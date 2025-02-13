“I Didn’t Utter a Single Disrespectful Word About Serena”: Stephen A Smith Responds to Backlash, Was ‘Joking’ With Sneak Diss at Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams‘ Crip walking episode in the Super Bowl will go down as one of the most controversial moments in Super Bowl history. The tennis legend’s appearance in Kendrick Lamar‘s halftime performance, viewed by millions, actually stole the show.

While the discussion surrounding the rap star’s “Not Like Us” rendition has slowed down, reaction to Wiliams’ cameo continues to shake social media and the backlash has fallen in Stephen A. Smith’s lap as a reminder that if you come for “Queen of Court” Serena Williams somebody will come for you.

The outspoken sports commentator has found himself in hot water after making comments about Williams’ surprise Super Bowl halftime appearance alongside Kendrick Lamar. In true SAS fashion, he’s clapping back at his critics.

Please go back and look at exactly what I said. I was talking overall from a man’s perspective — highlighting what most men would think. I didn’t utter a single disrespectful word about Serena. No issues with folks getting upset of literal serious stuff one’s pissed about. This… https://t.co/JtKlUZs15R — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 12, 2025

“Please go back and look at exactly what I said. I was talking overall from a man’s perspective — highlighting what most men would think. I didn’t utter a single disrespectful word about Serena. No issues with folks getting upset about literal serious stuff one’s pissed about. This doesn’t qualify peeps. Come on. We were joking around on @FirstTake. Damn y’all! It’s not that serious,” he said on X.

Stephen A. Smith Criticizes Serena Williams Crip Walk At Super Bowl 59 Halftime Show: Sneak Disses Husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena’s Crip walk stunned the crowd at the stadium and watching at home. While many celebrated the moment, Smith didn’t like Serena’s involvement. Serena and Drake dated in the past and then he has trolled her in several of his songs since then. Many people felt her appearance was some get back at her ex Drake. However, Smith looked at it from the perspective of her husband Alexis Ohanian. Smith, who is 57 and never been married, felt that if he was Serena’s husband her actions would be unacceptable.

“If I’m your husband, I’m thinking, ‘Why are you up there trolling him—trolling your ex?’” Smith said during the Feb. 10 episode of First Take. “If I’m married, and my wife is going to troll her ex—go back to his ass. Because clearly, you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for—and you with me?”

Stephen A. Smith on Serena Williams' cameo during the Super Bowl halftime show: "If I'm married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his ass. 'Cause clearly you don't belong with me. What you worried about him for and you're with me? Bye. Bye." pic.twitter.com/uiYI2ltK4k — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 10, 2025

Social media went for Smith’s jugular, accusing him of commenting on something that is personal and not his business. Overstepping the line of sports.

“Now why did Stephen A. Smith fix his mouth to speak on Serena?” said one fan. “You ain’t married, never been married but in a married woman’s business? Nasty work.” Another fan on X said, “lmaoo SAS wanna be Shannon so bad, at least do your research before you run your mouth.” “Looks like Stephen A might have what it takes to be president of the United States after all. This is one of the dumbest takes I’ve ever heard,” quipped another Serena Williams fan on X.

There were some SAS supporters commenting on his remarks.

“Might be first Stephen A take I have ever agreed with and not surprisingly, it had nothing to do with sports,” one supporter tweeted.

Serena Williams Fans Upset Smith Gave Marital Advice On ESPN “First Take”

Other fans didn’t like the fact that Smith addressed this on ESPN’s “First Take” and not just his personal podcast.

“First Take turning into Club Shay Shay,” said one netizen. “Just a bunch of gossip and mess from senior citizens.” A second fan supported this notion. “Is this ESPN or Complex Did he ask his wife what she thought?” A third fan said, “We’ve officially lost the plot. WHY IS THIS ON ESPN”

Serena’s Husband Alexis Ohanian Responds To Stephen. A Smith

If that public lashing and defense of Serena wasn’t enough, Serena’s husband, Alexis Ohanian responded to Smith on X in support of his wife.

“Pretty fantastic halftime show,” he wrote, making it clear that he had no issue with Serena’s dance.

Ohanian later added more context, shutting down critics who tried to stir drama.

“Some of y’all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows… This is bigger than the music.”



His response earned praise, with many calling him a “secure husband” and lauding him for standing by his woman, while chastising Stephen A. Smith and others, such as Jason Whitlock (who called Ohanian a “Simp”) for not understanding a backstory that includes Drake taking shots at her husband as well over the years.

Said on fan on X: “I could understand that outlook with no context… but when you add the fact Drake randomly diss her husband and her, then you get what you seen at the Super Bowl” “You fools. Drake clapped at her husband. She’s rocking with her family. So outta touch,” added another Williams fan.

Smith didn’t back down from his opinion about Serena’s participation in KDot’s halftime show. He is steady in his opinion that Serena’s Super Bowl moment was inappropriate for a married woman.

RELATED: ‘That’s Drugs For Sure’ | Fans Wonder What’s Wrong With Tennis Legend Serena Williams and Refuse To Believe She Is Whitewashed

But with Ohanian standing by Serena and dismissing Smith’s concerns, this probably won’t get any further. It is possible that Smith forgot how beloved the 23-time Grand Slam champion and her sister Venus are throughout the world. Or maybe he knew exactly what he was doing.