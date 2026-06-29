‘Fact WNBA Hasn’t Made Caitlin The Logo Is Beyond Me’: From Outrage About Sophie Cunningham Dating Black Men To Recent Caitlin Clark Controversy, How Long Can WNBA Survive On Soap Opera Drama?

Alyssa Thomas getting rough with Caitlin Clark has sparked a racial frenzy on social media. It’s gotten so bad that the games have become afterthoughts. The lines are clearly drawn. Black fans in particular, equate the backlash toward WNBA players on the strength of Cailtin Clark and her throw-in enforcer Sophie Cunningham to MAGA folks doing what they do and promoting the worst of sports fandom.

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It’s gotten to the point where those reporters who actually cover the game and take it seriously are frustrated that the narratives that could be used to elevate the game have been subjected to vile name-calling, false accusations and an altogether comical exchange across social media.

Fans React To Photos Of Sophie Cunningham’s Black Male Companions

In recent developments, photos of Sophie Cunningham have been circulating, picturing her with various Black men she has befriended or dated in the past. This has triggered more fan emotion, with many fans of color suggesting that the photos prove that Cunningham is not racist but being used as a tool to cause racial division amongst fans and players in the league.

MAGA IS UPSET AFTER FINDING OUT THAT SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM

IS NOT A RACIST PIECE OF SHIT LIKE THEY ARE😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0IwFZRMJVE — MASTER STUDENT🤲🏾 (@MUSICANDBUILDS) June 29, 2026

Many of the fans promoting this Clark victimization and posting AI videos and other manipulative content to fuel the fire, struck back against the post, rejecting the suggestion that MAGA fans will turn on Cunningham now that they know she dates Black men.

“The only racists in the @wnba are the Refs and the black D*kes that cheap shot their white meal ticket every time with no consequences,” one fan said. “Just because they have s*x with a black person doesn’t mean they’re not racist,” one user replied. “Liberals always make it about race,” one fan quipped. “Only racist blacks obsess over skin color, you are clearly one of them,” added another.

Not all fans were thrilled to find out Sophie Cunningham doesn’t discriminate.

“why would she destroy her perfect genes mixing with animals,” one obnoxious and offensive fan commented.

Fans & Media Are More Concerned With Boosting Clark, Bashing WNBA Than Anything On The Court

At the end of the day, the fans and media who were hoping that Clark would ascend to the top of the league based upon her own skills and accomplishments are now desperately trying to find a group of people to blame, while piling on the WNBA for not boosting Clark to heights she’s yet to earn on the court. It’s a strong arm the likes of which we haven’t seen in sports.

From your average race-baiting blogger to Colin Cowherd.

“The fact that the WNBA hasn’t made Caitlin the logo, and promoted her like she was the child of Michael Jordan and LeBron James is beyond me. What an incompetent league. They have their best, most exciting and most marketable player ever, and they act like jealous fools. What an unserious league,” one fan out of Utah captioned over a video of Cowherd blasting the WNBA for not including Cailtin Clark on a 30th anniversary commemorative poster. (Which we later found out Clark’s licensing deal with Nike prohibited.)

This why nobody like Clark fans yall don’t even do yall research just cry about stuff pic.twitter.com/UnvxdzC4Z2 — Philly Sports (@NorfSide30) June 29, 2026

Cowherd, like many others, willingly ignores the truth for a good rabble-rousing story that feeds further controversy throughout the league.

WNBA Fans Are At Standstill Regarding Caitlin Clark & Enforcer Sophie Cunnigham

“Imagine if the NBA had treated Magic and Bird this way when they came in and made the NBA relevant! She’s their Magic/Bird!,” one Clark fan complained. To which another replied: “A’ja Wilson is the face of the league. Caitlin hasn’t won anything to be given any delusional comparison to Jordan and LeBron.”

Some fans have even suggested Clark leave the WNBA and “start her own” league. Riding the narrative that Black players are jealous and racist towards Clark, who was once compared to Jackie Robinson by a clout-chasing podcaster.

“Call it what it is, pure racism. Clark is the Michael Jordan of the WNBA early career right now. She should walk until they change their behavior. The only thing that will change their behavior is money (or lack thereof). Is it weird that Jordan is celebrated as the best ever by all and Clark is hated so much? It tells you all you need to know about racism.”

“Caitlin Clark should leave the WNBA and do her own thing and watch those hating Black women fall back to obscurity,” barked another.

WNBA IS Popular For All The Wrong Reasons Right Now

The delusion is at a peak level right now. The WNBA is being discussed more than ever, but definitely not in the way that the owners and league executives hoped. According to WNBA fans, it’s their own fault.