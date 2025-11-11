‘Think Project B Offers Caitlin Clark A Bag So Big She Can’t Say No’: Could $100M Deal With New Saudi-Backed Hoops League Lure WNBA Golden Goose?

With the WNBA nearing a lockout once the league’s collective bargaining agreement comes to an end on Nov. 30, you would think that is the main issue for players, but back in October, The Shadow League reported another developing situation with a new Saudi-backed league that most fans assumed was a bunch of hot air. But now the league poses a serious threat to the WNBA’s future as the preeminent women’s pro basketball league.

Saudi funded new women’s basketball league is forming. It is founded by ex Google exec and Skype co-founder. 6 teams of 11 players -66 in total. They play next season ,November – April . No conflict with WNBA but with Unrivaled. They play seven 2 week tournaments. They are based… pic.twitter.com/EijqdTgzOs — CCFC-off season (@sohali2012) October 10, 2025

In addition to many players earning more money playing overseas and with the fledgling Unrivaled basketball league started by WNBA players Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart paying players twice as much as they do in the WNBA, a new league is now offering them even more money.

Saudi Backed League Could Push Unrivaled

As “Unrivaled” prepares for year two after a successful inaugural season reports are a Saudi backed league currently titled “Project B” is aiming to take that spot. Project B is a global basketball league founded by former Facebook executive Grady Burnett and Skype cofounder Geoff Prentice. It has a who’s who list of investors and advisors including Candace Parker, former NFL legend Steve Young, tennis legend Novak Djokovic and women’s tennis star Sloane Stephens could push the league out.

Per reports the league has already signed WNBA players and while its season timeframe won’t overlap the WNBA season, it will do so with “Unrivaled.”

In fact one fan stated ….

“Looks like Unrivaled will have to drop ‘Un’ from its name.”

So if players can make significantly more money playing for Project B, what will be their incentive to continue to play year-round? Especially when the WNBA has a current supermax salary of $249,244 and Unrivaled paid its players an average of $220,000 during its first season. Unrivaled is still holding the cards right now, as the league has already signed almost 30 players to multi-year contracts. Not sure how many of the league’s stars are among those players. We know A’ja Wilson, Clark and Reese are not.

“We’re confident with what we’ve built in collaboration with our athletes, partners, and investors,” Unrivaled president Alex Bazzell said in a statement to FOS. “We remain consistent in our approach to pay players competitively, provide a meaningful stake in the business, and keep them home year-round. We continue to be a player-first league that’s additive to the overall women’s basketball ecosystem and WNBA, and we look forward to building on the success from season one this upcoming January.”

Project B Average Salary $2M: How Can This Affect WNBA?

With the WNBA’s biggest issue being salaries for its players, a league like Project B could cause problems like LIV Golf did for the PGA, something that ultimately led to the two even discussing a merger at one point. While that doesn’t seem like it will happen at the moment, LIV’s arrival has still disrupted the PGA’s process. While the WNBA struggles to get its stuff together, WNBPA President and 2016 WNBA MVP, Nneka Ogwumike, has already signed with Project B. Multiple sources are reporting that Ogwumike isn’t the only current WNBA player to have signed a deal.

Project B — a new global women’s basketball league launching in 2026 — is offering players $2M+ per year, with multiyear deals worth 8 figures and equity stakes, per @FOS



That’s far above the WNBA’s current $249K supermax 😳



Seattle Storm star and WNBPA president Nneka… pic.twitter.com/Xl9p86wYFM — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 6, 2025

“Project B — a new global women’s basketball league launching in 2026 — is offering players $2M+ per year, with multiyear deals worth 8 figures and equity stakes, per @FOS. That’s far above the WNBA’s current $249K supermax. Seattle Storm star and WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike has already signed on as Project B’s first player.”

Players’ salaries and revenue splits are sticking points in these CBA negotiations and with Project B allegedly being backed by the oil-rich Saudis, in the words of Atlanta rap icon Jermaine Dupri and Brooklyn’s Jigga man, “Money Ain’t A Thing.”

