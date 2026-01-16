‘Black People Don’t Like Me?’: Stephen A. Smith Says Joy Reid Ignores His $150M In HBCU Scholarships But Calls Him A Sell Out for ‘The Regime’

Stephen A. Smith has been on a boat floating between $100M sportscaster and new political voice. He used to take on opponents such as Max Kellerman and LeBron James. Now he debates political analysts such as Joy Reid and Texas Congresswomen such as Jasmine Crockett.

As his political career has taken off, it’s safe to say that Smith’s goodwill within the Black community has suffered. The Queens bred and born former Philadelphia Inquirer columnist, who used to be very vocal when it came to Black issues, has been accused of using his own people as targets in order to gain favor with other power structures as he carves out his space in the political spectrum.

RELATED: ‘It’s The Same Way With Stephen A. Smith’: Former Hot 97 Boss Ebro Darden Said ESPN’s $100M Man and $200M Radio DJ Charlamagne ‘Do A Dance’ For Dollars

In an interview with Angela Yee, Joy Reid had some harsh things to say about SAS.

Smith seems to be very surprised by all of the backlash he has received from other colleagues, former mentors and former fans in general.

RELATED: ‘Do You Have That Same Smoke? I’m Sick Of It’: Stephen A. Smith Believes His Rebuttal To Michelle Beadle and Cari Champion Is Giving Them The ‘Attention’ They Seek

On a recent episode of his “Straight Shooter” podcast, Smith says he’s confused about why Black people don’t like him when he has done so much for them. He specifically addressed Reid, whose scathing indictment of Smith’s character sent social media into a frenzy.

Stephen A. Smith says he’s confused about why Black people don’t like him when he has done so much for them 👀🤔



pic.twitter.com/dFvvyZgqaD — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 16, 2026

“Black people don’t like me? I’m from Hollis, Queens bro. I’m from the streets of NYC. I go to the streets of America everywhere. I’m inside and outside arenas,” an enthusiastic Smith said. “I’m the ambassador for HBCU week, I helped generate over 12,000 scholarships in excess of $150M for Black students. I was raised by five Black women, Joy. I have nine nieces and two daughters. Everybody Black. ESPN takes our show “First Take” to HBCUs, packed gymnasiums wherever we go. Black people don’t like me? You sure? We don’t stop.” “You accused me of being paid just to talk about the nastiest things about Black people… What about what I celebrate?” Smith asked. Joy Reid Rips Into Stephen A. Smith With Profanity Laced Character Assassination

Joy Reid took to her platform, The Joy Reid Show on YouTube, and read Stephen A. Smith the Riot Act!



This is only 1:48 seconds of her 27-minute diatribe dissecting the disrespect from the grifter who has been on the wrong side of right for decades.



Truly a work of art. pic.twitter.com/E9IPG2I8rC — Dubbs Lane (@Dubbslane) January 13, 2026

Recent comments made by Stephen A. Smith in an interview inspired Reid to shoot back at Smith, focusing on his criticisms of prominent Black women and his political stances.

Smith sat down with Linsey Davis of ABC News for an interview and shared his thoughts on why Reid would be upset at his earlier remarks.

“She’s responding that way because when she got fired by MSNBC, her show got canceled … I spoke on it,” Smith said in the interview, which aired on Hulu on Monday (Jan. 12). “I said she is a talented, highly intelligent woman. I respect her. The issue is, if your numbers drop 47% and you are Black, in this culture that we are living in, did you really expect something else to happen? Of course, they were going to do that to you. I’m looking at it, and I’m saying, ‘I get it, and you might be right.’ But the manner in which you’re going about it, that ain’t gonna serve you well long-term.”

When Davis asked him about his history of critiquing prominent Black woman voices like Reid, Jemele Hill, and Cari Champion, he responded that they were only a “few” who felt that way about him.

Joy Reid Responds to Stephen A. Smith

Reid would respond in her show on Substack:

“Most of us including the many Black men and women that you’ve disrespected over the years we know that. It’s just a pity that you have that big old platform, which I sure hope your loud dumb ass doesn’t jeopardize your day job…Don’t sh*t on ya main bag by saying dumb shit on ya’ podcast. You use your platform to cozy up to the Bill O’Reily’s and Chris Cuomo’s of the world…sucking up to them for favor from the regime. Instead of people you could have actually sued your platform to stand up for while those people (like Colin Kaepernick)”

Reid added: “When the spicy whites are done with you, you may not have a home in Black America to come home too.”

RELATED: ‘I Know That Unequivocally Is Not True’: Stephen A. Told Cari Champion I Made You Why Would I Play You, But Jemele Hill Says It Wasn’t Like That

Strong words from Joy Reid. However, Stephen A. Smith is not going to let her or anyone else stop his hustle or mission. Within the Black community, the elites will have to work that out.

Stephen A. Smith and his youngest daughter. (Screenshot?IG)

As Stephen A. Smith’s platform and popularity has grown, so has his message and the number of people he’s trying to reach when he steps to a microphone. Some people still support Smith, others say he has sold out his community for fame and fortune.

“Because you speak up about what they are afraid to say! You speak the truth and these days, that’s called hating,” one supportive fan said. “My whole household fucks with SAS heavy. We love this dude! Watched him since 2007 ish. He come up is crazy, he’s worked his ass off. But be cuz he doesn’t kiss ass he’s anti black? Foh yall are trippin! Salute to you,” said another SAS fan.

An avalanche of negative posts also followed under the video of Smith responding to Joy Reid.

“Its not black people, its ALL people that dont like you Stephen A,” one netizen said.

Said another:

“I’m not even gonna get into the sellout conversation, but you constantly pocket watch and critique black players in sports harder than anybody else. You pick and choose when you wanna add context to shit and a lot of folks ain’t rocking with that.” “Yeah N**A we don’t like you and this is a perfect example as to why we don’t. You shouldn’t have to explain yourself,” said a fan who has had enough of Smith’s act. “I never hate on the next man enough money out here for everyone but when you get a platform and forget where you came from and start talking down on your own kind you cross the line just that simple period,” added another fan who respects Smith’s journey but not his attacks on Black folks.”

RELATED: ‘I Know That Unequivocally Is Not True’: Stephen A. Told Cari Champion I Made You Why Would I Play You, But Jemele Hill Says It Wasn’t Like That

Such is life on the way up.