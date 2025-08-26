‘Tyreek Got Fleeced. Travis Is Next Up’: Travis Hunter Started Trending After Miami WR Tyreek Hill Loses Millions and $50K Monthly Payments To Keeta Vaccaro In Divorce

Tyreek HIll joins the list of NFL and NBA players who have created families with women they didn’t intend to actually stay with and then had to pay those women as if they were the ones “shooting in the gym” when it came to divorce or paternity settlements.

Such is the game.

Keeta Vaccaro Gets Massive Payout In Divorce Settlement

In the case of Tyreek Hill, the wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, who signed a $90M extension and then lost his mind, the nasty divorce battle with ex-wife Keeta Vaccaro has finally come to an end and Vaccaro walks aways with a massive settlement.

She secured a $500K one-time payment, $20K-$50K a month in “spending money,” $100K for a new car, $450K for legal fees, and exclusive use of their $5.5M Miami mansion, which he must pay mortgage and utilities on. Hill is also responsible for health insurance for their daughter, Capri.

According to Daily Mail, Keeta Vaccaro walked away from her 17-month marriage to NFL star Tyreek Hill with a massive divorce settlement.



She secured a $500K one-time payment, $20K–$50K a month in “spending money,” $100K for a new car, $450K for legal fees, and exclusive use of… pic.twitter.com/uzoGJnFtDv — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 25, 2025

Tyreek Hill Has Other Legal Battles

Tyreek Hill currently faces a civil lawsuit from IG model Sophie Hall over a broken leg during a 2023 football drill at a residence. In a lawsuit filed in Broward County Court back in February of 2024, Hall alleges, “Mrs. Hall now brings this action to recover compensatory and punitive damages for the significant harm caused by his intentional and reckless misconduct.”

The domestic dispute with Vaccaro was closed by police with no charges filed. Can’t forget he started last season off with a bang with a temporary detention for Hill after a September 2024 traffic stop for speeding right outside the stadium.

Keeta Vaccaro and Tyreek Hill at the 13th Annual NFL Honors held at Resorts World Theatre on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

It’s not the amount of money that shocks people, but the combination of poor choices, calculated treachery, mistrust and greed that is prevalent in these situations. Hill has an alleged 10 children with various women. Vaccaro was able to not just have Hill’s child but secure a ring, which in the eyes of the law entitles her to a nice bag. His constant cheating and paternity and legal issues with other women in addition to accusations of domestic violence within the marriage doesn’t help his standing with the judges. Vaccaro reportedly even tried to hold onto Hill’s $200,000 Bentley Bentayga SUV, but had to settle for the $100K check for a new ride.

Dwight Howard Is Also About To Get Fleeced In Divorce

Hill’s settlement comes on the heels of former NBA star Dwight Howard getting divorced after a six month marriage to rapper Amy Luciani. who filed for divorce on July 1 in Georgia, claiming that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Six months isn’t much of a relationship or marriage. Just long enough for Rose to request alimony and reportedly ask that the marital assets and property be “equally” divided.

The divorce filing by Amy Luciani cites the marriage has “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for reconciliation.” She is requesting an equal division of marital assets and property and also seeking alimony. The split was confirmed by Luciani in a statement to The Shade Room.

Luciani Wants Half Of Dwight Howard’s $140M Fortune?

Not sure what assets Luciani wants to divide because the lukewarm artist entered the relationship worth $400K as of 2023. Howard is worth $140M and continued to rake in sums of money for his NBA legacy, charisma and other talents.

Social media chimed in on the announcement of the divorce with one fan saying,” Half of $140M for six months of marriage is nasty work. Where do I sign up?,” referencing Howard’s minute rice wife’s request for spousal support.

Social Media Reacts To Divorce Settlement: Is Travis Hunter Next?

Social media didn’t have much sympathy for Hill, even pulling Jacksonville Jaguars No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter into the smoke.

“He got fleeced. Travis Hunter is next up,” said one fan on Facebook, concerned that Vaccaro got too much in the settlement and his wife Leanna will do the same in the future. “Using marriage as cash grab is now becoming a “thing” lol. How was this passed into the constitution,” said another fan on X.

Of all of the criticisms NFL star rookie Travis Hunter has endured for his marriage to Leanna Lenee, Cam’ron and Mase hit him the hardest for not making her sign a prenuptial agreement. Just days after the 2024 Heisman Trophy recipient married Lenee, Cam and Mase wasted no time in expressing their disapproval of the nuptials on their podcast “It Is What It Is.”

RELATED: ‘Too Many Laws For The Person Without The Money’: Cam’ron and Mase Blast $46.5M Travis Hunter’s Decision Not To Make Wife Leanna Lenee Sign Prenup

Cam points to situations like Hill’s and Howard’s and says Hunter has too much to lose without a financial agreement in place because she’s guaranteed to get half. Or close to it.

“They’ll try to hit you with that shit, ‘Why get a prenup if you really love me?’” Cam added. “…Do what you want, Travis, that’s up to you. I’m signing a prenup unless shorty getting as much money as I get or more than me. If you’re not getting more than me, you have to sign a prenup. It just works like that for me.” Tyreek Hill On His Way To Retirement?

Hill has money, but he’s dividing his cake in plenty of ways and nobody plays football forever. In fact, Hill’s production dropped significantly last season and Miami failed to make the playoffs, which had him suggesting he might want out. The diminutive dynamo had his first season of less than 1,000 yards receiving since 2019. He failed to catch 100 balls for the first time since 2021. Maybe the off field drama finally caught up. Maybe it was just a down season marred by injuries to Tua Tagovailoa. Can he get back to the form that gained him two consecutive 1,700 plus yard seasons upon arrival in South Beach? The road to redemption starts on September 7th on the road against the Indianolpis Colts. With his pockets just a tad lighter.