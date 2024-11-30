‘That’s Drugs For Sure’ | Fans Wonder What’s Going On With Tennis Legend Serena Williams and Refuse To Believe She Is Whitewashed

Since retiring from tennis in 2022 legend Serena Williams has been pretty much out of the way. The 23-time Grand Slam champion gave birth to her second child in August 2023. Williams’ 7-year-old first child Olympia was recently performing in a musical rendition of the “Nutcracker.” In a video posted by Williams that featured her and hubby Alexis Ohanian, the legendary tennis star seemed disoriented and a bit dazed, according to some observers on social media.

In the video Williams was also sporting stringy blond hair and what looked like a “bleached face.” Maybe it was just makeup, but that look opened her up to criticism. One remark came from extremely outspoken actor Isaiah Washington, who said:

“Blue Eye Syndrome. She will be white in 3 years like Michael Jackson.”

Other X users got in in their jabs:

“That’s drugs for sure.”

VIDEO: Social media is going crazy about how tennis star Serena Williams looks like she’s been bleaching her skin to appear white, in latest video husband 👀#SerenaWilliams pic.twitter.com/BgvZmIpPxI — VIRTUE.NEWS (@virtuemediacorp) November 27, 2024

More Users Pile On

That was just the beginning of X users having something to say about Serena’s strange new look as a third user went with this.

“The black community spent years calling her ugly and masculine looking and clearly she heard all of it.”

While that statement is extremely far-fetched, Williams doesn’t come off as the type to let that make her feel a certain way and especially in retirement.

Another user attributed her look to her desire to be “Eurocentric” in alignment with her white husband.

“I don’t think people understand that submissive women take on the traits of their husband. She literally has a white mind now. She’s lost, fellas.”

Unfortunately another user called her look one that’s reminiscent of a “a cheap prostitute.”

While none of us really know what Williams may be going through, if anything her look is a bit disturbing for some.

Did the fans bully Serena Williams into bleaching? pic.twitter.com/zrq1hZJQEO — Ksports (@ksports_) August 14, 2024

Williams Changed The Game Of Tennis

Along with older sister Venus, Williams changed the game of tennis as it pertains to women, and especially women of color.

The power and athleticism she displayed on the court was second-to-none. Her competitive nature, along with her strong resilient character made her arguably the greatest to be ever touch the court, male or female.

But, Williams’ biggest effect came in the area of the purses for women. While earning $94 millon in career winnings, she helped reset the market for money expectations for the top players in the sport.

In all that’s just some of the many great things Williams did for the sport, and instead of insinuating and talking about her maybe as a community we should grant her some grace.