Can Cooper Flagg and Caitlin Clark Save American Basketball?

Peter Rosenberg hit the ESPN “First Take” screen and didn’t waste any time ticking off the NBA fans who live to keep race and politics out of sports. Most of the time those fans are white men who fail to accept the drastic cultural difference in experiences that they have from more melananted folk. However, there are often people who have the complexion for the protection, who point out these racial differences and white privileges that occur in predominantly Black sports.

Peter Rosenberg Anoints Cooper Flagg As Next Larry Bird

Rosenberg was discussing No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Cooper Flagg, who has been hyped beyond belief over the past few seasons, as American basketball desperately clamors for the next white American superstar.

Sure, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic are among the top players in the NBA, but they are European. In fact, international players have taken over the hierarchy of the NBA in the opinion of many knowledgeable basketball heads and the future is leaning towards the international player as a more complete, seasoned, disciplined and fundamentally sound investment.

Peter Rosenberg: "Cooper Flagg is a white guy, maybe the best white American prospect since Larry Bird. Let's not act as if we don't live in America and we're not seeing what's happening with Caitlin Clark in the WNBA… if he's nearly as good as people expect… no one's going… pic.twitter.com/15nKGXIpi0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 27, 2025

Cooper Flagg has been thrusted into a situation where he is holding the fate of white American basketball in his hands. That makes him as valuable as five Black All-star players in the eyes of the NBA’s major consumers

“We can have a real-life conversation. Last time I checked we still live in America, right?” Rosenberg asked the panel. “Cooper Flagg is a white guy, maybe the best white American prospect since Larry Bird. Let’s not act as if we don’t live in America and we’re not seeing what’s happening with Caitlin Clark in the WNBA…Cooper Flagg is going to be an instant impact player in the NBA. That kid is ready to play right now…if he’s nearly as good as people expect… no one’s going to be more intriguing or get more eyeballs than what Cooper Flagg’s doing in Dallas.”

Social Media Reacts To Peter Rosenberg Anointing Cooper Flagg As White American Basketball Savior & Comparing Him To Cailtin Clark

Some fans were offended by the comparison with Cailtin Clark, suggesting that bringing the color of their skin into the narrative as something that boosts their popularity, takes away from their standing as elite players for any race.

“Ugh. This is so dumb. Flagg and Clark are popular because they are incredible basketball players. That’s it. They pay people to do this?” cried one fan. “Caitlin Clark is popular because she’s a historically great player, not because she’s white, and the same is true for Cooper Flagg,” another fan added. “1) Caitlin Clark isn’t getting attention because she’s white, she’s getting attention because she’s a generational talent 2) Cooper Flagg is intriguing because he’s the best college basketball player we’ve seen in a long time Why does ESPN always have to make it about race?” asked a third fan. Is Cooper Flagg The Next Larry Bird ?: He Gave Team USA Numbers

Some fans argued it’s not the color of the superstar; it’s his or her potential impact on the basketball culture in the city they play.

“Sure, but New Orleans basically threw a parade when they got Zion and saved that franchise in that city. Same thing happened with Lebron, same thing happened with Derrick Rose, same thing happen with Anthony Davis,” said one fan

Is Calling Cooper Flagg ‘Great White American Hope’ A Bad Thing?

Some fans were offended by what they considered “race-baiting” by the hip-hop morning show host turned “Michael Kay Show” daily radio co-host.

“This is just blatant racism from @Rosenbergradio and these kinds of comments would never be tolerated by @espn if they were made about black people,” said one outraged netizen. To which another fan replied, “Why is it so wrong to say what a lot of people are obviously thinking?” Said another: “People like watching those that look like them. How is this controversial?”

White Basketball Players Are Worth Top Dollar In Branding & Fan Popularity: NBA Needs Its Caitlin Clark

Having two white American players at the top of the totem pole in the traditionally very Black sport of basketball can in itself create controversy and pushback from fans. It can also sidetrack the real conversation concerning the on-court performance of these players.

Just as Caitlin Clark and the entire situation with Angel Reese was much -needed for the WNBA, Cooper Flagg is needed, because there are plenty of American basketball fans who think its league is being taken over by international players and confused as to why we can’t find a Great White Hope right here, same as we did 50 years ago when Larry Bird was shooting jumpers on gravel in the backyard of his modest home in French Lick, Indiana.