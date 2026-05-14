‘She Went Crazy On Botox and Fillers’: Leanna Lenee, Wife Of Jaguars Star Travis Hunter, Tells Online Hecklers She’s Definitely BLACK

Jacksonville Jaguars star and former Heisman Trophy-winning cornerback Travis Hunter is preparing for the 2026-27 NFL season. The dynamic two-way star who will likely focus more on the defensive side of the football in his second season is also a husband and dad.

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Hunter married longtime girlfriend Leanna Lenee last year after being drafted No.2 overall by the Jaguars. The couple welcomed their first child (son) in August of last year as well. With Lenee celebrating her first Mother’s Day this year, Hunter made sure to bless his wife and mother of his only child with a lavish gift.

Lmao she went crazy on the Botox and fillers she do not even look the same as the small picture 😩😩😂 — TAI💎𝑪𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒃𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝑳𝒂𝒔𝒉 𝑨𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒚 (@GlamourNGoalss) May 11, 2026

Hunter Gives Great Gifts And Fans Love To Hate

Hunter gifted Lenee with a brand new custom “Barbie Pink” Mercedes-AMG G63 Brabus SUV. The gift quickly went viral and Lenee it off on social media, a happy moment for the couple quickly turned into scrutiny. It seems as if some fans are in fact still of the belief that Hunter’s wife is a white woman, so she felt the need to set the record straight. And in the video you see that she pulls out receipts of her very dark-skinned mom.

A fan accused Lenee of “coming up off a Black man,” to which she responded “I’m Black myself.

“My husband, my husband, my husband making all by Barbie dreams come true. For mommy, from daddy.”

It’s just the latest shot taken at Hunter and Lenee who’ve consistently been scrutinized and judged about their relationship dynamic and how they choose to live their life.

Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, responds to fan who says she’s “coming up off the Black man” after Travis Hunter bought her a G-Wagon for Mother’s Day.



“I’m Black myself.” pic.twitter.com/5cBDj2PELu — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 11, 2026

Fans Chime In

It didn’t take long for fans to give their varying opinions on Hunter gifting his wife a $500K truck.

“Bro ain’t even played a full season. Slow down on the spending Trav,” a fan said.

“He got him a down chick and she fine asl,” another fan said.

“Stop hating. He not fornicating and runnin’ thru hoes. Instead, he decided to marry, start a family, and decided to bless his wife for Mother’s Day! Aye mang, that boy doing,” a fan quipped.

“Folks mad cuz n-gga spending on his wife? Not his hoes but his wife? On Mother’s Day?” a fan mentioned.

“If she has a black parent, then yeah she’s black,” a fan said.

“If Travis loves her people need to respect that and not throw negativity their way,” a fan spewed.

Hunter Looking For Big Season

Hunter’s rookie season in Duval County was cut short by a knee injury. In the aftermath of Hunter returning to the field for the 2026 season the team has made the decision to have him focus playing full-time cornerback while remaining a part-time offensive weapon.

Expectations for Hunter haven’t changed from the time that he was drafted. GM James Gladstone indicated that after trading up to secure him in 2025, the team views Hunter as a “game-altering talent” and expects him to be a feature player in 2026.

The team aims to use him in a way that maximizes his impact on winning, which includes using his elite ball skills to defend top receivers while still utilizing his ability to make plays on offense.