Dee_Lay 🇺🇸 (@DrexelGlen19289) July 30, 2026

As far as WNBA owners are concerned, they need to do whatever they can to endear themselves to the fans and represent the league’s hierarchy in a non-discriminatory way. Anyway you slice it, what Keaton did is a horrible look for the WNBA, and exposes the division within the league — on all levels — and feeds an audience who only want to find reasons to tear the league down.

Can’t keep self-inflicting wounds and blaming others.