‘Caitlin Needed Sophie To Fight For Her’: Dick Vitale Joins Caitlin Clark Fans In Demanding WNBA Players Stop Jealousy and Bow Down

The WNBA’s All-Star starters are set. Unsurprisingly, Indian Fever point guard Caitlin Clark won the overall fan vote for guards and will captain one of the squads, while 2024 league MVP Napheesa Collier, a forward, is the other captain.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game starters have been announced!



Guards:

Paige Bueckers

Caitlin Clark (Captain)

Sabrina Ionescu

Allisha Gray



Frontcourt:

Napheesa Collier (Captain)

A’ja Wilson

Breanna Stewart

Aliyah Boston

Nneka Ogwumike

Dick Vitale Blasts WNBA Players For Ranking Caitlin Clark As 9th Best Guard In All-Star Voting

On Monday, the league revealed the voting breakdown for the top 10 finishers among fans, media and players. When news that Clark was ranked ninth among guards throughout the league, her fan base, including some prominent voices, lost their minds.

“Absolutely pure jealousy that WNBA players voted Caitlin Clark the ninth best guard,” said legendary college broadcaster Dick Vitale.”Some day they will realize what she has done for all of the players in the WNBA.”

Absolutely PURE JEALOUSY that ⁦@WNBA⁩ players voted Caitlin Clark the 9 th best guard . Some day they will realize what she Has done for ALL of the players in the WNBA . Charted planes – increase in salaries-sold out crowds – improved TV Ratings https://t.co/TwGj1DtQMU — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 1, 2025

Here we go with the Caitlin worship again. What her fanbase needs to understand is that players within the league will never just let her have her way to the top. Sure, she has proved that her WNBA popularity exceeds any other player and also, it seems that her fanbase in Indiana, don’t have much else to do other than help her rise to the top of the WNBA food chain and talk about how great yet victimized she is.

As respected a voice as the 86-year-old legend is, attitudes such as Vitale’s are offensive to the other players in the league. Let’s just start with the other All-stars, who are National college champions and WNBA champions and MVPs and gold medalists – all things Clark has yet to achieve.

Social Media Goes At It Under Dick Vitale’s Post: Take A T.O. Baby!

When people the stature of a Magic Johnson start helping to drive negative narratives, it gets out of control and social media feels emboldened to continue the drama.

“A bunch of black lesbians are jealous never seen that coming,” said one netizen using Vitale’s post as fuel to insult Blacks and various lifestyle choices. “It jealousy, racism. Call it for what it is,” said another Caitlin Clark supporter.

Dickie V did get some pushback from those who don’t think he had all of his facts correct.

“She doesn’t have a mid-range bro. She isn’t consistent at the 3 and she’s a turnover merchant. she doesn’t play defense and doesn’t like to be defended. She set the league record as a rookie (which yall never talk about) for turnovers, last year. And in the future, many will start complaining about the push off (offensive foul) she does to create space to shoot,” said one fanwho feels her No 9 ranking is justified this season. “The increase in salaries and the chartered planes were in negotiations in 2023. Caitlin came into the league in 2024,” said one netizen. “Dick, everything doesn’t evolve around jealousy or race. Caitlin Clark doesn’t appear to be likeable to her peers. No one likes an instigator who hides behind her teammates. Caitlin needs to learn how to take physicality. Jacy Sheldon exposed her. Caitlin needed Sophie to fight for her by putting her in a wrestling move.”

Caitlin Clark Has To Earn Right To Get Her Ring Kissed By Opposing Players On The Court

We get what he’s saying, but nobody is going to just bow down. That’s not what sports is about. Nobody just gave Michael Jordan the lane. He went through some tough battles and beatings at the hands of the Bad Boy Pistons and the Celtics.



The Knicks gave him a serious run as well. MJ took the lane. He wasn’t awarded the hearts of the most competitive ballers on earth as a gift because he brought eyeballs to the league. Jordan went out and won all the awards, most importantly, elevated his team and won six championships, never going to a Game 7 and never losing an NBA Finals.

Caitlin Clark Hasn’t Played, Still All-Star Captain: Her Fans Want More?

That’s living proof of someone who deserved all of the extra stuff and attention he got. Caitlin has helped the league gain notoriety, but we have to see if that equates to higher salaries for the women and upgraded operations across the board.

She’s been praised more than enough, and she’s clearly respected and feared by opposing players on the court. If she wants to be friends with her opponents, then that’s a social construct that she has to create for herself.

Caitlin Clark is hunted because of all of the compliments driven by hyperbole and racial undertones and this imaginary social media narrative of Black women vs. the white girl with the ponytail from Iowa. The WNBA has always had great white players. Most of the legends, similar to Clark, have had an edge and tenaciousness – a mean streak even – as well as elite skill.

Clark has missed significant time this season to injuries and still was voted captain above other more deserving players. Considering her time away from the court, Clark definitely benefited from fan favoritism. What more could her fans ask for?

Caitlin Clark Won’t Play Commissioner’s Cup Championship Due To Injury

After all of that hype, the reality is that her team will be playing in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship game tonight at Target Center against the Minnesota Lynx without their superstar because of a groin injury.

Clark did not participate in the team’s shootaround this morning and was declared out this afternoon for the 7 p.m. game.

It’s hard to sell a product that isn’t on the court. Health is most important for any athlete. So right now, Clark has to focus on getting healthy and making a championship run in the second half. She had the worst shooting stretch of her career, going 1 of 23 on three-point shots over a three-game span. Maybe it was the nagging injuries that affected her game.

Angel Reese Could Play With Caitlin Clark Again In 2025 All-Star Game

And as far as her relationships with players such as Angel Reese, who is expected to be announced as a reserve selection on July 6, they have great chemistry as AR-Point 5 and Double C played together during Team WNBA’s win over Team USA at last year’s All-star festivities.

“Hopefully in four years, we’ll be Olympians together,” Reese said at the time.

Of course that doesn’t fit the narrative, but anything can happen and when Reese and Clark do team up it’s a buzzkill for some who want to believe this is more than just hoops.