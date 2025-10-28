‘Sophie Cunningham Bout To Call Her Agent and Hate Again’: Fans Erupt At Angel Reese’s Former Teammate Kysre Gondrezick’s Playboy Announcement

WNBA star Angel Reese recently broke the internet and expanded her overall brand by becoming the first athlete to walk the vaunted Victoria Secret runway. Last season she was spotted at several events with her former teammate and good friend Kysre Gondrezick, another hooper who embraces fashion and looks sexy while doing it. Gondrezick, who used to play for the Chicago Sky before retiring, previously dated Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. She has kept herself relevant off the court by turning heads and staying affiliated with rising stars such as Reese.

In her own effort to expand her brand beyond the basketball court, Gondrezick, reportedly is also trying to break ground. Although being tapped as Playboy magazine’s Miss June 2025, isn’t as prestigious as Reese’s VS affiliation, it still marks a bold crossover from WNBA baller to model. This seems to be a growing trend as female athletes try to dismiss past myths about their beauty and limitations.

The announcement, made Sunday by TMZ, featured Gondrezick, 26, in a sequence of sultry poses that intentionally portray athletic strength combined with class and poise, in a perfect modern day Playboy package. The photoshoot features the 6-foot-2 athlete in a vintage Bunny outfit, which highlights her refined physique, cultivated through years of professional hoops.

Cardi B with WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick inside VS Fashion show pic.twitter.com/IBszLGOt0c — CardiBArchive (@cardibarchive_) October 16, 2024

Gondrezick Has 300,000 Social Media Followers

Gondrezick has built a social media following of more than 300,000 fans and if she still played in the league, would be one of the more marketable and recognizable players. She could ball in her day too. After starring at West Virginia State and being drafted fourth overall by the Indiana Fever in 2021. She comes from an accomplished hoops family. Her pops, Grant Gondrezick played in the NBA and her sister Kaila Gondrezick is also an ex-college star. Injuries and personal issues derailed her pro career before it really turned up. She played a few seasons with the Fever and signed with Chicago ahead of the 2024 season, before abruptly retiring before the season began.

Now she dedicates her career to building a brand and often shares fitness tips and motivational posts via social media. As Playboy, whose stock has fallen dramatically since the death of Hefner continues to get a foothold in today’s digital age, Gondrezick’s spread arrives amid the magazine’s digital-first revival.

Kysre Is First Current Female Professional Baller To Become a Playmate

Kysre is the first current female professional basketball player to become a Playmate, as she continues to particpate on the court, outside of the WNBA. Just a few days ago, Kysre was in the news for joining the AU Pro Basketball league. Today she joins an elite model class featuring Noemie Neuens, Mahina Florence, Emma Vanderhoof, Gayeanne Hazlewood and Jordyn Johnson.

Former WNBA player and Angel Reese teammate, Kysre Gondrezick Kysre is the first current female professional basketball player to become a Playmate (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images).

“What people label as a transition, I embody as evolution. I’m not stepping outside who I am. I’m building a multidimensional brand. It’s taken intentional work to get to this level,” she said. “Becoming a WNBA player and getting to that level, you put in a lot of work to get there,” she says. “You have to put in even more work to stay there.”

Gondrezick’s personal life has drawn a lot of attention. Back in July of 2024 she was hand and hand with Jaylen Brown, fresh off an NBA Finals MVP at the ESPY’s.

Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick at the ESPYs 🔥⭐ pic.twitter.com/S4fYAXZHo4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 12, 2024

The $300M man’s brief fling with Gondrezick raised her profile. The two linked romantically after being spotted together at an event. Brown and Gondrezick were first seen hanging out together at the Celtics parade, sparking rumors that they were dating. Another video showed Brown holding the NBA championship trophy in one arm while holding Gondrezick in the other. The red carpet pop-out was further proof, as Gondrezick’s stunning black dress stole the show. Just as fast, however, they were broken up and neither publicly commented on the split.

Former WNBA Player Kysre Gondrezick’s Playboy Announcement Drew Strong Opinions

In the same dramatic fashion as her friend Angel Reese does her roll outs of new endeavors, Gondrezick’s announcement has sparked a wide range of opinions online. Some fans have praised her empowerment and confidence, while others are hesitant to totally embrace this intersection of sexuality and sports.

Beauty and the Ball



No one is turning heads on and off the court like Kysre Gondrezick, rewriting the narrative that beauty and athleticism can’t coexist.



Growing up with basketball legends in her bloodline, Kysre’s journey of self-discovery and the determination to own her… pic.twitter.com/JHF5LZE7jt — ESSENCE (@Essence) January 9, 2025

Sophie Cunningham Caught In the Social Media Moshpit

Some fans took the announcement as an opportunity to take a shot at former Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham, who expressed desire to walk in a Victoria Secret fashion show after seing Angel Reese do it. SC called it a childhood dream.

“Sophie Cunningham bout to call her agent and hate again,” quipped one fan. “Oh so that’s why Brown started painting that hairline in, he’s back on the market,” joked another fan.

Not everyone celebrated the Playboy shoot as a win for women athletes.

“When they don’t wanna work to earn they start selling they bodies lol,” one fan commented. “When in doubt…pose for the camera with your ass out. When guys break up they hit the gym “ladies” hit the streets,” said another fan, very critical of Gondrezick’s spread. “From WNBA player to playboy. Can’t make this up!,” marveled another netizen.

No you can’t make this up and women such as Gondrezick and Reese, who have made a way on the basketball court are now expanding and capitalizing on all aspects of their fame.