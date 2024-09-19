“I Don’t Hunt Rebounds”: A’ja Wilson Shades Angel Reese Rebound Record While Figuring Out The Formula For Fame

A’ja Wilson became one of the greatest players in WNBA history by being talented, consistent and a two-time world champion with the Las Vegas Aces.

Despite all of her accolades and a 2024 regular season for the ages where she broke Jewell Lloyd’s single-season scoring record and Angel Reese’s rebound record, Wilson hasn’t gotten the publicity she probably deserves, until recently.

A’ja Wilson Discovers Formula For Fame

Wilson has finally figured out the formula for social media success and staying in the news cycle these days alongside the rookies who get all of the press.

It involves more than just being the most dominant player.

So she went out and got herself an NBA All-Star boyfriend in Bam Adebayo, and she’s been real spicy with her comments these days.



Recently, Wilson seemed to take a veiled shot at WNBA rookie Angel Reese, who had just set the record for the most rebounds in a single season just a few weeks ago.

Reese got hurt and couldn’t play in the final six games of the season. Which allowed Wilson to surpass her rebound mark.

When asked about it, Wilson downplayed the rebounding record that Angel Reese fans highly celebrated.

A'ja Wilson throwing shots at Angel Reese

“Record for what? Rebounds? That’s cool,” she said in postgame remarks to reporters after Tuesday’s 85-72 victory over the Seattle Storm. “I don’t hunt rebounds, so it’s not something that’s always on my mind. But when it comes to just getting the basketball for my team …”

“I’m 6-4 and I’m around the basket,” Wilson continued. “I hope I can grab a couple of rebounds for my team. But when it comes to just getting them to get them, I’m not focused on that, I’m focused on getting the ball in the hoop. But, it’s a blessing, this league is tough. If my name can be in the record books in some sort of way, so that’s cool.”

Wilson’s comments about not chasing rebounds seemed to provoke a laugh from Aces head coach Becky Hammon and her teammate Kelsey Plum.

Anybody who’s been following the WNBA knows that Reese has been accused by social media troublemakers of stat-padding her double-doubles late in games and purposely trying to get rebounds, which is actually a real skill.

The fact that these comments come after many have speculated that Reese, the previous record-setter this season, was doing that, is quite savage.

Reese, along with Caitlin Clark, have become the lightning rods of the WNBA.





Wilson’s comments, if directed towards Reese are odd because Reese has said numerous times that Wilson is one of her idols.

Any topic that is being discussed surrounding those two seems to garner an inward and outward reaction from fans and their fellow athletes.

Angel Reese about A'ja Wilson after the Sky vs Fever game. "I love A'ja … and she's been somebody I've always tried to model my game after, on and off the court. I just love who she is"

Comments such as these also keep Wilson, who is going for her third MVP award, in the spotlight.



A’ja Wilson Is An All-Time WNBA Great

Reese’s record for most rebounds in a season didn’t last very long, but she’s a rookie, which makes the accomplishment that more impressive.

Wilson is a seven-year veteran at the peak of her career.

Right now, Wilson is 31st in scoring all-time in WNBA history with 4,872 points. Shes one slot behind the great Skylar Diggins-Smith on the list.

With WNBA season now expanded to 40 games and expansion franchises being added in Portland and other cities, if she plays long enough the 28-year-old has an outside shot at surpassing Diana Taurasi’s all-time scoring record of 10,637 and counting.

Taurasi is about 3,000 points ahead of the next closest player, Tina Charles, who has 7,686 points and counting.

Wilson is currently averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals, and 2.6 blocks per game and currently leads the entire league in three categories; points, rebounds, and blocks.

The accolades are evident as Wilson has already won two WNBA championships, a Finals MVP, two regular-season MVPs, and two Defensive Player of the Year awards to go alongside her six WNBA All-Star nominations, four All-WNBA selections, and three All-Defensive selections.

People are often prisoners of the moment, so calling Wilson the greatest of all time is a stretch at this point, but she might have had the greatest individual season ever.



With the playoffs in full swing and Reese on the sidelines, the Caitlin Clark talk will dominate the playoffs, but Wilson will be dominating the court, and she’s figuring out how to get people to focus on her game and her greatness. A little drama and soap opera intrigue always works.

