“60-Year-Old Black Dude So Oppressed By a Little White Girl?’: Caitlin Clark Fans Blast Reggie Miller For Comparing Her To Boston Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard

Caitlin Clark had another viral moment in her debut as a special correspondent for NBA games on NBC, alongside Hall of Famers such as Carmelo Anthony and Reggie Miller.

Reggie Miller Compares Caitlin Clark to NBA Role Player Payton Pritchard

In one funny moment, Miller was attempting to give Clark credit, and he compared her to Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, who is a damn good player, but not considered among the elite as Clark is in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark’s face reaction when Reggie Miller compared her game to Payton Pritchard is just 😂😂😂.



Clark herself was probably expecting comparisons to Larry Bird or Steph Curry. The way her face responded to his comment was viral gold. Her wide-eyed expression of disbelief was captured across the world.

Fans Respond To Reggie Miller Comparing WNBA Star Caitlin Clark To Payton Pritchard

Fans on social media had all kinds of opinions. Some say Miller disrespected the WNBA’s cash cow and others felt Clark should have received it as a compliment to be compared to a solid NBA player with unlimited range and a contributor to a World championship team.

“That’s a horrible comparison,” one fan said. She is like an upgraded Steve Nash easily.”

“I don’t see the problem. Did yall want him to be delusional and say Steph Curry,” asked on fan on Facebook “Being compared to any NBA player is a compliment, she’s a modern day Steve Kerr, how about that,” said another. “Where would Pritchard rank among NBA players as opposed to where Clark would rank among WNBA players? That should be the question and it’s not even close,” said a third fan trying to bring perspective to the comparison. “Maybe she is now,” one CC fan said. But I can tell you right now if they quit beating up on Caitlyn she will be.” Lmao Payton Pritchard…that’s gotta sting,” one fan on Facebook said. “Lmao She thought he was going to say Curry,” another laughed. “She broke records my guy. Why is a 68-year-old Black dude so oppressed by a little white girl? Grow some balls and act like a man,” another fan ranted. Maybe a Season Ago, This Would Have Been An Insult: Pritchard Is Valuable Starter Since Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum went down with a debilitating injury that forced him to miss this entire season, Pritchard has stared 48 games after starting just 17 in his first five seasons in Boston. Pritchard is a starter and posting career-highs in points per game (16.8), rebounds (4.3) and assists (5.3). He shoots 45.6% from the field and is an 86 percent free throw shooter, who sprays the three-ball at a 39.1 percent clip for his career.

Anytime the subject of Caitlin Clark comes up, it creates a firestorm of opinion which ultimately ends up in some kind of racial engagement. Her fans get offended by any perceived slight, and then everybody else, including the WNBA catches strays.

In this case, Reggie Miller found out what The Caitlin Clark Effect is like.