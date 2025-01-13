“Why Are You This Petty, Bro?”: Charlamagne Tha God Takes Shots At Drake’s Alleged Snitching In Midst Of DJ Akademiks and Sofia Franklyn’s LeBron James Cheating Rumors

The drama that is simmering on social media is the potential rift between LeBron James and rap superstar Drake that has morphed into an online mega bomb inspired by a bar in a song. Most fans have dismissed accusations of LeBron James cheating on his longtime wife Savannah James with Drake as his accomplice as nasty work by clout chasers.

The allegations were concocted by social media instigator DJ Akademiks, who continued to add drama to a story that podcaster Sofia Franklyn put into the atmosphere.

Franklyn first accused LeBron James of being a serial cheater. In a recent claim, Franklyn stated that James’ associates contact different women asking them to sign NDAs once they agreed to hook up.

“LeBron James, same sh-t. Should I be outing all these people? LeBron James has various parties constantly where NDAs need to be signed and women are out. You didn’t know that? You didn’t know LeBron’s a cheater?” stated Franklyn.

Stong accusations, but the clout-chasing nature of the podcast made most people shrug it off as some desperados trying to break the public perception of a strong Black marriage and family. Nothing more than an underhanded scheme to rock LeBron’s legacy.

Drake Allegedly Outs LeBron James As A Cheater

Then in a viral update from designer Chris Blake Griffith earlier this week, he uploaded some screenshots allegedly sent by Drake.

The images reveal that Drake accuses James of being unfaithful. In the leaks, Drake, who is still reeling from a lost rap battle to Kendrick Lamar on the world’s stage, offered a bar that his rift with the Universal Music Group will be like Nike funding a campaign about the Lakers’ star cheating on his wife.

Charlamagne Tha God & Breakfast Club Fuel LeBron James-Drake Cheating Allegations By DJ Akademiks

Drake quickly denounced the screenshots as fake. But despite his claims, Power 105.1 “Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne Tha God decided to get in on the situation and add some flames.

Hitting back at Drake, Charlamagne Tha God said, “For you to do this and come out and say, ‘Hey don’t make me tarnish your public image,’ then saying something about LeBron cheating on his wife in a DM and then to hit [up] Akademiks and say it was fake, then post later and say, ‘I thought this though,’ why are you this petty, bro?”

Akademiks will not let the tension rest between LeBron James and Drake.



What's Akademiks' interest to make his go this hard for Drake because this is not the first time 👀??? @breakfastclubam @iHeartRadio @Drake @KingJames pic.twitter.com/ix4T2DIPUv — Power 105.1 (@Power1051) January 13, 2025

LeBron Stays Silent As Social Media Battles It Out: Drake Fans vs LeBron Fans

Despite the social media frenzy and LeBron’s reputation for jumping in on most narratives, whether true or false about him, his silence is keeping this thing going. On the other hand, we know he’s not going to acknowledge allegations of cheating when there’s no proof and he doesn’t have too.

As he lets the fans argue it out on social media, he and Savannah are in a great space. Bron fans accuse Drake of snitching, but his fans say that logic is all wrong.

“So let me get this straight everyone. Drake is the b-tch for possibly exposing the fact that LeBron James isn’t faithful to his wife & been living a lie. But LeBron isn’t the bad person for ‘cheating’ ohhhh ok I see what type of time we really on,” said one Drake fan on X.

Other fans say that Bron’s name has been surfacing in too many rumors and predict the NBA legend’s public downfall without the help of Drake allegedly spilling the beans.

“Bro LeBron doesn’t need Drake for that. His behavior speaks for himself. Guaranteed there is something coming out on LeBron this year. You can just feel it in the air. Even the media seem to have shifted their loyalties as well. The media built him up, now they tear him down,” another Drake fan said on X.

Said another fan on X: “I swear the funniest part about that bar is that’s the only thing the n-gga said and not even a hour after that, everyone came to a conclusion by themselves that he cheated. You n-ggas snitched on bron before anyone else did.”

One LeBron fan reminded the world of the strength of LeBron’s fan base, saying, “Drake trying to turn Americans against LeBron is like trying to turn Atlanta against (rapper) Future.”

Another said this is predictable behavior from Drake, whom Kendrick Lamar warned us about.

If anything it backfired and made folks see that Kendrick was right, that in MTG he told Dennis he raised a horrible person. He literally tried blackmailing him into a friendship and then making accusations that are not even proven. Just throwing mud on his name. What real man… — Because I am (@miamac4sure) January 12, 2025

LeBron and Savannah Living The Life: Kids Shining

As far as the James Gang goes, LeBron and Savannah are locked in and enjoying their own public lives and the rise of their children. After tending to the family as LeBron rose to GOAT status as a basketball player and billion-dollar brand, Savannah has opened up to the world with her own podcast, “Everybody’s Crazy.” They are married, and we have never seen any signs of turmoil or cracks in the James family structure throughout LeBron’s 21-year journey in the NBA.

His eldest son Bronny is in the G-League and has spent a few games with the Lakers, taking the court with his dad early in the season and making NBA history. Bryce James just signed with Arizona, and he’s considered a better pro prospect than his brother, so that journey will be heavily scrutinized by fans and media.

Drake had a rough year going against titans and taking a few L’s, but his confidence remains at a peak, and his fan base remains bruised but solid. Drake has already come out and denied it, so for credible journalists and radio voices to keep the story going is pretty weak, but social media often takes the lead in these situations.