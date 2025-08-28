“She’s Following The Gold Digger Blueprint Immaculately”: Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee Announce Baby Boy As Negative Fans Cut Them No Slack



If you were paying attention, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter and wife Leanna Lenee seemed to be celebrating more than a wedding, back in May, as the newly-minted Mrs. Hunter rocked a noticeable baby bump while the maligned couple danced the night away at their wedding reception.



Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee Secretly Bring Baby Boy Into Family

So while the tabloids and other haters created narratives of a potential divorce and turmoil just to clout chase clicks, Hunter and his wife were celebrating the birth of their first baby boy.

Another milestone in Hunters’ life and another test of faith and blessings for the family. One sign of a couple who is setting themselves up for success is privacy. Especially when dealing with a high profile pregnancy that most likely would be made a gossip play for everyone involved. As well as open season on a woman dealing with the fears and challenges of delivering a healthy baby while the family is in a sound state of mind.

The 22-year-old Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver and his wife didn’t announce the pregnancy or the birth right away. They dropped a bomb on social media and shared the news in a YouTube announcement titled “Dear Son…” on Wednesday, Aug. 27.





Travis Hunter & Wife Drop Secret Baby Bombshell, Return To Social Media With A Show

In the three minute clip, Hunter and Lenee are first in the bathroom. Still looking like a fresh, young couple in love, he uses a handheld old school camcorder to film them from the mirror while she primps her hair with a curling iron.

Then she holds a Clearblue pregnancy test, and asks, “Wait, is it going?” as the results load.

In true Hunter fashion, they both then do a silly dance of adulation as Lenee records the action.

“There’s the baby,” she says next, filming a copy of her ultrasound. The big reveal follows with a sign that reads, “It’s a boy.”

Lenee also says she had a dream that they would bring a boy “with lots and lots of curly hair” into the world and recorded the dream in the notes section of her iPhone on Feb. 28.

“Today is March 26, and this was the dream I had Feb. 28,” she also said in the video. “I knew it was gonna be a boy. So cool.”

The couple has been out of the social media loop as Hunter prepares for his opening day game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept.7 and his wife went through her pregancy. So the clip caught people up on what was really going on in their lives the last few months.

Other moments in the video showed the new parents going about their day-to-day routine, with Hunter brushing his teeth as Lenee recorded him and encouraged him to “say hi to the baby.”

Her behind-the-scenes footage also included finding out where the former Heisman Trophy winner would be drafted after his college career. Lenee did Hunter’s entire college bid with him, first at Jackson State and then going with him to Colorado, while he put the finishing touches on a Heisman-winning career.

After he was drafted, Hunter expressed a desire that his son would grow up “and be like me and you ‘gon get drafted to Jacksonville,” he proudly said. Some already know that Junior will be entering the family trade one day, same as his dad Travis and his uncle Trayvis Hunter, also an aspiring college player.



As the scene unfolds, Leanna asks her husband if he had a message for their unborn child, to which he responded: “You gotta be better than me.”

The couple also shared exclusive clips from before the birth, with Lenee showing off her baby bump, before showing footage of her in a hospital bed getting ready to push the baby out. The video fades to black as audio of the nurses coaching her through the delivery process is heard.

As the newborn’s cries grow louder, Hunter said, “That baby look just like me!” followed by laughter from all in the room.

“You did good,” he said as the video ended.



Leanna Lenee shows her baby bump. (Photo: Travis Hunter/Youtube)

When Did Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee Marry?



Hunter and Lenee had an intimate wedding at The Barn at Faith Farms on May 24 in Tennessee. Although Lenee’s baby bump was slightly noticeable at the time the couple didn’t announce her pregnancy.

We know now that while people focused on the luxury vehicle that Hunter gifted Lenee with and the gifts she gave her husband in return, she was carrying a priceless gift that trumped anything you can buy in a Mercedes Benz showroom.



The birth of the baby is a true victory for the couple as prior to their joyous wedding they faced unwarranted media scrutiny aimed at Lenee for her “behavior” on social media and during several pivotal and very visible moments in Hunter’s life. It was overblown by celebrities and others taking a special interest in making sure these two youngsters didn’t stay together. With no proof of past behavior to suggest it, people automatically accused Lenee of being a gold digger.

Travis stood by his woman then just as strongly and proudly as he does now.

“Y’all hate on me and then y’all go hate on my girl. I feel the same pain that she feel,” Hunter said in a December 2024 Twitch video. “We’re unseperable [sic], we’re with each other. If she hurting, of course I’m going to be hurting.”

Time To Lay Off The Hunter’s and Let Them Live

Those were the last words Hunter has spoken on the matter, and he’s surely taken names and notes of everyone who predicted a foul ending for the couple. The 6-1, 176 pound two-way star has been beating the odds his entire life. Despite people’s opinions the young man seems to know what he’s doing. Know what he wants, what level of family and stability he is trying to build and what kind of life he desires as he embarks on his NFL career.



Social Media Reacts To Travis Hunter & Leanna Lenee Baby Announcement

The reactions were mixed across social media as many people gave their blessings to the young couple. Others continued to predict an unhappy ending.



“She’s following the gold digger blueprint immaculately,” said one fan, who still believes that this marriage ends with Hunter taking a serious financial loss.

“If he gets out before contract #2, he can limit the damage,” said one fan suggesting that Travis needs to cut ties with his wife prior to his second NFL contract to limit how much she would get in an eventual divorce.

For others, the verdict is still out on how authentic this union is.

“This brother is either doing everything right or everything wrong, no in between,” said another netizen on X.



Eventually we have to start giving both Travis and Lenee major props for doing it right