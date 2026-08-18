‘I Was Raised By Five Black Women’: Stephen A. Smith Joins Sean Hannity To Continue His Defense Against NABJ’s Insulting ‘Thumbs Down’ Award

Stephen A. Smith against the National Association of Black Journalists has been prime viewing for various groups of people within and outside of the Black media community. After receiving the “Thumbs Down” award from NABJ President Errin Haines on Aug. 15, Smith shot back on his “Straight Shooters” podcast, saying it was the biggest insult of his life to be given that award based on a narrative that he disparages Black women.

RELATED: A Disheartened Stephen A. Smith Calls Out National Association Of Black Journalists President Errin Haines For ‘Lowest Insult’ Of His Life

Smith appeared on right-wing political commentator Sean Hannity’s show on Aug. 17. Hannity asked Stephen A Smith if he’s the target of left-wing Black women such as Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett and political pundit Joy Reid, who in his view say “nutty things.”

Yeah if my community was criticizing me the FIRST person I would want to talk to is Sean Hannity… He’s earning his award for next year right now. https://t.co/MEHN3ig6Fi — Walter M. Kimbrough (@HipHopPrez) August 18, 2026

“I don’t think there’s any question about it,” Smith began. “I was raised by five Black women. My mother god rest her soul and my four older sisters. I have two daughters. I have 10 nieces. I find it highly offensive they would label me in this way, give me a thumbs down award specifically for disparaging Black women. I want everybody out there to know, there’s no such thing. That did not happen. That is a flat-out lie.”

Stephen A. Smith Says Disagreeing Is Not Disparaging

Smith continued:

“Whether it was Jasmine Crockett, whether it was Kamala Harris. Whether it was Michelle Obama, I pointed to something they said that I may have disagreed with. That’s all that I have done,” he continued. “I said that I didn’t appreciate her saying a vote against Donald Trump is a vote against women. Because there are a plethora of reasons why people go to the polls … and choose to vote. To sit up there and say to African-American men that a vote for Donald Trump would be a vote against women, I said I don’t think that’s fair,” he explained.

“My point is whether you agree or disagree, how does the word ‘disparaging’ come into play, or talk about me degrading or denigrating Black women. No, I’ve had a difference of opinion about something they may have said and that is all. But a journalistic organization whose foundation is supposed to be based on objectivity and most importantly uplifting African-Americans within the journalism industry,” Smith proclaimed. I’m about to be inducted into the Broadcast Cable Hall of Fame. But I’m not a Hall of Famer for the NABJ. We brought ‘First Take,’ a nationally televised show to the NABJ conference. But I didn’t show up this year and all of a sudden I received a ‘Thumbs Down’ award. I think it’s utterly ridiculous and I called them on it.”

It has definitely been beat up on Stephen A. Smith week for the Black journalist community. Smith’s rise to $100M ESPN star and man with political aspirations hasn’t come without its sacrifices. As he’s expanded his platform beyond just a respected voice within the Black community, he’s also lost some of the support that he’s previously had because of views that some gatekeepers feel work against what that community is trying to accomplish.

Fans Defend Stephen A. Smith Against “Thumbs Down Award”

Smith has a platform that encompasses many different races. He had support from across political lines in regards to this issue.

“He never said anything bad about Black women, criticizing someone is not coon behavior. This dude does a lot for Black kids in the community and Black universities and hires black sports analysts on First Take. You democrats plantation negahs are clowns and retards,” one commenter harshly stated. “I would take it as a badge of honor to be criticized by any black organization,” another user quipped.

Some members in Black media have tried to distance themselves from NABJ’s award.

“Wasn’t ‘community’. Was NABJ leadership. Many attendees say they didn’t agree with the move. And. NABJ didn’t reach out to him before doing it. You are wrong. Race Hustle,” one fan said. “It says a lot that the conservatives treat him better than the Democrats even when he disagrees with them to their faces. The left in general are unprincipled scoundrels,” another Smith sympathizer said.

Does Stephen A. Smith Disparage Women?: Stephen A. Smith vs. Cari Champion & Michelle Beadle

He’s been accused of not having the same energy for white men when they disrespect or challenge him, as he does for the Black women he has had public spats with.

Jemele Hill recently went on a livestream with Don Lemon and said:

“I think the criticisms of (Stephen A. Smith) has been completely valid and completely fair. Politically people have a problem of how he’s used his platform…and the circles he seems to be ingratiating himself to…andy why?”

Jemele Hill goes on the Don Lemon Show to disparage Stephen A Smith. The woke blacks that are enslaved to their Democrat Party masters think they can bully people into total submission. Stephen A Smith needs to earn respect and tell these folks to Kick Rocks!… — Linda B (@LindaBPodcast) August 18, 2026

Accusations against Stephen A. Smith really came to a head back in November of 2025, during an installment of his “Straight Shooter” podcast. Smith responded to his former colleagues at ESPN, Michelle Beadle and Cari Champion, after they teamed up on social media to air him out. Smith could have ignored the two women. Instead, he took to his platform to directly address them with some venom about their professional conduct and career trajectories.

Beadle, the previous host of ESPN’s “Sports Nation” and “Get Up,” has a history of expressing her dislike for him, even stating on her podcast that she was “praying for his downfall.”

Smith responded on his SiriusXM radio show by saying some people “talk smack now cause they can’t get a job in the business” and “didn’t do a good enough job when they were in the business.”

Cari Champion Accused Smith Of Bringing Different Energy To Beefs With Black Women

Original “First Take” co-host Cari Champion piled on with her opinion of Smith.

“I’m old enough to remember being on that show [‘First Take’] and getting in trouble based on some comments you said about women and whether or not they should know their place when it comes to abuse or non abuse — Ray Rice comes to mind, but I’m not gonna get into the details of all of that,” Champion said in a video on social media, which Smith replayed on his show. “But Beadle just came for you yet again, like she did when I worked at ESPN,” Champion continued. “I wonder do you have that same smoke for her that you have for Jasmine Crockett, Michelle Obama, that you sometimes have for me and Jemele Hill.” “Do you have that same smoke? I’m sick of it. Keep the same energy and I call you and I root for… but you keep that same energy sir, for everybody.”

Smith Was Just Joking With Serena’s Husband Alexis Ohanian

It really got ugly when Serena Williams’ white husband and mogul Alexis Ohanian came to the ESPN set to address SAS about comments he made concerning his wife’s Super Bowl appearance, when she was on stage cripwalking during Kendrick Lamar’s performance of his Drake diss.

Smith took that day off, and when he did reply, his energy clearly didn’t match the level of petty he’s used against LeBron James and others. It was called out.

Overall, this is an embarrassing moment for both the NABJ and Smith. Both reputations have taken a hit on this one.