‘Caitlin Clark Made A Fool Of Herself’: With Angel Reese’s Season Ending Injury, CC’s Whining and Winning Owns WNBA Spotlight 

This has been a rookie season of growth and accomplishment for Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. The two most highly touted college players, maybe ever, were as advertised and kept the WNBA in the spotlight as important parts of the sports conversation.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that these two Rookie of the Year candidates could end their seasons today with nothing more to prove.



Jason Whitlock, a known Angel Reese hater, surprisingly called out Caitlin Clark on her behavior. Whitlock says she lacks emotional control and whines to the refs too much. (Getty Images)

Angel Reese’s Season Is Over: Caitlin Clark Still Learning, Growing

Caitlin Clark, according to some critical media members, needs to clean up her incessant whining on the court and complaining to referees. She has the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs to work on that.

Angel Reese’s season is over, and the announcement came as a shock to everyone.

The NBA All-Star and Chicago Sky’s No. 7 overall pick revealed a season-ending wrist injury she reportedly sustained against the Los Angeles Sparks. The injury has unexpectedly ended her historic rookie campaign, where Reese became the all-time single season rebounds leader.

Before she exited stage left, Reese hit a three-pointer while scoring 24 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in leading the Sky to a 93-78 win, which ended a seven-game losing streak for Chicago, which is fighting for a playoff berth alongside the Atlanta Dream, Washington Mystics, and Dallas Wings.

The win and the three-point shot —-just Reese’s third of the season in 16 attempts — was positive for the Sky whose playoff chances were looking solid with Chennedy Carter back in the lineup.

One day after the win, Reese went on X to announce her season was over.

She wrote: “What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2.

She poured it on thick as she usually does, using fan criticism and her me against the world attitude to set the foundation for promises of future success.

“Through it all, I have shown that I belong in this league even when no one else believes. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that “

With Reese eliminated from the Rookie of the Year race as the only rookie player capable of challenging Clark in popularity or performance, all eyes will be on the Indiana Fever guard, who continues to break records, gain fans, complain to the refs and win games.

Jason Whitlock Calls Caitlin Clark Complaining To Refs An Embarrassment

Jason Whitlock has been very critical of Angel Reese all season and very favorable toward Clark. He’s also been very vocal about his perception that the Black women of the WNBA are jealous of Clark.

However, after Friday’s loss against the Minnesota Lynx, Whitlock called out Clark on her behavior in that game.

“Caitlin Clark made a fool of herself last night. Embarrassing performance. Her lack of emotional control and hyper-focus on arguing with and showing up the refs caused the Fever to lose composure and meltdown. … Her behavior in the third quarter is/was problematic,” Whitlock wrote on X.

“She has a well-earned bad reputation with the refs. No player in the WNBA spends more time whining and bickering with the refs.”

Caitlin Clark Says She Has To Control Emotions Better

Clark acknowledges that she has to control her emotions, even when every call doesn’t go her way.

“I could have done a little bit better job controlling my own emotions,” Clark reflected after Friday’s game.

Clark is a competitor, and she has a mean streak that fuels her competitiveness. No player is perfect, and with Reese out, there’s no villain to attack, so all eyes will be on Clark and her growing reputation as a constant complainer on the court.

“I think there’s definitely a line. I thought it was frustrating, I thought I got fouled a couple times there in the second half on midrange jump shots. And … it happens. Sometimes they get called, sometimes they don’t. It is what it is,” Clark said after the game. “I think I could have done a little bit better job of controlling my emotions. But I think it just started bad for us and continued to snowball.”

Clark and the Fever will be back in action on Sunday, Sep. 8, when they face the Atlanta Dream. We will have to wait until the “Unapologetically Angel” podcast to find out what’s up with Reese.