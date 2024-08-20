“Do People Still Iron Their Clothes?”: Miami Heat Star Bam Adebayo Gives More Clues About His Rumored Love Affair With A’ja Wilson

During Team USA basketball’s two-week stay at the Paris Olympics there were a ton of storylines around the team.

The biggest story was Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum being benched heavily by team head coach Steve Kerr.

The second-biggest had to be the performance of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, who scored a combined 60 points and hit (17-26) from three in the comeback win over Serbia in the semis and the gold medal game win over host nation France.



Paris Love Affair: Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson An Item?

Lost in that was the rumored relationship between Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo and Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson who also happens to be the women’s player on the planet.

The two were seen together quite often during their downtime, and both also made it a point to support one another at their games.

If they’re not dating, it sure looks like it, and with the players back on U.S. soil the belief that they’re an item hasn’t lost steam. In fact, Adebayo’s recent social media jab at Wilson sort of gives off those vibes.

Fresh out the pack 🤍 pic.twitter.com/WqCyRu7pO5 — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) August 19, 2024

Bam Hilariously Clowns Wilson

Wilson recently arrived for an Aces game wearing a somewhat wrinkled white tee, not up to her usual pregame attire standards. Knowing it wasn’t as crisp as she probably would’ve wanted, Wilson captioned the following on a picture on X:

“Fresh out the pack”

That got the attention of Adebayo, who asked his fans, “Do people still iron their clothes? Or did it stop after Covid?”

A friendly and playful shot at his rumored love interest. Wilson and Adebayo were seen on walking dates and having dinner throughout Paris.



Bam and A’ja Have Secret Hand Shake?

They even unveiled a secret handshake following Team USA women’s narrow (67-66) escape of France in the gold medal game. If the two are dating it actually isn’t a bad thing. They’re two of the most recognizable faces in the game, and both have always been standup individuals as players on and off the court.

Bam Adebayo is either on a date with Aja Wilson or he’s recruiting the next PF for the Miami Heat 👀#TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/Rg3YSQMyZ8 — Big Heat Energy (@BigHeatEnergy) July 9, 2024

Wilson Dominating The WNBA. Bam Is Heat’s Leader

Wilson is leading the back-to-back defending champion Aces again this as they look to become the first team to three-peat since the Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson’s Houston Comets won the league’s first four titles.



The reigning WNBA Finals MVP is averaging 27.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game.

She’s already made history as one of only four players in WNBA/NBA history to win ROY, MVP, FMVP and DPOY, joining Michael Jordan, Candace Parker and Tamika Catchings.



A’ja Wilson ripped into her teammates for taking pictures with Usher following a disappointing loss to the Chicago Sky.https://t.co/mZk7gsgIxH — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeague) July 17, 2024

As for Adebayo, he’s the anchor and leader of the Miami Heat. The versatile big man is capable of guarding positions 1-5, and in many ways should’ve already taken home a DPOY award. He averaged 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game for the often undermanned Heat.

Not getting too far ahead of ourselves, but with Bam standing 6-foot-9 and Wilson 6-foot-5, any future offspring would likely be blessed with some amazing genes.

It’s just a thought.