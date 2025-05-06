‘Don’t Expect These Type of Gifts From Me’: Travis Hunter Lays Down $46.5M Financial Plan With Fiancée Leanna Lenee After $70K Rolex Gifted

NFL two-way star Travis Hunter and his fiancée Leanna Lenee captivated the tabloids across sports and entertainment when public interactions between the couple at high-publicized moments in Hunter’s career opened her up to attacks of being a gold digger. The attacks on Hunter’s girl’s character came from men and women of all ages, warning him to cut her loose before he signs his $46.5M NFL contract.



Travis Hunter, the No.2 overall pick in the NFL Draft is expected to sign a $46.5M deal with the Jags. He has told his fiancé and family that he won’t be buying $70K Rolexes. Even is she does. (Getty Images)

When past videos surfaced of Leanna with other men, which led to people analyzing everything she’s ever said in an interview pertaining to Hunter, it forced her to get off social media, and Hunter was left to defend his relationship with his fiancée to the public instead of basking in the glory of his Heisman Trophy and future NFL career.

Travis Hunter’s Fiancée Leanna Lenee Attended NFL Draft

Lenee fell into the background, but she is still very much in the game. She was there with Hunter and his family and his “management” Lil Wayne, dressed in all black, basking in the moment that the Jacksonville Jaguars selected the former Colorado Buffs star and West Palm Beach native to flex his two-way skills in his own backyard.

Some social media clout-chasers didn’t waste an opportunity to try and paint her in a bad light.

But a recent interview that she did leading up to the draft, gives some perspective and insight concerning their relationship behind closed doors and away from negative media scrutiny.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee Prayed For Him To Be Drafted

Lenee recalls Travis’ journey to fulfilling his dreams. Having three surgeries in a span of a couple of months, enduring regardless of what haters said, sticking by their relationship and praying together each night and re-affirming their faith, love and commitment to each other and Hunter pursuing his dreams.

“The No 1 thing Travis taught me throughout his college career was to be resilient,” Lenee said. “Resilient no matter what people said about him he would get back out there and do his thing every single time. He taught me to be resilient and believe in myself and not listen to what anyone says about me or what I’m doing. “I’ve watched him work hard for this and pray for this. Me and him pray every single night that he’d go first round and to see this gonna happen and come true and prayers be answered we are excited, I’m excited for him he’s worked his whole life for this moment. I’m just excited to be a part of it, to be here and support him. Watch God’s plans come to life.”

Travis Hunter Gets $70K Rolex From Fiancée’ Leanna Lenee On NFL Draft Night

Speaking of money, for those who are still overly concerned that Hunter’s fiancée will take him for half in a few years, Hunter has very specific rules for his crew about what people should expect when it comes to getting gifts.

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver and cornerback gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at his 2025 NFL Draft Day preparations. He also sent advice to Leanna and company about things he won’t give as gifts in his NFL Draft YouTube vlog video

She seems to be the giving one in this situation. In addition to putting her dreams on hold to support Hunter, she presented the 22-year-old rookie with a Rolex watch worth around $30,000.

“Wait! What type of watch is this?” Hunter asked, and one of his family members responded, “Presidential Rolex. That’s the big boy.”

He then asked, “How much that cost? Yeah… How much does a presidential Rolex cost?”

After finding out that his watch is worth $30,000, Hunter said that he preferred a new boat.

Then, after being told that the Rolex was an investment and the watch actually cost close to $70,000, Hunter gave a strict warning to everyone in the room.

“Yeah, y’all tripping…It’s a good investment, [but] don’t expect these type of gifts from me. That ain’t happening, my boy.

“These type of gifts ain’t happening. Not [from] me,” Hunter said as laughter could be heard in the room.

With a projected four-year, $46.5 million contract from the Jaguars and the couple announcing their engagement in February 2024, Leanna and Hunter have overcome the odds and will be living what some see as a dream. Expect envious people to continue to try and poke holes in her character and the potential of his impact.