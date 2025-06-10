‘I Just Thought Accolades Mattered’: Claressa Shields Shades Angel Reese For Winning BET Sportswoman of the Year

Angel Reese caught another stray while minding her business and collecting her accolades. The Chicago Sky star was named BET Sportswoman of the Year for the second year in a row.

Women’s boxing champion Claressa “GWOAT” Shields took to the BET Awards red carpet with her new man, Papoose — the artist formerly known as Remy Ma’s ride or die husband.

Women’s boxing champion Claressa Shields went public with her opinion that she should have won 2025 BET Sportswoman of the Year over WNBA player Angel Reese, who won for the second straight year. (Claressa Shields IG/Getty)

Shields had a very successful 2025, knocking out opponents and putting her thing down for women’s boxing while solidifying herself as the main attraction in the women’s market.



Claressa Shields Says She Should Have Won BET Sportswoman of the Year Not Angel Reese

Apparently, she thought she was more qualified to win the award than Reese, who is struggling this season.

“Still don’t know how I didn’t win the Sportswoman of the Year for the @BETAwards but Congrats to Angel Reese and all the other Nominees. I just thought accolades mattered.”

Shields insists that she supports Angel Reese’s movement, but that doesn’t change the fact that she should have won.

“Ain’t nobody saying Angel Reese don’t have accolades or she not good…. I’m saying I thought the person with “THE MOST” accolades & accomplishments would win the Award. I’m team Angel Reese!,” Shields wrote on social media. Angel Reese Wins Second Straight BET Sportswoman Of The Year Award

On Sunday night, the Chicago Sky forward home the 2025 BET Sportswoman of the Year award, her second in a row and third overall.

That puts Reese in rarified air: the only other woman to win the award three times is Serena Williams. And she didn’t have an easy path as this year’s nominees included Olympic icons and league MVPs like Simone Biles, Coco Gauff, Dawn Staley, A’ja Wilson, and Juju Watkins.

You can’t deny her impact on the culture, even if her historical rebounding numbers don’t float your boat.

Reese has almost 5 million followers on social media and whether or not she’s winning or losing, someone has an opinion about her. She’s also not shy to feed her followers all of the fun, fashion and passion that she has to give. You definitely can’t knock the hustle, as she’s connected to the music and entertainment industry and has a different appeal than Caitlin Clark.

That’s a good thing too because her Chicago Sky team is among the worst in the WNBA and the squad will need her appeal to keep the fans coming.

In the meantime, Shields has already drawn enough negative attention from her very public battle with Remy Ma over Papoose, who is still technically married.



As in sports, you win some and you lose some and while she’s taken none in the boxing ring and even won the man, the BET award was an L Shields wasn’t prepared to take it seems.