‘Maybe After I Retire’: With WNBA Career Uncertain Sophie Cunningham Dishes On Future WWE and OnlyFans Opportunities

There’s a ton of things going on in the WNBA despite the offseason being in full swing. Collective bargaining negotiations continue. There’s a new Project B league signing WNBA stars to reported $2M deals. Unrivalved League Season 2 is about to get underway and free agency is basically on hold right now as the CBA is up in the air.







Sophie Cunningham just turned being Caitlin Clark’s enforcer into a full-blown Google phenomenon—looks like hustle and glow-up pays.https://t.co/K5WQcfMr85 — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeague) December 9, 2025

One of the more popular free agents in the WNBA is Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham. Cunningham, who rose to prominence as Caitlin Clark’s “enforcer” and caddie, is entering her age 30 season and she’s never been a superstar but she’s getting that treatment now as one of the most popular players in the league especially among men 45 and over, which comprises most of the WNBA’s “new” audience.



(Getty Images)

While Clark continues to lay low, Cunningham is still talking it up on her podcast, pursuing new opportunities and preparing for a possible 2026 season marred by a players strike if an agreement can’t be reached.



WWE Wants Sophie Cunningham

Sophie Cunningham sees WWE as a potential path after her WNBA career. Learn more: https://t.co/kZuP4zPDxA pic.twitter.com/Hd4lmN8RuY — Complex (@Complex) December 21, 2025

On a recent episode of her “Show Me Something,” podcast Cunningham revealed she’s been approached about potentially entering the world of WWE.

That’s when you know you have crossed over from WNBA player to celebrity. When you do stuff like walk the Victoria’s Secret runway like Angel Reese did or become a pro wrestler.

Cunningham is no spring chicken. She’s not old either but she’s also not star in the league where her options are endless. So she says she will serious consider joining WWE when she retires.



“I grew up on that f***ing WWE, baby,” Cunningham said during the conversation, as she recalled fond childhood memories of watching wrestling with her sister. “Me and Lindsey used to wrestle all the time, and our parents would have to call it.”

Some of Cunningham early favorites were Kane, Hulk Hogan, and later John Cena.



Cunningham isn’t ready to hang up up her hardwood kicks yet but admits, “They asked me to do it,” she said to her co-host West Wilson. “Maybe after I retire, or in the offseason… maybe us two will be the new WWE duo.”

Any type of wrestling endeavor would fit Cunningham as she already has a built in character as a physical performer who is willing to throw hands for Clark.

Indiana Fever fans are in love with Cunningham and most don’t want to hear any talk about her joining another team.

Would Sophie Cunningham Do OnlyFans?

She’s already said she doesn’t know how things will play out for her in free agency. Indiana didn’t make her a priority to sign before everything shut down for CBA negotiations. Cunningham’s popularity is through the roof right now as she finished ahead of teammate Caitlin Clark in Google’s 2025 most searched athlete list. In fact Cunningham was top 5 and the only WNBA player in the Top 10. She even outpaced the WNBA’s most popular player, her teammate Clark.



“If the WNBA screws you, you’ll find a plan b,” said her podcast co-host, West Wilson.

Cunningham answered:

“Not Plan B, Project B,” she said, referring to the deal she just signed with the new international women’s pro league.



On a recent podcast, Cunningham also handled the question about the possibility of turning to OnlyFans if her WNBA bag dries up.



“Do you even need the league, you could just make money on OnlyFans, Cunningham was asked.

Sophie chuckled and made it a point to explain that the reason why any WNBA player has fame beyond the court is because of the visibility that playing in the world’s premier women’s basketball league gives them.

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham had Caleb Pressley SPEECHLESS after she responded to him saying that she’ll have a “Plan B” and can make an ØF if the WNBA stops paying her 😭😭

pic.twitter.com/F79HNJwlQ4 — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) December 21, 2025

Cunningham’s growing fan base might be disappointed to know that she isn’t going to enter the OnlyFans realm anytime soon. Sorry pops.