‘Reese Fans Can’t Afford Jerseys On Food Stamps’: Caitlin Clark And Sophie Cunningham Fans Basking In Glow Of 71 Percent Of WNBA Jersey Sales Coming From Those Two

Not a day goes by that WNBA fans of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese don’t have some sort of back and forth. The arguments and debates have now spread to include Clark’s teammate Sophie Cunningham who will have her signature Adidas PE shoe released later this month.

RELATED: “It’s Not White Privilege” | Indiana Fever Player And Caitlin Clark Bodyguard Sophie Cunningham Lands Player Exclusive Shoe Deal With Adidas

In other news concerning the three WNBA hoopers, there’s the topic of jersey sales and per report, the aforementioned Clark and Cunningham are killing it, much to the chagrin of Reese’s fans. According to that report “C and C Fever Factory” account for 71 percent of the league’s jersey sales.

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham have the top two selling WNBA jerseys.



The two make up 71% of the WNBA’s jersey sales. pic.twitter.com/IPCXS1CJOR — The Leagues (@TheseLeagues) June 28, 2026

Fans Have Plenty To Say About Report

It didn’t take long for fans to chime in on the report, with most congratulating Clark and Cunningham while also taking shots as Reese fans.

“Reese fans can’t afford on food stamps,” a Clark fan said. “Holy Moly They are laughing all the way to the bank. Go Fever,” another fan said. “Sophie made me into a fan,” a person commented. “Studs are punching air right now,” another person replied. “You got to love some Sophie! Gamer and crazy funny,” someone else quipped. “OF COURSE THEY WOULD AFTER SOPHIE’S POINTING,” another fan said. “Numbers don’t lie!!!,” someone spewed.

Angel Reese 1: Expressive Pink

Available 7/17 pic.twitter.com/CbfMzKGMIh — Reebok (@Reebok) July 13, 2026

Clark And Cunningham Making Waves On And Off The Court

The duo has developed a formidable on-court chemistry, electrifying fans with highlight-reel plays. Cunningham has stepped up as a reliable sharp-shooter and playmaker for Clark’s pinpoint passes. They both recently led the Fever to a massive 109-75 blowout victory against the Las Vegas Aces on July 12, where Cunningham scored 20 points on near-perfect shooting (7-for-9), and Clark dished out 6 assists in limited minutes.

Off the court they’re also doing their thing, Cunningham has fiercely defended Clark against what she views as targeted, overly physical play from opponents, drawing attention across the league. The two also have a close, playful friendship. They recently grabbed headlines when Cunningham made a surprise, viral cameo at UFC 329, which Clark publicly praised as “so fun to see.”

Reese Had Big Night In Dream Win

Not to be outdone, Reese still sales plenty of jerseys herself, and she brings it ever single night on the hardwood. Her latest output was a 23-point, 13 rebound and three assists performance in the Dream’s home win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The win helped the Dream win their third consecutive game following a season-high five-game losing streak that saw them drop from top seed in the league to bottom three.