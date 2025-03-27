“Went on National Television Yesterday and Lied”: Stephen A. Smith Responds To ‘Petty’ LeBron James For Boxing Video and Pat McAfee Interview

Stephen A. Smith went on Thursday’s episode of “First Take” and immediately addressed LeBron James’ appearance on “The Pat McAfee” show and comments the four-time NBA MVP made about Smith during his revealing one-hour chat.

"That's how petty you've become? … When has LeBron James ever done something like that? … This man is in his feelings. I wonder why? Could it be because I don't believe you're the GOAT?"



On Wednesday, when asked about the brewing feud between him and Stephen A. Smith, LeBron said:

“He completely missed the whole point; never would I ever not allow people to talk about the sport and criticize players about what they did on the court. That’s your job to criticize…that’s all part of the game, but when you take it and get personal with it, it’s my job to not only project my damn household but protect the players.” Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron Lied About Him On National Television

Smith opened his show and went right to it, accusing LeBron of being a liar and trying to use underhanded tactics to get at him.

“So LeBron James decides, who really outside of his crew doesn’t have any friends in the media, suddenly he’s going to be in Indianapolis, drive into the country and go and do a show that comes on immediately after “First Take,” Smith said. “Clearly they used the upcoming “Mind Ya Game” podcast with Steve Nash to disguise what his real agenda was, which was to address me. Because he continues to lie to the world about what I said and who I was pointing the finger at,” Smith surmises. Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron Is Lying, He Never Personally Attacked Bronny

Smith continues to maintain that LeBron is coming at him based on a false idea that he criticized Bronny James personally.

“To regurgitate an obvious point, when I talked about Bronny James early in the season, and I highlighted the fact that at that moment and time he simply wasn’t ready, I was calling out LeBron James. For some reason nobody asks him about that,” Smith said, before running down a list of things that LeBron did wrong that has led everyone to this point. “Wasn’t it you who said that Bronny James was better than some players in the NBA right now before he was even drafted?” Smith asked. “Wasn’t it you who said if you want me draft my son because you wanted to play with your son for a year?” “Wasn’t it you who literally circumvented meritocracy within the National Basketball Association and got the entire media world and the NBA and the Lakers organization to buy in on that?” “LeBron James did all that,” Smith continued. “That’s the person I was talking about as a father. Not the father in Brentwood or Bel-Aire or wherever else he has homes. I’m talking about the father who shows up at Crypto.com arena…” Smith is not backing down from his claims that he did nothing wrong as far as how he has covered Bronny James. To the point where he blatantly calls Lebron a liar. “Lebron James went on national television yesterday and lied. He said that I have no problem with you talking about the game. What did I say about Bronny James other than he wasn’t ready. That was it. So if that’s the issue and I pointed to LeBron James and the fact that you circumvent a meritocracy just to get your wish, that’s talking about you.”

Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron, Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Tried To Hurt Him By Going On Pat McAfee Show

After recharging nepotism claims as far as Bronny James’ career is concerned, Smith took a shot at super-agent Rich Paul, who is also LeBron James’ best friend and business partner with Klutch Sports.

“This was planned,” Smith said in reference to James going on McAfee’s show on Wednesday. “Rich Paul was on Pat McAfee’s show about 10 days ago. The founder of Klutch Sports, he’s a strategic thinker. We know a negotiation took place, because we know since LeBron has (his podcast) “Uninterrupted” he’s been about control. He’s been about making sure things are his way.”

Media Members Notice A Change In LeBron James Since He Started “Uninterrupted”

Smith says media members realize that based on how LeBron’s attitude towards them has changed over the years, according to Smith.

“Boxing from a decade ago with two torn rotator cuffs, “it’s a very embarrassing video” I admit,” Smith said. “If people think that’s how I throw hands, knock ya self out.”

Smith preceded to boast about how much stronger he is now, and people shouldn’t be fooled by the rehab video. Then he chastised LeBron for posting the video. Saying that he’s never seen LeBron devote his energies to clowning another professional on social media.

“That’s how petty you’ve become,” Smith said. “You that butthurt over things I’m saying? This man is in his feelings I wonder why?”

The drama continues.