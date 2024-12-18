What a Week For Hunter Family | Trayvis Hunter, The Younger Brother Of Travis Hunter Gets HBCU Offer From Deion Sanders’ Friend Eddie George

What a week’s it’s been for the Hunter family. First, Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis wins the Heisman Trophy. Then after being snubbed as a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back in CFB), Hunter won both the Bednarik Award (best defensive player) and the Biletnikoff Award (best receiver).



In all it was a whirlwind week for Hunter who began his collegiate career at Jackson State in 2022.

While the former No. 1 overall recruit who has wowed us for three college seasons will now prepare to enter the 2025 NFL draft, the Hunter name will still be in and around the college game.



Travis Hunter’s Younger Brother Trayvis Hunter Is Next Up

Younger brother Trayvis is a rising sophomore wide receiver who this past season recorded 496 yards and six touchdowns in nine games for Effingham County High School in Springfield, Georgia.

Being the brother of the reigning Heisman winner and future top-three pick in the April’s draft, Trayvis has received offers from a few notable HBCUs.



Naturally those schools would be on the table as the legend of his brother Travis Hunter started at Jackson State.

Trayvis’ first offer came on Monday from former NFL All-Pro and Heisman Trophy-winning running back Eddie George and the Tennessee State Tigers.

Trayvis Hunter Gets First Offers From Eddie George and Tennessee State and Jackson State

An excited Hunter took to X formerly known as Twitter to announce that the reigning Big South-Ohio Valley Conference champions had indeed offered him.

“Blessed to receive my first ever offer from Tennessee State University,” Trayvis posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The offers didn’t stop there as the newly crowned Celebration Bowl champion Jackson State Tigers and head coach T.C. Taylor entered the fray and offered the younger Hunter in hopes of striking gold like Deion Sanders did in 2022.

#AGTG ✝️ All thanks to the man above!!🙏🏾 Blessed to receive my 2nd offer of the day from Jackson State University!🔥🔥 @fordtough301 @CoachYoung34 pic.twitter.com/mcZFBqTjcB — Trayvis Hunter (@4Trayvis) December 17, 2024

Travis Lauds Trayvis During Heisman Acceptance Speech

The younger Hunter brother has the unwavering support of his older more famous brother who during his Heisman acceptance speech made sure to mention Trayvis.

“You know I do this for you, bro,” an emotional Travis said as he stood in front of his peers and family. “We’ve been doing this for a long time. You was always next to me. Even the times I didn’t want to take you, my mama made me take you.”

That right there might be all that Trayvis needs to go on and continue to tear it up on the high school level and then wherever he sees as the best fit for him on the collegiate level.

What a week to be a Hunter.