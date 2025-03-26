‘Physically I Wasn’t Even There:’ LeBron James’ Pat McAfee Interview Reveals How NBA Superstar Felt When He and Son Bronny Took Court For First Time

LeBron James appeared for a special one-hour interview with Pat McAfee on his Wednesday edition of “The Pat McAfee Show”, which follows “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN roll call of daily power shows. Fans were obviously eager to hear James’ opinions on a variety of topics, as he’s been in the news lately for his battle with Smith and also his undying support of Bronny who has burst out with a 17-point NBA game and a 39-point explosion playing in the G League recently.

LeBron James Joins “Pat McAfee Show”

When the subject came up about his feelings towards his son Bronny James taking the same court and making history, despite some public backlash, Bron fondly recalls meeting The Griffeys among all of the pomp and circumstance. He pointed to a magical moment in baseball history as inspiration.

“Seeing that pop fly head towards Ken Griffey senior and seeing Junior there right before the ball got to his glove and he snatched it out the air and ran back to the dugout laughing at his pops,” LeBron recalls and then relates to his moment stepping on the court with Bronny in Minnesota.

LeBron Recalls Meeting Ken Griffey Sr and Jr. The Night He Took Court With Bronny

The Griffeys promised to be present when Bron and Bronny took the floor together for the first time and they carried through with it.

“That was a cool ass moment and for that moment that game that home opener against Minnesota… and just over there…to see Ken Griffy Jr, “The Kid” and seeing his pops over there and us getting that picture at half court and then us (Bronny and Bron) going out on the floor and having that moment…,” James said.

He continued, explaining why it remains one of the best moments of his life. An outer body experience.

“Physically I wasn’t even there,” he told the cast of McAfee’s show. “I wasn’t even there. I’m floating and I can only imagine where Bronny was. We haven’t even talked about it yet at some point we will. But I wasn’t even there. I might have been in the rafters. My body might have been at home watching the game, watching the moment. But that was an unbelievable moment for me to have that dream and be able to speak it into existence, come to fruition and for my mom and my wife and my daughter and youngest son to be there.”

LeBron Reflected On Bronny James Journey: Cardiac Arrest To NBA

LeBron said in that moment, he reflected on Bronny’s journey to the NBA and what he’s overcome medically

“I start thinking about everything, what the hell he went through less than a year before with his cardiac arrest,” LeBron told McAfee. “It came out of nowhere and it was a birth defect that quite honestly if he never played sport, we would never have to worry about it but as he got stronger there was something inside his heart that’s pounding at his heart and pounding at his lungs. To see that happen to Bronny and for him to be able to play that same year after that happened at USC and then less than a year later be drafted by the Lakers, and then that Fall we got out on the court together. That’s why I wasn’t there.”