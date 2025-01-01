“It Will Be Multiple Idiots That Will Say Things That Totally Aren’t True” | Deion Sanders Warns That Media Will Run False Narratives About Sons’ NFL Future

With the Colorado Buffaloes’ season over and in the books, the attention now turns to NFL draft for players like Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders. For months now Sanders has insinuated that he only wanted the aforementioned Shedeur, Shilo and Travis to go to certain teams in the draft. In March he told reporters this about their pro futures.

(Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Prime Video)

“Top four,” Sanders said in March 2024 when asked where he thinks Shedeur and Hunter will be drafted. “Anywhere from one through four. One of them is going to be [number] one… And the latter one will not go behind four.”

“Now, all of this is subjective because I know where I kinda want them to go, and let’s not forget Shilo, but I know where I want them to go,” he added. “So, there are certain cities that ain’t gonna happen. … It’s going to be an Eli [Manning]. We ain’t doing it.”

From the sounds of it Sanders was letting it be known if the wrong team chose any of them he’d step in and pull an Eli Manning or John Elway type move and refuse to go. Fast-forward to December, and Sanders is changing his tune a bit.

When it comes to @DeionSanders somebody’s gonna find a way to work a lie into the mix 🙄 and a lie sure don’t care who tells it@ShannonSharpe @ochocinco pic.twitter.com/zXNdcc3rqh — Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) December 31, 2024

Sanders Says Don’t Believe Everything You Hear

Early Monday afternoon, Sanders, likely still salting from the Buffaloes’ 36-14 beatdown at the hands of the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl took to X to say this.

“It will be multiple IDIOTS that will say things that totally aren’t true regarding where I would like @ShedeurSanders & @ShiloSanders to play in the @nfl. If I say it I will say it directly to whom it may concern not a attention seeker. I do know @nflcommish personally! [Mic] drop,” Sanders wrote on X on Monday.

“They’ve already started the lying and positioning but they forgot I got TIME TODAY,” Sanders added.

Sanders was allegedly responding to a tweet sent by an account posing as a reporter named “Wesley Steinberg.”

“Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders has no interest in playing for Browns or Titans,” the Steinberg tweet said.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer didn’t waste any time firing back at the fake account. But after Sunday’s results the Patriots, Browns, Titans and Giants are positioned first through fourth for the 2025 NFL draft.



With the Patriots already having their quarterback in Drake Maye, and Shedeur being widely considered as the top QB prospect in this draft, the belief is he could be headed to either QB-needy Cleveland or Nashville, teams many believed Sanders was speaking of in March.

Shedeur Sanders had custom New York Giants-themed cleats created for Colorado's bowl game 👀



(📸: nomad_customs / IG) pic.twitter.com/Ai5IooC6lS — DraftKings (@DraftKings) December 28, 2024

Shedeur To The NY Giants?

Heading into Sunday’s action the Giants held the No. 1 pick, and from the looks of it the Sanders clan believed it was inevitable that Shedeur would be under center there next year. In fact, many were so confident that he even mentioned wearing some custom-made cleats that featured Giants colors.

A confident Shedeur said at one of the team’s final bowl practices, “We know where we going. … You’ll see them in the cleats later on this week.”

RELATED: “Don’t Know If Deion Will Feel Right Kicking Out Another Black Coach” | Ex-NFL Player Gets Blunt About Why Deion Sanders Won’t Be Joining Son Shedeur On Vegas Raiders

That is until the Giants went out and beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday to drop to fourth in the draft order, a spot likely too low to get Shedeur without trading up.