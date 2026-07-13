“It’s Not White Privilege” | Indiana Fever Player And Caitlin Clark Bodyguard Sophie Cunningham Lands Player Exclusive Shoe Deal With Adidas

What a weekend it was for Indiana Fever wing Sophie Cunningham. First, the former Missouri Tigers star was a guest ring girl at UFC 329 on Saturday night. She followed that up with a 20-point performance in the Fever’s Sunday blowout win over the Las Vegas Aces in “Sin City.”

Cunningham, who’s known for her toughness, grit and elite shotmaking from deep, is also the personal protector of star guard Caitlin Clark. For her efforts and rise to fame Cunningham is now receiving her first signature PE shoe deal.

Sophie Cunningham's first adidas shoe release is coming soon.



Her Crazy Energy PE is set to drop on July 24th for $120.



Full details >> https://t.co/4xigcBVkm1 pic.twitter.com/Nxav10MAq7 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) July 10, 2026

Adidas And Cunningham A Match

Last June, Cunningham wore $45 sneakers in WNBA games. Now, her own player-exclusive colorway is on the way. It was confirmed on Friday that the Adidas “Crazy Energy” player exclusive colorway shoes will drop on July 24 at a cost of $120. That’s a huge deal when you consider Cunningham is a role player best known for defending and protecting the aforementioned Clark.

With her signature finger pointing gone viral, Cunningham is set to embark on a new journey that will include new signature kicks.

According to one Indiana Fever fan, Cunningham had this coming.

“It’s not white privilege. Sophie is one of the hottest women in America. She has an incredibly fun personality, is hilarious and sticks up for the most popular player in the league. If I ran a shoe company, and the goal is to make money, she’d be my second call. Queen Sophie.”

Sophie Cunningham off the bench in win vs. Aces:



20 PTS

7-9 FG

6-7 3PT

+30 +/- pic.twitter.com/ocfvuWHPBb — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) July 13, 2026

Not Everyone Is In Agreement About Sophie’s Shoe Deal

News of Cunningham’s shoe deal didn’t sit well with everyone, and many took to social media to express their feelings on the matter.

“That’s like the equivalent of Jose Alvarado getting a shoe deal,” a fan said.

“If Hawk Tua was a 1/2 foot taller she’d be president,” another fan said.

“She’ll sell more than Angel Reese will,” someone else replied.

“It’s not even a shoe deal. It’s a PE, player exclusive. They take a shoe they already have and giver her own colorway,” another person quipped.

“Wheaties needs to put her pointing on the front of there cereal box,” a fan mentioned.

Cunningham Important Piece For Fever

When she’s not serving as a guest ring girl for UFC, she is a vital piece for the Indiana Fever, serving as a fierce perimeter defender, a sharp-shooting wing, and an emotional leader. Often thriving in a key reserve role, she provides essential spacing and acts as an enforcer on the court who has heavily embraced protecting her teammates.

In totality Cunningham provides floor spacing and shooting, defensive versatility, locker room leadership and grit and teammate support.