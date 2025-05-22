Claressa Shields Supports Her ‘Love’ Papoose: ‘Emotional’ Remy Ma Eviscerates Ex As Broke Rapper Who Won’t Sign Divorce Papers and Shuns His Gay Son

The ink isn’t dry on the Papoose and Remy Ma divorce quite yet as the legalities are still being worked out in court.

GWOAT boxer Claressa Shields who is very publicly dating Papoose and has been for some time, appeared on “The Breakfast Club” with Charlamagne, DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious. She was asked if the fact that the divorce between Remy and Pap isn’t finalized causes problems or stress in the relationship.

Claressa Shields Is Riding With Papoose Even Though He Hasn’t Finalized Divorce With Remy Ma

Shields, who has continued to ride for her new man, kept it real in her response and admits that Pap has to tie up all loose ends before they can dive into the future carefree and uninhibited.

“You said there’s some things he needs to handle. What do you mean by that?” Charlamagne asked.

“It’s the elephant in the room I don’t have to say it,” Claressa said, clearly talking about Remy Martin, but not wanting to say the “Lean Back” rapper’s name. In his personal life, but that takes time and that’s not my place to speak on. It’ll get handled all I just know is that from my perspective I’m with him every day and when I’m not with him we’re on the phone every day and we’re talking and facetiming and we love each other so that’s just kind of what it is. The situation it is what it is.”

Charlamagne asked her if the fact that the divorce isn’t official, “Does that stop you from giving your all?”

“Nah, because we’re together all of the time,” Shields responded. We talk about so many different things and I’m 30 so we talk about kids and family and stuff like that. That still has to be taken care of but it’s not for …I’m not married, so that will get handled but still at the same time, I’m such a secure woman when it comes to him because he’s proven it to me. When somebody is just truthful with you from the beginning there are no secrets, it is just this is what it is and do you accept or not accept. That’s kind of what it was and he’s been true from the beginning and we fell asleep on the phone for three or four months of us first getting together.”

“For us to fall asleep on a regular night and then wake up to chaos in the morning was like oh shit,” Shields added. “We talked from sunup to sundown, every night.”

Shields says the two would speak for three or four hours at a time and that’s what really made her realize that Pap wanted to be with her. Recently, Remy Ma made some disparaging comments about Papoose on IG Live, but Shields says they haven’t spoken face-to-face and she isn’t responding anymore.

“She made her posts and whatever and that was about it,” Shields said. “Women are women. They are very emotional creatures. It wasn’t for me.”

Remy Ma Eviscerates Papoose On IG Live

In an IG Live rant that has since gone viral, an obviously mad Remy Ma, called Pap “a piece of sh*t.”

Remy Ma says Papoose won’t sign the divorce papers, ignores their son because of his sexuality, claims Claressa Shields’ friends are harassing her, and offers Claressa advice. pic.twitter.com/jW6IhvAfAq — Episodes (@episodesent) May 22, 2025

Remy tried her best to throw dirt on Pap’s name, revealing she told Papoose that every time Claressa Shields says her name or does anything she feels is an attack, she’s going to drag him — and calls Claressa Shields “Papoose’s come-up.”

Remy also says Papoose won’t sign the divorce papers, ignores their son because of his sexuality and makes bold claims that Shields’ friends are harassing her and playing on the phone, and offers Claressa advice. Remy’s entire mission on IG Live was to inform people that Pap ain’t the angel y’all thought he was for holding her down for seven years while she was in prison.

This never-ending saga only gets juicier.

Remy called Pap PAWNPOOSE FREAK BOUL #GeminiSeason pic.twitter.com/HuA8JhEPIX — The Dutchess 🔮𓂀 (@TheDutchessNJ) May 22, 2025

Papoose Trains Claressa Shields Ahead Of July 26 Title Fight: “GWOAT Is Back!”

Papoose had social media turned up on Wednesday (May 21) after posting a clip of him holding pads for Shields as she threw fierce combinations in preparation for her next title defense in Detroit.

The video was the first showing Pap in a trainer’s role, guiding his girlfriend through a fast-paced mitt session. He captioned the post, “GWOAT July 26th she’s back at it! Get ya tickets now.”

Shields reposted the video with a poetic caption of her own: “A Unspoken Form Of Beautiful Chaos.”

The moment signifies the growing connection and relationship between the two.

Papoose doing drills with Claressa Shields pic.twitter.com/OHzKC18gKS — Baller Alert 🚨 (@balleralert) May 22, 2025

Shields is set to defend her Undisputed Heavyweight World Titles against New Zealand’s Lani Daniels on July 26 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Daniels, nicknamed “The Smiling Assassin,” is a former IBF Heavyweight Champion and current Light Heavyweight titleholder. She’s riding a seven-fight win streak.

Shields just made history in February becoming the first boxer—male or female—to hold undisputed titles in three different weight classes following her win over Danielle Perkins. Pap walked her out for that fight, and he announced that rap superstar Rick Ross would be walking her out for this one.

The saga continues and while Pa and Claressa Shields’ relationship grows there’s no sign of Eazy Da Block Captain, who Remy supposedly cheated on Papoose with and started this entire mess.