 ‘We Don’t Get Along’: Stephen A. Smith Confirms LeBron As Enemy, Hails Michael Jordan As ‘My GOAT’ In Latest Mic Drop

Since stepping to Stephen A. Smith for the ESPN reporter’s commentary on his son Bronny James, LeBron James has been quiet while nursing a groin that has him out for an unspecified time.

These fans had LeBron annoyed af 😭 (via trendytrentfuller/IG) pic.twitter.com/3lTbNBWYAd — Overtime (@overtime) March 17, 2025

While LeBron and his family deal with obnoxious and heckling teenagers at his son Bryce James’ high school games, ESPN’s $100M man is earning his money and continues to go at LeBron James. In his latest rant on his podcast, Stephen A. doubled down on the fact that he and LeBron “don’t get along,” and he also offered LeBron some further clarity on how his job description differs front he NBA legend’s.

“You see I don’t run and hide. If I’m wrong, I’ll say I’m wrong. If I’m right, I’m right. I was never sh**ting on Bronny James. I wouldn’t do that to the James family. I was talking about one person and one person only. We may never speak in life again. I’m fine with it. I get paid to talk about folks not too them. I cover the league. You play I watch, dissect, analyze and broadcast. We ain’t gotta communicate. We damn sure don’t have to say hello to each other. We don’t have to do none of that. We don’t get along and there’s a multitude of reasons why I’ve alluded to some of them, but we know what the biggest reason is. I ain’t Shannon Sharpe. It ain’t GOAT status this way. My GOAT is Michael Jordan.”

Stephen A. Smith on why he and LeBron don’t get along:



“I aint Shannon Sharpe, it ain’t GOAT status this way. Michael Jordan is my GOAT… I know a GOAT when I see one.”



(via @stephenasmith, h/t @Thetruth8240)pic.twitter.com/naPkL1h8F0 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 19, 2025

Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron Is His GOAT

Then Stephen A. Smith went on to list some of LeBron James’ historical statistical accomplishments, such as passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and becoming the first player in history to reach 50,000 points.

He dismissed all of it and stood strong in his opinion that MJ has no equals.

“Whatever ain’t my GOAT. I watch the game. I’m a student of the game. I know a GOAT when I see one.”