“I’m 22 Years Old, I’m Allowed To Date and Have A Good Time”: Angel Reese Says Caitlin Clark Fans Have Followed Her Home, Sent AI Nudes To Her Family and Sent Death Threats 

If you haven’t gotten enough of the wide world of Angel Reese and her exploits on social media, her jet-setting with celebrities and her rebounding exploits on the basketball court, then you can catch her on her new podcast “Unapologetically Angel” which dropped on Thursday.

There’s been plenty of speculation about who Reese is dating, her relationship with Caitlin Clark and a host of other things surrounding “Chi Barbie,” as she completes her first WNBA season.

Angel Reese Shares Horrors Of Dealing With Caitlin Clark Fans

Now all of these burning questions can be addressed directly, and you might find out some crazy things about Reese’s journey and current life that you weren’t prepared for.



The Reese versus Clark narrative that dates back to college is alive and well in the WNBA. Fans and social media have tried its best to make sure that these two, at the very least, don’t become good friends anytime soon.

Reese revealed on her first episode some of the hate she’s been getting from people she described as fans of Clark, which included racism and death threats.

Reese isn’t blaming Clark directly for these unpleasant things and says she didn’t believe the Indiana Fever star “stands on any of that.”

“I think it’s really just the fans. Her fans, the Iowa fans, now the Indiana fans, that are like, they ride for her, and I respect that respectfully,” Reese said. “But sometimes it’s very disrespectful. I think there’s a lot of racism when it comes to it … but when it comes to death threats — I’m talking about people have come to my address, followed me home, it’s come down to that — multiple occasions people have made AL pictures of me naked, literally.”

Reese says that people sent those A-I created images to family members which in turn have resulted in them reaching out.

“Uncles are sending it to me and asking, “are you naked on Instagram?” Reese said.

Reese’s fanbase may not be as aggressive as Clark fans, but they get petty too.

Reese did add during the one-hour episode that she feels that Clark “is an amazing player and I’ve always thought she’s an amazing player”

She also mentioned that they have been playing and talking trash to each other since high school and AAU before these psychotic fans got involved and started stirring the pot on a daily basis.

Again, it’s fan ignorance that tries to fuel many of these narratives and Reese acknowledged this, saying that “She has no hatred” for Clark and she doesn’t think Clark hates her.

Angel Reese Says She Will Play On Same Team With Caitlin Clark One Day

Clark and Reese, the front runners for WNBA rookie of the year, looked very strong playing together in the WNBA All-Star game, leading their squad to a win over the WNBA Olympians.

Reese predicted that the two would play on the same team one day, which probably doesn’t excite Fever or Sky fans, but that’s down the line, and never say never. Maybe the 2028 Olympics. The way their games contrast, teaming them up would probably be a problem for opposing players and a recipe made in championship heaven.

Again, Clark doesn’t do too much talking off the court, so we don’t know how the WNBA’s assists leader feels about eventually teaming with Reese, but we know where Chi Barbie stands.

“We’re gonna play on the same team one day, I’m sure. We’re gonna definitely play on the same team one day,” said Reese.

Angel Reese Says Shes Going To Play The Dating Game

One topic that gets Angel Reese fans excited is trying to figure out who the celebrity baller is dating at the moment. There are constant rumors and anytime she is seen with a man, people assume they are an item.

People associated her in some way with Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, even though her homie and former Chicago Sky teammate Kysre Gondrezick is openly dating the Celtics star. Reese, Brown and Gondrezick were seen together at a Summer League game, so social media decided to turn it into what Reese says is false gossip.

Then, Reese and Detroit Pistons player Jalen Duren were seen cozying it up in Paris during the Olympics.

She dismissed the Kevin Durant and G Herbo dating rumors. Reese says the KD rumors was social media reaching because Reese says she was just sitting next to him at a game and social media took that story where it wanted to.

Reese was actually out one night with her friends and G Herbo, when the two were spotted together, but that was platonic.

“G Herbo is somebody that if I ever need anything in Chicago, he told me when I was drafted, he would make sure I’m straight and because I’m new to the city. We went out to (a club) that night. I am 6-foot-3 and sitting in the front seat of a car that isn’t tinted. You didn’t see me kissing this man. … He has three kids. I don’t move like that.”

Reese says 95 percent of the time when these dating rumors emerge, “I’m not dating them.”

On her being spotted cozying up with Detroit Pistons player Jalen Duren:

“I’m 22 years old I’m allowed to date and have a good time,” Reese said. “People invaded my privacy. I’m living my best life and I’m going to date.”

Reese’s podcast is quite revealing and regardless of how her basketball life shakes out, she’s building her brand and allowing the people to touch her. She doesn’t run from smoke and is always willing to set the record straight.