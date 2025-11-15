‘He Was Mismanaged By Deion’ | Blaming Coach Prime For Travis Hunter’s NFL Season-Ending Knee Surgery Is A Reach

Former Fox Sports personality Jason Whitlock loves to the stir the pot. For months Whitlock has been mired in a back-and-forth with his former colleague Joy Taylor. That comes on the heels of ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith shredding him on his podcast and radio show many times as well.

But that seems to only rile Whitlock up even more, leading him to find his next person to insight and agitate. His latest attack comes at Pro Football Hall of Famer and third-year Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders who’s affectionately known as Coach Prime. The outspoken and often outlandish Whitlock is calling out the legendary defensive back and 1994 NFL MVP for how he used reigning Heisman Trophy winner and Jacksonville Jaguars No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter.

Injury is inevitable in football. The more snaps you play the more inevitable injury is.



Deion Sanders never once considered what was best for Travis Hunter. Never once.



Had Nick Saban treated Hunter as a rented mule, everyone would see this. https://t.co/XoAlulc2iu — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) November 11, 2025

Whitlock Calls Out Hunter’s Usage In College

Speaking on Instagram in the aftermath of the Jaguars announcing that their prized draft pick would be out for the season following knee surgery, Whitlock oddly placed the blame on Sanders his college coach at Jackson State and Colorado:

“Travis Hunter has had season-ending knee surgery. I contend this man had no business playing both ways at Jackson State and the University of Colorado. He was mismanaged by Deion. Now he gets to the NFL with the same belief that I can play both ways and I can block. I blame Deion Sanders.”

Strange take by Whitlock, especially when you consider Hunter excelled in college playing both ways and while he wasn’t doing a ton of it with the Jaguars as a rookie, in spot duty he looked the part at the NFL level. Whitlock believes Sanders, who also made his name being a two-way talent, should’ve done more to convince Hunter not to play both ways.

What Whitlock fails to realize is that’s how Sanders got the Florida State commit to flip his commitment to Jackson State. It was a landmark move having the No. 1 recruit pick an HBCU over a Power Five school, and it completely shook up college recruiting.

Players in last 30 years to have multiple games w/ 3+ receptions & 2+ tackles in a single season:



2025 Travis Hunter

1996 Deion Sanders



That’s it. pic.twitter.com/yEnMlVY3G2 — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) September 29, 2025

Hunter Was Showing Flashes Of Greatness

After getting off to a slow start as rookies tend to do, Hunter began to show flashes here and there. He made a highlight reel SportsCenter Top 10 catch in the Jaguars big Monday night win over the Chiefs in October. Then came his big eight receptions for 104 yards and his first career touchdown versus the Los Angeles Rams in London.

He finished the season with 28 grabs for 298 yards and that lone touchdown. On defense he showed some stones with 15 tackles and three passes defensed in limited snaps on the defensive side of the football.

Jaguars Coach Says Relax On Two-Way Player Going Forward Questions

Speaking with the media about Hunter’s surgery, Jaguars head coach Liam Cohen says the team hasn’t made a decision on whether Hunter will continue to play both ways once he returns next season or if he’ll focus solely on one position.

Cohen whose team is currently the seventh and final seed in the AFC playoff picture says each player will be evaluated accordingly at season’s end, and that includes Hunter. So as of now the guy that gave us the worst DUUUVAL rendition ever is saying to relax and focus on the Los Angeles Chargers.