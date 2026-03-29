‘Hopefully Reggie Miller Isn’t There’: As Caitlin Clark Returns To NBA on NBC, Fans Remember The Payton Pritchard Comparison That Rocked The Sports World

Caitlin Clark will grab the mic for NBC again as a special contributor on Sunday night, when the New York Knicks meet the defending champion OKC Thunder. This is the second time Clark will be joining NBC’s broadcast crew and if thirsty Knicks fans have it their way, this meeting could be a preview of the 2026 NBA Finals.

Can’t wait to have Caitlin Clark join the crew again tonight!



Coverage begins at 6:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/Bun16SgbuF — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) March 29, 2026

Reggie Miller Compared Caitlin Clark to NBA Player Payton Pritchard & Her Fans Lost It

previous appearance brought controversy when Reggie Miller compared Clark to Boston Celtics player Payton Pritchard and the internet went crazy. This appearance is sure to create another topic that WNBA fans can turn into breaking news. Or a form of disrespect towards CC.

RELATED: ’60-Year-Old Black Dude So Oppressed By a Little White Girl?’: Caitlin Clark Fans Blast Reggie Miller For Comparing Her To Boston Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard

Fans React To Caitlin Clark Appearing On NBC Sports During Knicks vs OKC Game

“She’s been doing everything but playing basketball,” one fan quipped. “The most important question is whether Caitlin Calrk will wear heels tonight or not,” said another fan. “Hopefully Reggie Miller isn’t there,” joked another fan. “Is there something she can’t do,” another netizen gushed. “She is a draw like no other at the moment and her peers should embrace her and capitalize on any crumbs that come their way and stop being jealous,” another CC fan said on X. “No thanks, I was already bored this a.m.,” said another.

Caitlin Clark Was FIBA World Cup Qualifiers MVP

Sport fans will always be split on how much Caitlin Clark they want to see, but for Team Clark, her appearing on NBA games is the crossover move that they are starving for.

Fans have been waiting to see Clark on a WNBA floor since July of 2025 when her season ended because of a combination of lower body injuries. They got a recent glimpse of Clark during the five-game FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, where Team USA went 5-0 and the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year was named the MVP of the entire tournament.

The Indiana Fever guard led Team USA in scoring with 58 total points scored across the five games (11.6 points per game), and she also topped the team with 6.4 assists per game. She started in a dominant 101–46 win over New Zealand, scoring 14 points and six assists. She also came off the bench against Spain to score seven points and dish seven assists.