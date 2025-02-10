“I Did Not Crip Walk Like That at Wimbledon. I Would Have Been Fined”: Kendrick Lamar and Serena Williams Reminded Super Bowl Fans That Hop-Hop Is Black Culture

The long-anticipated NFL Super Halftime Show featuring Kendrick Lamar went off as planned. The game itself wasn’t much of a show as Jalen Hurts and his Philadelphia Eagles put a 40-22 beating on Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Kendrick Lamar Paid Tribute To Real Hip-Hop With Super Bowl 59 Halftime Show

The 22-time Grammy Award winner did all of his greatest hits, didn’t shy away from the “Not Like Us” diss track against Drake that caused such a firestorm in the rap world last year.

In fact, Lamar continues to dispense major career L’s to Drake while elevating his legacy and position in rap history. While Kendrick was rocking the mic and sending messages through his music, he also had a surprise appearance from fellow Compton native Serena Williams, a former love interest of the well-traveled Toronto rapper.



Serena Williams Classic Crip Walk On Stage At Super Bowl 59

Serena was onstage Crip walking and getting it in, which took the performance and the lingering battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, to another level.

Serena and Drake were considered dating around 2011-2015 and were spotted together frequently during that period. However, they both insist they were just good friends at the time.

They may be cordial, but Serena definitely picked sides on Sunday night. Same with pop sensation Sza, who used to date Drake and called Kendrick “a prophet,” appearing with him on the Super Bowl stage for some Grammy-level crooning.

After teasing that he was going to perform “Not Like Us” several times, Kendrick finally came with the heat to close out the show.

Kendrick Lamar said Drake’s name on TV and it became a meme. Lamar joked about lawsuits on stage, and his chain appeared to be a shot at Drake for anyone familiar with the hit song that gained him five more Grammys this season.



Kendrick Lamar rocking the “a minor” chain during Super Bowl 59 halftime show as he performed Drake diss record “Not Like Us.” (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)

Just imagine Drake sitting in his house (or on tour in Australia) watching himself get roasted in front of a Super Bowl audience. He has already expressed disappointment with some folks such as LeBron James, who were supposed to be close with him but decided to ride the wave of “Not Like Us” and give Kendrick his props.



Serena Williams Is Another Former Drake Associate Who Is Riding With KDot

Drake’s been in his feelings since his impenetrable musical armor got pierced by one of his contemporaries.

Serena Williams rarely pops out and shows anyone anything these days, as she has been a dedicated wife and mother to her daughters. We don’t even know if she will ever hit the pro tour again, but the 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion looked quite amped and ready to hit the Super Bowl stage prior to making her surprise appearance.

Super Bowl halftime show babyyyyyyyyy pic.twitter.com/zufoSNdNhe — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 10, 2025

After the show, Serena said: “ I did not Crip walk like that at Wimbledon. I would have been fined.”



For those of y’all who weren’t outside, the media tore Serena to shreds for crip walking at Wimbledon. Her coming back to do a dance that references a culture she’s actually a part of, during a live performance criticizing someone for being a culture vulture is *chef’s kiss.* https://t.co/fjmi1uAPE8 — full-snack developer 🇭🇹 (@notdanilu) February 10, 2025

After winning her sixth Wimbledon title Serena shook up the tennis world when she Crip walked during her celebration. She received backlash from media for her cultural expression, but it was classic and one of the moments in her legacy that can’t be shared without mentioning.

Big power move by Kendrick Lamar to have GOAT Williams hold it down for LA and merge her greatness with the current artistic wave that artists such as Kendrick Lamar are putting down across the globe.