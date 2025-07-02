‘It Ain’t Trickin’ If You Got It’: Travis Hunter Continues To Shower Leanna Lenee With Million Dollar Mansions and $600K Worth Of Luxury Cars

It ain’t trickin’ if you got it, and Travis Hunter has it. The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie continues to scoff at the haters, critics and pessimists concerning his marriage to Leanna Lenee.

Leanna Lenee flashes her new diamond wedding ring, gifted to her by her husband Travis Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. (Leanna Lenee/Instagram)

While celebrities, relationship gurus and internet sleuths begged the No.2 overall pick to walk away from his then-girlfriend as evidence mounted up that she might not be as committed as she appears, Hunter weathered the storm, won a Heisman and danced the night away on his wedding day, while fans across social media continued to predict his downfall.

Travis Hunter Showers Wife With Cars, Mansion & Jewels

After signing his four-year, $46.6 million contract with a $30.5 million signing bonus, Hunter really started giving haters something to post about. As he’s been showering his wife with dream gifts and providing her a life of opulence and wealth.

Hunter, 22, and his longtime girl Leanna, 23, got married at the end of May in an extravagant wedding in Tennessee, where he presented his wife with a fancy Black truck worth $500K.

The couple has been together since he was in high school in Georgia and she followed him to Jackson State and then to Colorado where she went viral for every facial expression or word that came out of her mouth. Then attacked on social media for weeks and labeled an opportunist and gold digger.

Hunter also purchased a $3.275 million Jacksonville home in the gated community of Deerwood County Country Club for his wife. The home has 13 rooms and sits on 7.5 acres. It’s 8,125-square-foot, two-stories, with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a 4-car garage, a pool, and a tennis court.

Something tells me that the place is going to be active with family and friends. Hunter didn’t stop there. Recently, he presented his wife with her “dream” Tesla in a heartwarming gesture that had her tearing up.

Reports say, it’s a souped-up Model X with the black exterior and white interior, that starts around $100K. That’s just a drop in the bucket for Trevor Lawrence’s new two-way weapon.



WHOLESOME: #Jaguars star wide receiver/CB Travis Hunter surprising his wife Leanna Lenee with her dream Tesla car.



She was in tears.



Hunter also purchased a Mercedes-Benz AMG for Leanna at their wedding.

Celebrities Including Cam’ron and Mase Warned Hunter To Get Prenuptial

Cam’ron and Mase were a part of the very vocal contingent of celebrities and podcasters warning Hunter to run for the hills before committing to a marriage with Lenee. Just days after the 2024 Heisman Trophy recipient married Lenee, Cam and Mase wasted no time in expressing their disapproval of the nuptials on their podcast “It Is What It Is.”

“I don’t know why love needs to be defined by a piece of paper. Why we can’t just love each other? What money got to do with it,” Cam asked, before referencing the Remy Ma and Papoose divorce drama. “There’s too many laws for the person without the money,” Cam added.

Travis was happy beyond measure at his wedding, but fans on social media still tried to steal his moment.

All Lenee has to do is chill and support Hunter as she has always done. There was some speculation that she was showing a baby bump at her wedding, but we haven’t had any confirmation on a pregnancy.

Hunter, on the other hand, is the toast of the town in Jacksonville. He’s a Florida kid who will get to play in front of fans, friends and family often enough.

Travis Hunter Could Break Malcom Jenkins Single-Season Snap Record

NFL analyst Danny Parkins predicted on the “First Things First” show that Caleb Williams will be the most exciting player to watch this season, but Hunter isn’t far behind.

“Travis Hunter, they, the Jaguars, are telling everybody what their plan is, and we’re all like, are they really going to play him both ways? They traded up from five to two to get him. They are working him out on both sides of the ball. I think he’s going to set the record for most snaps played in NFL history as a rookie.”

Parkins says that Hunter could break the record for most snaps played in a single season, a record that was set back in 2014, when Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins played 1,357 snaps.

First-time GM Jeff Gladstone made it clear that Hunter is a cornerstone piece in the Jaguars’ new culture when he traded up to the second overall pick to grab him and committed to having Hunter play both ways, which many NFL minds doubted would happen.

After a standout showing in camp, making his typically-incredible plays on both sides of the ball, expectations are through the roof. His relationship with QB 1 Lawrence is reportedly blossoming as well. So is the interest in he and his wife’s very public and solid relationship.