‘I Know That Unequivocally Is Not True’: Stephen A. Told Cari Champion I Made You Why Would I Play You, But Jemele Hill Says It Wasn’t Like That

Stephen A. Smith took to his “Straight Shooter’s” podcast to air out some grievances that he has with the way he’s been portrayed and spoken about by former colleagues Michelle Beadle and Cari Champion.

READ: ‘I Don’t Respect Him. I Don’t Respect His Work’: Former ESPN Personality Michelle Beadle Says She’s Praying To See The Downfall Of Stephen A. Smith

Smith responded to Cari Champion’s social media remarks under a Michelle Beadle post, where Champion went in on her former co-host.

“I’m old enough to remember being on that show [‘First Take’] and getting in trouble based on some comments you said about women and whether or not they should know their place when it comes to abuse or non abuse — Ray Rice comes to mind, but I’m not gonna get into the details of all of that,” Champion said in a video on social media, which Smith replayed on his show. “But Beadle just came for you yet again, like she did when I worked at ESPN. I wonder do you have that same smoke for her that you have for Jasmine Crockett, Michelle Obama, that you sometimes have for me and Jemele Hill. “Do you have that same smoke? I’m sick of it. Keep the same energy and I call you and I root for… but you keep that same energy sir, for everybody.” Smith responded:

“I’ve shown you nothing but love. What are you talking about? You were hired at ‘First Take’ in large part because of me. You stayed as long as you stayed and had the support of the people who supported you because of me…”

Jemele Hill Jumps In To Correct Stephen A. Smith On Misinformation Concerning Cari Champion’s Time On ‘First Take’

Another of Smith’s former colleagues, Jemele Hill, jumped into the ruckus this week on her own podcast, setting the record straight on some things that SAS said that she considers hyperbole.

Jemele hill breaks down Stephen a smith response to Cari champion pic.twitter.com/pdq9yyI6zx — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) November 13, 2025

“I got to stop it right there. One thing I don’t like about these conversations, particularly when I’ve seen Stephen A. have these conversations, it’s when you bring in what you did for somebody to say ‘Oh if it wasn’t for me then you wouldn’t be’…Because I’ve heard you say something similar about me,” Hill said. “I’ve always credited Stephen A. Smith with the fact that when I was a columnist in Orlando and Stephen A. had a show called “Quite Frankly” on ESPN, he had a segment on the show called “The Backpage” which he purposely and intentionally made as a space for Black columnists. I was on it. Rob Parker was on it. A lot of people were on it, who were Black opinionists, opinion-makers during that time.

Being able to be on ‘Quite Frankly’ and being seen nationally was definitely something that has helped me throughout my career. Make no mistake about it… I’m not trying to discredit anything you have done for me. But you say you helped Cari get to “First Take”. I know that unequivocally is not true. I’ll just say what it is. Do I think you put in a good word here and there for Cari, I’m not saying that you didn’t. But you make it seem like you scouted her at the Tennis Channel, you brought her over to ESPN and that’s how she got “First Take.” I can tell you 1000 percent the man who did that was Gerry Matalon,” a former ESPN talent executive and talent scout.”

Hill continued with accusing Smith of stretching the truth to fit his narrative as victim in this developing beef.

“You didn’t know Cari from a can of paint. So, to then suddenly reframe this story like you’re the reason Cari Champion ended up on First Take, Bro, I got nothing against you but I’m just gonna call bullsh*t on that”

Jemele Hill & Cari Champions Became Close Friends Working At ESPN Together

Hill and Cari Champion have developed a close relationship over the years, starting with their time at ESPN. Prior to both leaving the station, they ventured into several podcast projects together, eventually moving on and getting their own TV show on Vice, Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick to Sports.

Hill says their close relationship gave her a front row seat to the dismissive disrespect Champion allegedly endured from Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith while on the show she was on from 2010-2015.

RELATED: Former “First Take” Moderator Cari Champion Sounds Off On Time On Show | “As A Black Woman … They Let Me Know I Didn’t Matter”

“Cari had a very difficult time being a host on that show,” Hill recalls. “Obviously when you elevate on a platform and you go to a place like ESPN; there’s a lot that comes with that. Suddenly you go from being lesser known to very well known. From somebody who used to be on the show… It’s a very competitive type of show. There’s an aggressiveness to that show (First Take) that’s very different from maybe some of the other debate shows you might see on TV. Cari was having a hard time fitting in because of the dynamics on that show and working with very strong personalities on and off air – Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless.”

Hill went on to share a story of when Cari told her she was going to quit the show because she didn’t have the voice she deserved, suggesting that Skip Bayless’ unhealthy competitive spirit “permeated throughout the rest of the people on the show.”

Said Hill: “It was some things I would see on the air that I was bothered by. “I didn’t like the way they would talk to Cari. Ignore her and dismiss her and I felt it was unbecoming” “At the very least it was gross hyperbole to pretend as if during this time that you were just laying the cake down and Cari was able to walk over it,” Hill added.

At the time, Jemele spoke out in defense of Cari, and she says her former friend Skip Bayless felt violated, and from that point in 2013, they never spoke again.

There has always been corporate drama throughout the history of ESPN. Various personalities clashing for big money slots, underhanded maneuvers and positioning for the next gig. With the advent of social media and performative debate, the stakes have gotten higher, and careers are held in the balance by those in control. It’s the stuff that makes great movies and books. These are the characters of this historical saga with beefs, triumphs, tragedies and behind the scenes drama that eventually plays out on air and in life.