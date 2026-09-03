‘Threw Skip Under The Bus’: Sports World Reacts As Stephen A. Smith Faces Smoke, Sits Down With Former ESPN Colleagues Cari Champion and Jemele Hill

Following months of public tension, former ESPN colleagues Stephen A. Smith, Cari Champion and Jemele Hill finally had a chance to sit down and talk about it. In a highly anticipated, three-hour conversation on Champion and Hill’s “Flagrant and Funny Podcast” the two women checked Smith for a bevy of things.

RELATED: ‘I Know That Unequivocally Is Not True’: Stephen A. Told Cari Champion I Made You Why Would I Play You, But Jemele Hill Says It Wasn’t Like That

After trading responses online regarding their history and career paths at ESPN the three sat down face-to-face to hash it out. The hosts pressed Smith on several controversial topics, including his comments about Joy Reid, his response to the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) “Thumbs Down” award, and claims regarding Champion’s career history.

Cari Champion and I sat down with @stephenasmith for our podcast Flagrant and Funny and we went through it ALL. Part I drops tonight and Part II is on Friday. pic.twitter.com/7aLu33Zcmp — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 2, 2026

Champion Says Smith Lied About Helping Her At ESPN

During the highly intense interview a pretentious moment came when Champion, the former “First Take” moderator, accused Smith of lying regarding her career, specifically pushing back on his past claims about how she navigated her roles at ESPN.

Smith pushed back against Champion’s claim stating that it was his former “First Take” co-host Skip Bayless who didn’t wanna hire Champion for the job. But, it was him who pushed for ESPN brass to make her the show’s moderator.

“Skip Bayless did not want to hire you,” Stephen A. Smith said of his former “First Take” partner. Smith kind of “threw Skip under the bus,” as one netizen noted on Threads. Champion didn’t let Smith off the hook that easily, replying: “Neither did you.”

Later on, Smith said that Champion ultimately wanted the job at “SportsCenter.”

“You wanted the job at ‘SportsCenter.’ You wanted to come back,” he said. She replied: “That is not true Stephen A. I know you lying. That is not true. We are disagreeing right now.” Smith didn’t appreciate it, though. “We’ll disagree. I don’t lie.”

Stephen A. Smith asks former ESPN 'First Take' host Cari Champion why she recently publicly voiced all the issues she had with him instead of telling him directly when they were on 'First Take' together, and Cari Champion reveals her silence over the years was in support of… pic.twitter.com/QbM6G2BFCg — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 3, 2026

Smith Apologizes To Champion

In the aftermath of Smith and Champion’s back-and-forth, Smith did apologize to Champion telling her this:

“I apologize for ever making you feel like you couldn’t talk to me.”

The public back-and-forth escalated in late 2025 when Cari Champion and Michelle Beadle criticized Smith. Champion called out Smith for allegedly holding Black public figures to different standards and questioned his support for Black women journalists.

Smith fired back on his show, expressing shock at Champion’s comments, noting he had shown her support and claiming he was heavily involved in her landing her past role on ESPN’s First Take.

The co-hosts pressed Smith on his past public commentary regarding Black women, including media figure Joy Reid, U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

RELATED: ‘He’s A Fraud’: Jason Whitlock Once Said Stephen A. Smith Is Worst Than a ‘White Supremist’ and Tells Cam Newton Why He Doesn’t Respect ESPN’s $100M Man

It didn’t take long for fans to give their opinions on Smith appearing on the podcast with Champion and Hill. Many complimented Smith for sitting face to face with his critics, who also used to be close friends and supporters.

“I give Stephen A. his props for not ducking the smoke,” a fan said.

“I commend him for going. I have great respect for Jemele Hill (I am not familiar with her co-host, but I am sure she is also great.) He needs to face the music.” another fan said.

“Stand up guy, coming straight to the challenge,” someone else replied.

“No way I believe Champion. Stephen A is a lot of things but a liar, no,” a fan mentioned.

“I respect This.. he didn’t hide from the conversation he went right on the show,” another fan commented.

This meeting of the minds ends the current riff between these Black sports voices — who all have been a part of sports televsion history in one way or another. Let’s see how this plays out and whether or not Smith sits down with NABJ President Errin Haines and offers an apology to her and the organization for whatever it is they feel he did to deserve the “Thumbs Down” award announced during the organization’s annual convention.