‘Disgrace and Shambles…Tennis Is Finished’: The Return Of The Williams Sisters To Wimbledon At Age 40 Has Brought The Old Haters Out Too

The Wiliams Sisters are back, reuniting in their 40s for one last Wimbledon run. The legendary sisters will be playing doubles.

Back together, at Wimbledon 💚💜



Serena and Venus Williams will compete in the Ladies’ Doubles at The Championships 2026 pic.twitter.com/xrOV0yeBCJ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 16, 2026

The sisters haven’t played together at a major since winning the Wimbledon doubles title in 2016, and Serena stepped away from tennis in 2022 to focus on raising her daughters Olympia and Adira. However, Serena returned to action in June of this year, and now she will team up with her sister for her first appearance at a Grand Slam tournament since the 2022 U.S. Open.

Venus has continued to play at various tournaments, with much less success than she had in her heyday. She played in each of the last two Grand Slam singles tournaments, but she hasn’t made it out of the first round of one since 2021.

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She also has leaned into life off the court, marrying male model Andrea Preti on Sept. 18, 2025, in Ischia, Italy. The ceremony was followed by a courthouse ceremony and celebration in Palm Beach, Fla., on Dec. 19.

“It was so special to have the ceremony in Andrea’s home country, and it meant even more to us because we met at Milan Fashion Week,” Williams told People in April 2026. “It was so much more than a beautiful setting. It was where everything started for us, so it felt incredibly natural and right to celebrate our love there.”

Serena shocked the tennis world by playing in her first doubles tournament since her retirement at the Queen’s Club with Victoria Mboko, who has since torn her MCL, leading to an abrupt end to Serena’s comeback. She also played at the Berlin Open.

Serena, who stands one Grand Slam singles win away from tying Margaret Cort’s all-time record of 24, hasn’t announced plans to participate in any singles events, but her reunion with her older sister, will be her highest-profile tournament since returning.

Fly At 40

The Williams sisters were once a dominant doubles team during the peak of their careers and unsurprisingly are tied for the most doubles titles at Wimbledon in the tournament’s history.

Their presence is more than enough to please most fans. Nobody expects them to turn back the clock at their advanced ages. Serena Williams is 44 years old and has not won a Grand Slam tournament in her last 15 appearances, dating back to the 2018 French Open when she was 36 years old. Venus is 45 and remains one of the oldest active players in professional tennis, continuing to compete in singles tournaments, including recently at the 2025 U.S. Open and at the 2026 French Open.

Serena and Venus Williams Are Among Most Dominant Doubles Pairs Ever

Together they have a combined 30 major singles titles. The Williams sisters won 14 Grand Slam doubles tournaments together without suffering a single loss. Six of those titles came while playing together at Wimbledon.

The duo has also accumulated three Olympic gold medals (2000, 2008, 2012) while playing together, thus becoming the first doubles pair to win the golden slam in tennis. Overall, they have won 21 of 22 tournaments as doubles partners dating back to 1998, with the only loss coming at the 1999 TIG Classic in San Diego.

In total, they have won four Australian Opens (2001, 2003, 2009, 2010), two French Open titles in 1999and 2010, the six Wimbledon titles and two U.S. Open doubles titles (1999, 2009)

Tennis hasn’t been the same attraction since the Williams sisters left, and honestly, they are doing the sport a favor by putting their bodies through the grueling grind of playing pro tennis against women half their ages.

Fans React To Return Of The Williams Sisters

Not much has changed with the most polarizing athletes in tennis history. Plenty of fans who were drawn to the game because of the sisters’ transcending success and legendary cultural impact are welcoming them back with open arms.

“They are living history in capital letters of tennis. There are a lot of people who want to have the privilege (maybe the last one) of being able to see them play and all their rivals happy to have the opportunity to compete and maybe beat the Williamses! Well, some mediocrity no.. “greatest doubles duo of all time returning to the place where they won 6 titles together… Wimbledon just got 1000x better. Thank you for this moment!,” one gracious netizen quipped. “Oh we’re so back, the greatest to ever do it,” one fan captioned above a video.

Oh we’re so back, the greatest to ever do it pic.twitter.com/DPMaXLI7G6 — scott gayham (@scottgayham) June 16, 2026

“Is this really the best thing for team USA? These women are not what they used to be heck Serena has been off court for a while smh..,” one netizen whined. “That’s cool. I’ve had the pleasure of seeing them play each other younger (here in CA) and what a delight. Highest levels of tennis imaginable with these 2 queens. Let’s go!!!”

There are some who were happy that the sisters left the game, giving other players a chance to rise to superstardom. This particular group of haters don’t want to see Black excellence return to the courts.

“F*cking disgrace and shambles anybody can get a wildcard. Tennis is finished,” said one delusional fan. “How did they qualify? Are they going through the same process and all the other players?” another fan asked.

Regardless of how you feel about them, The Williams Sisters still evoke emotion throughout the tennis world. Seeing them together just one more time is a gift to the tennis world, and the Wimbledon ratings – and interest – will reflect that.