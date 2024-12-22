‘Wake Up,Young Brother, Fiancées Don’t Move Like That’: Rapper Bow Wow Is Latest Celebrity With Advice For Travis Hunter On Fiancée Leanna Lenee

Rapper Bow Wow has been through some drama in his many relationships since becoming a pre-teen child star. He became the latest celebrity to offer some advice to Colorado Buffaloes Heisman winner Travis Hunter, concerning the two-way star’s whirlwind couple of weeks.







Rapper Bow Wow is the latest celebrity to warn Travis Hunter about his future wife Leanna Lenee. (Screenshot/ YouTube)

Rapper Bow Wow Has Advice For Travis Hunter

Hunter not only won the Heisman but he also won the Bednarik Award (best defensive player) and the Biletnikoff Award (top receiver). In winning both Hunter became the first player to do so, and he’s also the first player in Colorado history to win either.

While Hunter’s life on the field has been great, his personal life with fiancée Leanna Lenee has come under scrutiny. First, there was an apparently tense exchange between the two caught on screen following the team’s final home game that got social media chirping.



Then came Lenee having to be told to stand up by Deion Sanders when Hunter was awarded the Heisman. Next, a video of Lenee looking annoyed and irritated during a meet-and-greet surfaced, and instead of helping quell the notion she seemingly stole the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. This caught the attention of Bow Wow, who at a young age was also thrust into the limelight and all the negativity that comes with it.

Bow Wow gives Travis Hunter relationship advice pic.twitter.com/pIgkw8garG — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 20, 2024

What Did Bow Wow Say?

Speaking about the situation, Bow Wow who’s real name is Shad Moss told Hunter that not everyone is coming for him or attacking him, but that people do genuinely care about him and his well-being.

“All we are doing is waking you up, young brother, Bow said in the clip. Because if. you don’t see what the f*** is going on gang. If we didn’t give a f*** we’ll let you crash out. From one player to the next, I ain’t gonna tell you what to do, but I want you to open up your eyes.”

Taking it a step further, Bow Wow even mentioned Lenee allegedly commenting under Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards’ Instagram post.

“That’s your fiancée. Wake up, young brother, fiancées don’t move like that. I ain’t never have one of my m***** f*****g girls lay next to me, in the same crib as me, under another n***a page leaving heart eyes with the money tongue out, total violation. I don’t play that s**t. You out!” Bow added.

Travis Hunter defends his fiancée after comedian Godfrey warns him to be careful about her 👀



Travis Hunter’s fiancée recently revealed she initially ignored him because he wasn’t her type but he eventually won her over.



pic.twitter.com/895UIix7bh — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 10, 2024

It’s Unlikely Travis Hunter Listens To Bow Wow

Not done, Bow then told Hunter, “You gotta watch the signs. That woman said you wasn’t even her [type]. We not coming down on you young brother, we trying to wake you up.”

“Young brother, snatch that ring back and get focused on what’s important. Bro, you in the media more for the broad than you is for winning the Heisman,” he added.

Great advice from Bow Wow, but hearing Hunter’s rants defending Lenee on his podcast over the last couple of weeks, the likelihood of any changes are slim, and that’s his prerogative.