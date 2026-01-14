‘I’ve Interviewed Barack Obama…To Tiger Woods’: Reporter Lynn Jones-Turpin Says She’s Had 25 Years Of Showing Compassion and Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen Is No Different 

The Jacksonville Jaguars or better yet DUUUVAAAL as they’re often referred saw their dream season coming to an abrupt end with Sunday’s (27-24) home playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. In the aftermath of the loss first-year head coach Liam Coen who led the franchise to the second-best record in franchise history at (13-4) and an AFC South title did his very best to put the season into words.

As multiple reporters repeatedly asked the same interview questions following a loss, reporter Lynn Jones who’s also the associate editor of the Jacksonville Free Press stepped in and did something you never see. Instead of bombarding Coen with those same questions, Jones took a different approach, and it involved compassion and empathy. The approach seemingly caught an emotional Coen by surprise, and for some reason many believed the act was fake.

“He was totally immersed in his feelings. He had tears, he bit his lip. And the issue is the question… My question was, ‘Keep your head up, young man.’”



Jones-Turpin Defends Her Actions

In several interviews since the presser went viral, Jones-Turpin hasn’t shied away from any of her comments or actions.

“I don’t take no offense to it. Listen, I’ve been in this business more than 25 years. I’ve interviewed from Barack Obama to Terry Bradshaw to what’s my guy’s name? Tiger Woods. So, (critics) can say what he wants about ‘fake news.’ I am a member of the Black Press, NNPA (The National Newspaper Association) that’s been around more than 100 years,” Jones explained in a television interview.”

I’m the associate editor of the Jacksonville Free Press, one of the more than 230 African American Newspapers still printing in this country today. You can call me ‘fake’ all you want to, honey. I’ve been doing this for a long time.

What Did Jones Say That Got Folks Up In Arms?

“I’m going to tell you, congratulations on your success, young man,” Lynn Jones-Turpin said to Coen after the team’s playoff loss to the Bills on Sunday. “You hold your head up. You guys have had a most magnificent season. You did a great job out there today. You just hold your head up, OK? Ladies and gentlemen, Duval. You keep it going. We got another season.”

Those comments made by Jones originally didn’t sit well with longtime sports journalist Jemele Hill who took to X to say this …

“That can’t be a reporter. Cause if so, I would not have used the term awesome.”

Not long after making those comments, Hill, the former ESPN host changed her tune.

“What I would say to my fellow media members — and to the general public — is that if we’re going to have this much discourse about @JacksonvilleFP reporter Lynn Jones, the very least we could do is follow her publication on social media and subscribe. “Many of us have been local reporters and we know how challenging it is now for local papers to cover the news. So subscribe + follow as I just did https://jacksonvillefreepressdotcom.”

Fans Chime In On Matter

It didn’t take long for fans to talk to social media to express their opinions on the matter.

“All she wanted to do was uplift the man and show support. These sport journalists are just big crybabies,” one fan said. “I appreciate her support of the team, coach, and community. This was a great season for the Jags and Jacksonville.” another fan said. “There’s nothing that I hate more than double standards and selective memory. Much respect and salute to you Lynn Jones,” another fan mentioned. “I bet Some of them reporters only mad cause she got the moment that made the news and they didn’t,” a fan quipped. “Sports journalists are allowed to be everything but compassionate is what I’ve learned,” a fan spewed.

Crazy world we reside in when one can’t show empathy and compassion without being chastised for it. Kudos to Lynn Jones-Turpin for doing such and standing on it.