‘That 5% Growth Was THE Caitlin Clark Effect’: A’ja Wilson Isn’t Hating But Caitlin Clark Obsession Threatens To ‘Erase’ Rich WNBA History

A’ja Wilson won another WNBA title in 2025, her third, and her second MVP. Both are accolades she also achieved prior to Caitlin Clark bum rushing the league in 2024 and shifting the culture.

People think The A’ja Wilson is jealous of Caitlin Clark? The A’ja Wilson who’s accomplished all this before 30…? Yeah those are casual fans who clearly don’t know hoops, are bias, and can’t give credit where credit is due.



This is Goat status, simple.



WNBA Didn’t Start With Caitlin Clark

While Wilson is a record-breaker and the best player in the “W”, Clark is clearly its most popular player. At times, especially during her Rookie of the Year season in 2024, Clark’s presence was considered a shadow covering up the accomplishments of other WNBA players of past and present because of the way her brand crossed over, brought in an untapped male fanbase and became the focus of media attention that started and stopped with news about the sensation out of Iowa.

Wilson and her fans have been quick to remind people that the WNBA didn’t start when Clark arrived, although some consider it to be that way as new collective bargaining negotiations suggest there will be strong spikes in salary across the league with max deals finally surpassing $1M.

A’ja Wilson Says Obsession With Caitlin Clark Has Overshadowed WNBA Foundational Pioneers

After being honored as TIME magazine’s 2025 Athlete of the Year, an accolade Clark won just a year prior, Wilson said that the narrative following Clark’s arrival felt like years of foundational work were suddenly erased. She blamed Clark’s rambunctious and protective fan base more than CC herself.

Wilson says it bothers her when people assert as absolute fact that Clark single-handedly saved the WNBA. As if the league was sputtering and in danger of folding.

“It wasn’t a hit at me, because I’m going to do me regardless,” Wilson declared. “I’m going to win this MVP, I’ll win a gold medal, y’all can’t shake my resume. “It was more so, let’s not lose the recipe. Let’s not lose the history. It was erased for a minute. And I don’t like that. Because we have tons of women that have been through the grimiest of grimy things to get the league where it is today.”

Wilson Challenges Notion That Clark Helped WNBA Explode On Her Own

Wilson, who is dating Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, challenged the notion that Clark — as suggested by teammate Sophie Cunningham on her podcast — was the sole catalyst for the league’s significant value explosion after her 2024 debut. Wilson was already in the midst of a potential GOAT career, and she did have motion before Clark’s entry helped shine a light on the rest of the league.

The problem is that the light wasn’t always a positive one when discussing Black players not named CC or not a member of the Indiana Fever. Something the magazine article pointed out.

“Clark’s emergence created a toxic, racially divisive narrative that she was almost singularly responsible for salvaging a league whose foundation had been built by a mostly Black player base…

WNBA Ratings Reported Spiked 5 % Despite Caitlin Clark Playing Just 13 Games

After joining the league as the No. 1 pick in 2018, emerged as one of the generational players in league history. Her Nike deal, signature shoe and growing endorsement list has elevated her to the face of an expansion franchise on the brink of dynasty status. Don’t forget her Olympic gold medal and tournament MVP in 2024.

Wilson doesn’t dispute Clark’s influence but her narrative is that the WNBA was already growing and the arrival of that 2024 class was perfect timing as huge transitions in the league’s future loomed.

This entire women’s basketball explosion says Wilson just underscores how WNBA players “continue to rise to the occasion. She says the past two seasons have been proof that that increased visibility was always the key ingredient needed for the WNBA to get embraced by mainstream sports fans

“We have been invested in each other and our craft for a very long time,” she noted. “It was just like, they’re going to pay attention.”

WNBA Growth Was Also Influenced By Angel Reese, Paige Beuckers & Others

Wilson also has a problem with the overblown narrative about Clark’s influence, reminding everyone that it was a collective effort by several young guns, including Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, Sonia Cintron and Paige Beuckers, who helped introduce the league to fresh faces and drove ratings, attendance and social media engagement.

Proof of Wilson’s claims were further cemented as Clark played just 13 games this season and missed the entire playoffs with lower body injuries, however, ratings and social media viewership continues to climb as ESPN’s regular-season and postseason ratings increased by five to six percent per game.

Social media was split as usual on the story. Some accused the magazine of creating drama by inserting Clark’s name into the copy when Wilson never mentioned the Fever star’s name.

“Gotta say the blame goes mostly on TIME here by mentioning Caitlin for engagement and it’s working for them,” said one fan. “A’ja didn’t say any of this. It’s the magazine that shoehorned Clark into the conversation,” another fan said, defending the Vegas Aces star. “A’ja can’t stop talking about her… but Time bring up CC. Rage bait” said another fan dismissing any notion that Wilson is concerned with Clark. Aja Wilson plays in a league that's never generated a profit in thirty years. Did anybody know who Aja Wilson was before Caitlin Clark came in the broken WNBA? This is nuts. https://t.co/3MZCpIY923 — Byrnes (@AlwaysByrnes) December 11, 2025

On the flip side, anytime Caitlin Clark fans hear anything negative benign spun about their WNBA savior they strike back with a vengeance. The fact that Wilson is the undisputed Queen of the WNBA makes her an even larger target.

“Wilson can’t help herself. She is so unlikable,” said one Clark fan on X. “She’s jealous ain’t no way around it,” another fan suggested. “She’s such a terrible person,” a third hater added.

The Clark Clan will never share some of the credit for the WNBA being in the financial position it’s reportedly in.

Said one fan on X: “nobody paid attention at all but a few small peeps till cc arrived then they all lost it cause a straight white girl was kicking all their asses every one of them her first year, the records she secured that first year prove everything.” “Even that 5% “growth” was THE Caitlin Clark Effect,” added another netizen. “Anything good that has come to the WNBA over the past two seasons has been THE CC Effect. Science. The evidence is everywhere.” A third fan bluntly said, “If CC walks away after the new pay structure goes thru the league will collapse. I hope she goes pro and tries to tackle golf. Her money is already made”

Caitlin Clark vs. A’ja Wilson Is Matchup Fans Are Dying To See In 2026

Caitlin Clark indeed has the bag and a bright future regardless of what kind of salaries the WNBA is dispensing. With expansion teams coming, a new $1B media rights deal to take them through the next decade and increased viewership, Clark will remain at the forefront.

The 23-year-old who averaged 16.5 points, five rebounds and eight assists per game in 2025, always tries to avoid questions that set her up to belittle her colleagues or could possibly fuel any racial flames. She doesn’t claim sole responsibility for the WNBA’s rise and doesn’t hesitate to give praise to tube pioneers such as recently-retired Diana Taurasi, Candace Parker, former Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings or any of her contemporaries.