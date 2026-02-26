‘We Don’t Like Each Other. The World Needs To Know That’: Stephen A. Smith Remains a Proud LeBron James Adversary, and He Hopes the King ‘Is Watching’

Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James’ frosty relationship has at times captivated the sports landscape, such as when this generation’s GOAT and ESPN’s $100M man met face to face at a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks on March 6, 2025. It was the culmination of repeated shots taken by Smith against Bronny James being selected with the 55th pick of the 2024 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith also needled LeBron for “putting his son” in a situation to be scrutinized and criticized because Bronny wasn’t NBA ready.

RELATED: “Went on National Television Yesterday and Lied”: Stephen A. Smith Responds To ‘Petty’ LeBron James For Boxing Video and Pat McAfee Interview

That confrontation led to numerous interviews with Smith expressing how much he and LeBron don’t like each other. James appeared on Pat McAfee’s show to air out his grievances with Smith, which led to further conflict between the two men.

LeBron has since let it go, but Smith continues to take shots at “The King” and remind people of how much they don’t like each other every chance he gets.

Stephen A Smith with a message to LeBron James:



“We don’t like each other. The world needs to know that.. I hope he’s watching. I think he crossed the line with the incident involving his son. I don’t think I did what he said I was doing. I thought that was unfair and a low… pic.twitter.com/vqO4cXZMB9 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) February 26, 2026

“We don’t like each other. The world needs to know that… I hope he’s watching,” Smith said on a recent appearance on the podcast ‘In Depth with Graham Bensinger.” “I think he crossed the line with the incident involving his son. I don’t think I did what he said I was doing. I thought that was unfair and a low blow.” “Time heals everything,” Smith continued. “As I see his career dwindling, it’s important everyone knows that I know how great he is. I know how great he has been for the game of basketball. Anybody who has been that great, people like me have benefited because he gives us something to talk about. He’s provided a certain amount of entertainment that has made an exponential amount of lives better. Just because he and I have a difference, doesn’t mean he’s not a good man”

Fans React To Stephen A. Smith’s Latest LeBron James Rant

Smith’s obsession with James is nothing new to anyone, but he has been more focused on his potential 2028 presidential election run than getting on James, although he did insult LeBron’s pregame attire, along with those of other NBA stars, in the past week.

“I have zero respect for any man who goes after somebody’s son — a young man who’s just trying to make it in this world. SAS is a f–g snake for doing that to LeBron and Bronny,” said one fan. “This is why it’s a bad idea to acknowledge these commentators. LeBron hasn’t said anything about this since it happened, or before (tmk). But for someone even as big as Steven A, it’s a career defining moment that he’ll never let us forget,” said another. “Stephen A. Smith finally admitted he and LeBron just don’t like each other. That courtside confrontation wasn’t even about Bronny, it was years of built up tension. LeBron used his son as a shield to finally crash out on Stephen A. and honestly I’m here for the drama. NBA media is more entertaining than the games lately,” a third fan commented.

Most fans commenting weren’t supportive of Stephen A. Smith’s blunt honesty about his relationship with James, but Smith does have his ride-or-die fan base that appreciates the fact that he’s not afraid to go head up with the NBA’s gatekeeper. MJ and Kobe fans are always ready to show love.

“Stephen A is being ridiculed for being a real man lmao ho ass dudes like Nick young will succumb to the pressure and call LBJ the goat but real men know lebron is nowhere near as good as mike and mike and kobe and will never be. He can be #1 on points assists and rebounds,” a sports fan commented on X.

Stephen A. Smith maintains that he never criticized Bronny James, and anything negative he said about the situation was leveled at LeBron James. At this point, Smith says the two just don’t like each other. (Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith Didn’t Back Down To LeBron James: Shows Strength For His Political Aspirations

LeBron James is concerned with trying to win one more championship, figuring out the best way to get the retirement tour that he feels he deserves and probably working behind the scenes to make sure Bronny James has a safe landing space when his time is officially up.

RELATED: LeBron James Doesn’t Understand MVP Voting, Says It’s No More Than A ‘Popularity Contest’

Smith is working from all angles as he expands his media empire and dives deep into high-stakes politics and a potential political career. Believe it or not, his constant jabs at LeBron is a tactic he uses to show the people of America that he’s not going to back down from anyone or anything if put in a position to lead.