‘Surprised She Aint Tell Him To Wait In The Car’: Fans Still Questioning True Lovebirds Travis Hunter and Wife Leanna Who Popped Out For World Cup 

NFL star Travis Hunter and wife Leanna, stepped out for the World Cup, with wifey posting a social media photo and caption that read: “showing my husband what real football is!!”

Leanna Lenee and NFL husband Travis Hunter stepped out for the World Cup and she had on her Argentina jersey and he has his tongue out. Social media reacted. (Instagram/LeannaLenee)

The World Warned Travis Hunter Not To Marry His Wife

It seems the couple that came under such scrutiny and were condemned to failure by celebrities and everyone else on social media during Hunter’s well-publicized and dramatized Heisman Trophy run with Deion Sanders, Shedeur, Shilo and Colorado, is doing just fine.

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The world warned Hunter that he was going to become a victim. Most had messages for him on social media, warning that she was only with him for the money and fame. It seemed as if the general public wanted it to be true so much that it became weird.

Travis Hunter’s Rookie Season Had Tremendous Highs & Lows

After marrying, the couple slimmed down their social media usage. Hunter was in the midst of an injury-plagued first rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected him No. 2 overall in the 2025 draft to play both ways as he did in college. Hunter got the $46,649,126 bag over four years with a signing bonus of more than $30 million.

His NFL life hasn’t been perfect with rumors swirling about his ability to play both ways in the NFL and Hunter’s insistence on doing it. But his wife recently shared his first child, a boy, back in August of 2025, and they seem to be living it up and dealing with everything that comes with it.

Fans Rain On Travis Hunter & Wife Leanna’s World Cup Parade

Despite what should be a feel-good story, fans responded to the couples’ World Cup post with mixed emotions. Lenee is out in front taking the selfie and Travis is huddled behind her with his tongue out.

“We warned you twin, ” one fan commented under a re-post on Yahoo Sports facebook group. “You sound jealous,” another replied. “Surprised she aint tell him to wait in the car,” one fan joked, rehashing old social media drama discussing Leanna, who allegedly used to have Travis drive her to parties and wait outside for her to be done early in their relationship.

Some fans took a shot at Leanna’s Argentina jersey and repping Messi, whose club lost to Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

“If she’s Argentinian then it makes sense why she had no interest at first,” one netizen said, referencing earlier claims by Leanna that she wasn’t initially interested or attracted to Hunter. “She’s there for your contract,” one rude fan commented. “What’s going on with Travis’ tongue?” a netizen asked. “Who the hell is going to tell him lol i mean he don’t listen to us anyway,” another netizen quipped.

Screenshot “His football pay her bills,” commented one FB user.

It’s Back to Two-Way Business For Travis Hunter In 2026

While his married life was the aspect of his development into adulthood that most people were concerned about, it’s his football career that has quickly been doubted after an injury limited his rookie season to seven games.

In November, the Jaguars announced that Hunter had undergone successful surgery to repair a torn lateral collateral ligament in his right knee and ruled him out for the rest of the season.

On offense, Hunter showed signs of explosiveness and recorded 28 receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown on 324 snaps. On defense, he was less effective, but solid, registering 15 tackles and three pass deflections on 162 snaps.

The Jacksonville Jaguars support Travis Hunter’s continued two-way usage at wide receiver and cornerback in 2026. Head coach Liam Coen confirmed, “Just as we drafted him to do,” emphasizing that the team’s plan is to keep him a two-way player,”

Hunter will have an increased role on defense this season, so expect those snap numbers to flip plenty.