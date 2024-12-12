Wiz Khalifah Told Shannon Sharpe, ‘Don’t Be Pumping Amber’s Head Up’ When Rapper Ma$e Said Amber Rose Is The Key To Becoming A Hip-Hop Legend

Shannon Sharpe had one of Amber Rose’s former celebrity men on this week’s episode of “Club Shay Shay.” Amber Rose and “Black and Yellow” rapper Wiz Khalifa got married in 2013 and were together for 18 months before filing for divorce in 2014 due to “irreconcilable differences”

Rapper Ma$e Says Amber Rose Inspired Wiz Khalifa and Savage 21’s Best Music

Sharpe asked Wiz Khalifa about an observation Ma$e made that Wiz and award-winning rapper 21 Savage made their best music when they were with Amber Rose.

“Who said that?” Wiz asked Sharpe. “Ma$e” Sharpe responded. “The rapper Ma$e?” Wiz asked before letting out a huge guffaw. “First of all, I f-ck with Ma$e,” Wiz said. “I don’t know why he would say some crap like that. Don’t be pumping Amber’s head up. She doesn’t need no more of that. I mean if that’s what he thinks that’s his opinion.”

Wiz wasn’t hating. He and Rose have an 11-year-old son named Sebastian together and as recently as 2023, Rose said in an interview that since breaking up with him and finalizing the divorce in 2016, she hasn’t been the same person.

“We’re literally best friends,” she said, referring to their co-parenting relationship. “We’re just a family, and that’s how we look at it. Once you just make it about the kids, and not just who he’s, you know, or who she’s, you know, or what they’re doing, life is easy.”

She continued: “I think it’s only hard when you still have feelings. Once you let the feelings go, you understand that you have to make it all about the child, or you’re just going to argue all day about dumb sh-t. […] I cried for three years straight. For sure. That was the love of my life.”

Wiz Khalifa Put Out Hits And Career Exploded While Dating Amber Rose

In 2011, Wiz met Amber after expressing interest through DJ Whoo Kid and bubbling off the success of his breakthrough album, “Rolling Papers,” which many fans consider his best album. During his time with Rose he dropped more bangers. On a list of greatest Wiz Khalifa albums, he dropped at least three classics by the time they were officially divorced.

Shannon Sharpe said Rapper Ma$e credits Amber Rose for Wiz Khalifa and Savage 21’s best music. Don’t forget about Kanye West. (Photo: Getty images)

So Ma$e might be giving Rose too much credit for the sound of the music, but she was present and a huge part of these artists’ lives, so you can assume her essence spilled into the music in some way. She was always appearing on red carpets at award shows and in videos with her men and also building a personal allegiance of women worshippers.

Savage 21 Blew Up During and After One-Year With Rose

Rapper 21 Savage was Amber’s rebound relationship, and it started in 2017. The celebrity couple never got married but were publicly affectionate and made many appearances before breaking up in 2018.

Rose caught 21 Savage as he was ascending in the game, releasing his “Savage Mode” EP, which peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard 200.

She once again played the role of arm candy for a rising actor in the music business. Coincidentally or not, everything he was touching during that time was flames.

RELATED: “He Was Nice Enough To Give Me A Ride To My Hotel” | Star NFL Quarterback C.J. Stroud, 22, Dating 40-Year-Old Slut-Shame Activist Amber Rose?

Amber Rose elevated from video vixen to legendary status among groupies, hip-hop sex symbols and muses, when Kanye West blew her up by admitting that his two-year, whirlwind relationship with her, along with some controversial life experiences, was the major influence behind his fifth studio album, “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”

Amber Rose Was Muse For Kanye West Album

Some say West’s tumultuous relationship with Rose inspired the brilliance of a complex album that cost over $3 million to make and in its first week of release debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200, selling 496,000 copies. The entry bumped Nicki Minaj’s debut album “Pink Friday” from the top spot with just 375,000 sales.

In the prime of his career, he drew inspiration from her, whether it be negative or positive, but he presented it as more of an enlightening. From there he married Kim Kardashian, and the rest is history.

Shannon Sharpe continues to get great guests and stumble into culture-revealing nuggets that separate his show from other podcasts.