‘White Girl Who Is Surpassing Their Greatest Dreams’: Caitlin Clark Fans Clap Back At Critics Of WNBA Star’s New NBA Broadcasting Gig with NBC

Caitlin Clark’s mere presence always creates a firestorm of opinion and the announcement about her venture into NBA broadcasting is no different.

RELATED: ‘When She Plays Ratings Go Up, When She’s Out They Plummet’: Can JuJu Watkins Have Caitlin Clark Impact?

Caitlin Clark Joins NBC Sports As Special Contributor On NBA Broadcast

The WNBA released its 2026 schedule, but the actual season is still up in the air without a collective bargaining agreement. In the meantime, the stars of the league have been dabbling in other endeavors and expanding their brands. WNBA fans have been thirsting for more Clark, as she only played 13 games last season and keeps a low profile during the offseason, which is in stark contrast to how Chicago Sky star Angel Reese conducts her business.

WNBA star Angel Reese becomes first athlete to walk Victoria Secret’s Runway (Screenshot IG @angelreese/Getty Images)

While her fame has come due to her performance on the court, fans of Clark are happy to see that the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year will join NBC Sports as a special contributor on their NBA broadcasts.

This will be Clark’s forest venture into broadcasting. NBC is debuting “Basketball Night in America,” and Clark will join them for a Feb. 1 game between the LA Lakers and New York Knicks.

Is This The WNBA to NBA Crossover We Have All Been Waiting For?

Following an injury-plagued 2025 WNBA season, Clark’s basketball activity has been limited to a two-day Team USA camp in the fall, where her every move was picked apart by media and fans. It was an indication of how much people are starving for Clark’s return.

After struggling with quad strains, multiple groin strains, and an ankle injury, Clark seemed in good spirits at camp. She chose not to participate in Unrivaled League and also turned down a multi-million dollar offer from a new league, Project B, that’s launching.

RELATED: ‘This League Offers Lots and Lots Of Money’: Sophie Cunningham Asked Caitlin Clark To Join Project B, But WNBA’s Cash Cow Said ‘No’ To $2M Salary

Caitlin Clark returned to the basketball court after a nearly six-month break rehabbing lower body injuries suffered during the 2025 WNBA season that limited her to 13 games. She is still showing signs of rust defensively at Team USA training according to reports. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Fans React To Caitlin Clark Covering NBA Games

“Oh the haters are gonna come out for this one,” said a fan on Facebook. “Queen CC on the move again.” “It aint that deep but you can keep pretending it is. We know how y’all gotta exaggerate to keep her relevant,” another fan complained. “Bet ya’ll gonna act like she’s the first one to do it,” another said. “It’s a gimmick to bring in the trailer trash, 2 games. 5 minutes each. League camp begins early April,” another reasoned. “You act like she’s the only WNBA player that has ever worked a NBA game,” one person commented. “Why are black males so upset when Caitlin achieves something. Could it be because she’s a white girl who is surpassing their greatest dreams? Seems so,” another fan stated. “I’d rather her do that than play ball,” a netizen said. “That way we don’t have to worry about her crazy fans crying every game because people guard her.”

When Will Caitlin Clark Return To The Court?

Clark is expected to make her Team USA debut this March as the juggernaut team heads to China for a FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifying tournament. Team USA Women’s Basketball has won every Olympic gold medal since 1996. They should run the table as they begin an international journey that will culminate at the 2028 Olympics.

After that FIBA tournament, the future isn’t clear for Clark, who also recently released her first signature shoe. It’s reportedly the most worn WNBA shoe by NBa players.

The WNBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement expired on Jan. 9. The league and players appear to be at a stalemate with several key negotiation points, including revenue sharing and salaries holding up the show.

RELATED: ‘She’s Better Looking That’s Why’: Sophie Cunningham Tops Caitlin Clark As Only Woman Athlete To Make Google’s Top 10 Most Searched Athletes 2025

Clark follows the footsteps of other WNBA stars who have ventured into broadcasting, such as Candace Parker, Kia Nurse, and Clark’s Indian Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham whose podcast has blown up during this WNBA offseason.