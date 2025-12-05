‘This League Offers Lots and Lots Of Money’: Sophie Cunningham Asked Caitlin Clark To Join Project B, But WNBA’s Cash Cow Said ‘No’ To $2M Salary

While the WNBA’s players and league executives are engaged in a heated collective bargaining negotiation, a new pro women’s league, Project B is snatching up some of the WNBA’s most popular players and paying them substantially more than they were making in salary in the “W.”

The startup league is funded by several wealthy tech moguls and recently Indiana Fever guard and Caitlin Clark enforcer, Sophie Cunningham, inked a deal with the league which won’t be in direct competition to the WNBA, but provides financial opportunities that could complicate the league’s stronghold on the best talent in women’s hoops.

Caitlin Clark Shut Down Sophie Cunningham’s Request To Join Project B: Projected Average Salary Of $2M

Cunningham recently divulged several details about Project B, including that she asked teammate Caitlin Clark to join. Clark is the WNBA’s biggest star, raking in $16M last season despite making just $78K in salary.

“I tried to get her to play in [Project B]. She was like ‘No,” Cunningham said.

Clark didn’t participate in the inaugural season for Unrivaled League, and she hasn’t expressed any interest in competing in Project B, which is slated to run from November 2026 to April 2027. It will highlight 66 players across 6 teams in cities across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Several WNBA stars have already been signed, including Nneka Ogwumike, Alyssa Thomas, Kelsey Mitchell, Sophie Cunningham, Jonquel Jones, Jewell Loyd and Kamilla Cardoso among others.

Cunningham tried to recruit her friend, who she caddied for in a recent golf tournament, but was unsuccessful. Clark’s pockets are overflowing, and she tends to do her own thing as her brand is considered by some to be larger than the league itself.

WNBA Will Remain Queen Of The Court

On her podcast, “Show Me Something, Sophie Cunningham & West Wilson,” Cunningham discussed the new pro leagues popping up and whether they pose a threat to a WNBA currently embroiled in turmoil.

She admitted that most American players, instead of traveling overseas as they have in the past, would now likely play basketball in the offseason for organizations such as Project B, 3v3 Unrivaled League and Athletes Unlimited.

Cunningham made a strong point about the WNBA platform and how women’s basketball needs the league to flourish, regardless of other entities that pop up throwing cash around and claiming to be the future of the sport.

Despite Clark shutting down Project B, Cunningham says she’s “super excited” to play with teammate Kelsey Mitchell. In Clark’s absence last season due to lower body injuries limiting the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year to 13 games in 2025, Mitchell exploded into a No. 1 option and one of the premier performers in the WNBA leading the injury-plagued Fever to a surprise WNBA Finals visit before losing to A’ja Wilson’s Las Vegas Aces.

“They recruited me and I kind of turned it down twice because I don’t want to play overseas, but the more details I got I thought about it and what a good time for me to expand my brand globally,” Cunningham said.

The access to elite treatment, charter flights and other perks appealed to her. Plus, it’s just common sense. The CBA has not been negotiated yet and while reports of substantial salary raises have leaked to the media, there’s been no concrete agreement signed and as far as players are concerned next season might still be in jeopardy. In addition, Cunningham is a lame duck with the Fever as her contract has not been renewed with the team for 2026. Meanwhile, Project B has emphasized player compensation, reportedly promising to pay players’ salaries starting at $2 million annually.

That’s a serious bag in comparison to the WNBA.

Sophie Cunningham Says She’s In Her WNBA Prime: Shuts Down Notion That Project B Has Saudi Ties

It was originally reported that a large portion of the funding for Project B was Saudi-based, but the league itself has since refuted reports that any Saudi money is being used to fund the new league. Cunningham says that the league is backed by four wealthy tech companies. This has also been previously reported by The Shadow League.

“I think the people that are running it are just good, good people, ” the 27-year-old slick-shooting wing said. “What a great time to expand my brand globally. I get to play year-round, which will help me stay in shape … I’m hitting my prime.”

Indiana Fever enforcer Sophie Cunningham has joined new women’s pro league Project B. She asked WNBA star, friend and teammate Caitlin Clark to join the league that pays a reported average salary of $2 million, but the Iowa legend declined. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Cunningham says prime age in the WNBA is “like age 28-34.” and she says she’s a late bloomer anyway. In the past, Cunningham has expressed interest in walking the Victoria Secret runway after Chicago Sky star Angel Reese made history doing so. She’s also connecting with more brands and trying to capitalize on her association with Clark and her newfound voice among the WNBA’s most popular players.

Without Clark present to hog up all the limelight maybe Cunningham can play herself into a nice deal and expand her marketing opportunities by excelling in Project B.