50 Cent Turned Down $3M To Perform ‘Many Men’ For Trump, But He’ll Turn Up With Nikola Jokic, and Shaq Might Want In  

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic isn’t an NBA player known for promoting hip-hop culture or reciting songs. In fact, the three-time MVP is still a cultural mystery to many of his fans here in the states. We know he likes to hop on any available flight and travel back to his native land of Serbia to be with horses he breeds and races.

So Jokic’s joy comes from basketball and horses and spending time with his daughter Ognjena. We have never really heard him discuss any other form of entertainment that he likes until recently.



50 Cent Is Willing To Perform Hit Song “Many Men” With Nikola Jokic

His teammate DeAndre Jordan revealed that the Serbian likes the song ‘Many Men’, one of 50’s classics. When the crew of Inside The NBA found out about it, they put Jokic on the spot and asked him if he knew the words. Jokic said he may need to perform to learn the lyrics.

Of course, that made its way to 50 Cent and when the shrewd entrepreneur saw this, he posted a response tweet on X:

“Look if he says he gonna perform, we gonna perform I’ll back him up we will have the spot jumping. Lol.”

50 Cent Turned Down $3M To Perform Many Men At MSG Trump Rally

50 Cent turned down $3M to perform “Many Men” during Donald Trump‘s Madison Square Garden campaign rally, so this collaboration with Jokic — possibly during All-Star weekend — would probably be a huge win for the NBA. Most fans would be delighted to see Jokic showing a pulse and exhibiting some artistic flair a la Shaquille O’Neal in his heyday.

A 50 Cent and Nikola Jokic collaboration performance of “Many Men” would go down as one of the most memorable All-Star weekend performances of all-time. It certainly wouldn’t hurt either entertainer’s public profile.

Shaq Names Nikola Jokic The Best Big Man In NBA By Far

After the Denver Nuggets defeated the Philadelphia 76ers this week, Shaq put to rest any talk about a competition for best NBA center between Joel Embiid, who didn’t play, and Jokic, who torched Philly for a triple double (27/13/10) in a 144-109 blowout on Jan. 21.

Shaq: "Joker no matter what happens is the best big man in the league by far. Period. Nobody else in the conversation." pic.twitter.com/ZlwQbNtJ5u — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 22, 2025

“Joker, no matter what happens, is the best big man in the league by far,” Shaq said emphatically. “Period. Nobody else in the conversation.”

Not sure who thought that was up for debate, but Embiid hasn’t even been available to play against Jokic in Denver since Nov. 8, 2019.

Shaq praised Jokic and awarded him with a custom-created “Big Man Alliance” championship belt. It was a gesture that earned a rare smile and laugh out of Jokic.

“As the President of the Big Man Alliance, I made this belt for you,” Shaq told a smiling Jokic. “You’re the champion, you’re the Don Da Da of Big Men. Tell your brothers I said what’s up.”

"As the President of the Big Man Alliance, I made this belt for you" ❤️🥹



Shaq & Jokić share a moment on the Postgame Show ✨ pic.twitter.com/UcPSwRxzyT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 22, 2025

Shaq Likes Joker Now: All-Star Weekend Collab With 50 Cent?

Shaq has been accused of hating on Joker in the past, particularly last season when he picked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as his MVP over Joker and fans accused Shaq of being historically treated by Joker’s three MVPs.

Maybe we can get Shaq, 50 Cent and Jokic together for one epic rendition.