Caitlin Clark Fans Will Travel With Her Wherever She Goes

Most fans have been very supportive of the WNBPA’s stance that salaries, accommodations and revenue sharing between the league and players must all increase significantly. However, the increased attention that the league has received which has in turn boosted its overall value and revenue-generating capabilities, is largely based on a new fanbase brought in by polarizing players such as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Clarks fans, in particular, will probably follow her wherever she plays. Most of her fans are unconcerned with the rest of the WNBA or the league itself. While they previously ignored the reports that his league was real and forming, fans are now looking into Project B and seeing it as a viable option, where the women who participate will get paid substantially more than they do in the WNBA.

Project B Could Offer Caitlin Clark Massive $20M Per Deal

I personally think Project B offers Caitlin a bag so big she can’t say no.



She will still play in the WNBA, it’s not a one of the other type of deal.



With her name attached they would get a huge network deal and yes, fans would watch.



She would finally be attached to a… pic.twitter.com/6jMxnq1t3n — Ken Swift (@kenswift) November 10, 2025

“I think Project B offers Caitlin a bag so big she can’t say no,” said Ken Swift, a man who claims in his X bio that he had ‘no interest in Women’s Basketball – then I saw Caitlin Clark play.’”

“She will still play in the WNBA, it’s not a one or the other type of deal. With her name attached they would get a huge network deal and yes, fans would watch. She would finally be attached to a league that could pay her what she’s worth. She would be the highest paid women’s basketball player ever.”

Right now, the WNBA isn’t facing a direct competitor as Project B would run in the offseason, similar to Unrivaled. The Saudis are all about outbidding people, so the Unrivaled League’s potential talent pool would already be heavily threatened. Those 220K base salaries are sweet for a league backed by American money, but with a potential to earn in the millions, fans are starting to warm up to the idea – as long as it includes Caitlin Clark.

Would Caitlin Clark Turn Down $100M Over Five Years From Project B?

What if the league offered Caitlin Clark $100 million over five years and offered a similar deal to Aja’ Wilson or Angel Reese? Then what if stipulations of the deal included an exclusivity clause to play with them only. There’s a strong chance that Project B could be taking two of the WNBA’s two biggest stars away. Reese has already said she is not participating in the Unrivaled league this season and Clark never has.

“Caitlin is the ONLY player that would draw international crowds. $100M contract for her to be the Headliner!!!,” one fan said. “With Saudi money Unrivaled would be in serious trouble. If, this is true they should let the wnba buy them out and take their profits and run, no brainer,” another fan spewed. ‘$100M Contract For Caitlin Clark To Be Headliner’: Saudi Backed Basketball League Preparing To Give WNBA A Run For It’s Money

Fans React To Possibility Of Cailtin Clark Playing In New Project B Women’s Pro Basketball League

Some fans still don’t believe this league will work, or that it’s even going to make it to next fall. They don’t believe Clark would shun the WNBA for another league. Therefore, playing Project B would require her playing year round.

“You think she’s gonna play all year long? Lol” asked one fan. “Doubt it honestly,” chirped another fan. “There are a lot of things she likes to do in the offseason. Plus she’d be playing basketball year round. Which would dilute her brand in the long run. There is a reason why leagues don’t play year round, because people lose interest.” “Players play in Europe in the offseason for way less,” another replied. “Don’t underestimate Saudi money.

Other fans didn’t think that Clark would risk participating in a league that has political conflict with a large majority of Americans.

“This is a really good concept to grow the league…What kills this is the Saudi involvement. Can’t be an activist and support that,” another fan on X chimed in.

There are many issues and layers involved, but when the WNBPA President signs with another pro league during CBA negotiations, that’s a sign of things to come.

What Will Project B Look Like?

According to multiple sources, the league will begin with six teams of 11 players that will participate in seven two-week tournaments from November 2026 through April 2027 in cities across Europe, Asia and the Americas. The Athletic reported that the Saudis want to capitalize on the immense growth and interest in the sport that’s taken place over the last couple of seasons.