“That Was A Wild Choice Of Words To Use Right There” | Fans Criticize Prime Video NFL Announcer Kirk Herbstreit For “Bucking Bronco” Reference About Bears Star QB Caleb Williams

Prime Video NFL analyst Kirk Herbstreit is facing some serious backlash for comparing Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams to a “bucking bronco” that needed to “be trained and needed to be taught how to play within structure” during the “Thursday Night Football” broadcast against the New England Patriots.

While discussing Williams’ development and improved passing accuracy, Herbstreit remarked, “When he first got here, Caleb Williams was like a bucking bronco. He needed to be trained and needed to be taught how to play within structure.” In context Herbstreit was praising Williams’ refinement under coach Ben Johnson following the Bears’ 30–24 victory, though the phrasing immediately drew intense public scrutiny.



NFL analyst Kirk Herbstreit is facing some serious backlash for comparing Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams to a “bucking bronco” that needed to “be trained and needed to be taught how to play within structure.” (Getty Images)

The Criticism: Animalistic Comparisons

Critics and media figures argued that comparing a Black athlete to a wild, untamed animal taps into uncomfortable historical tropes and racialized language. Because of his choice of words, Herbstreit who’s also known as “Herbie” has faced a lot of backlash. Journalists and sports commentators on platforms like X and Threads called the choice of words tone-deaf and coded, drawing parallels to long-standing criticisms of how Black quarterbacks are evaluated regarding discipline and control.

In comments under an Awful Announcing X post about Herbstreit’s metaphor, commentators and sports personalities alike pointed out that this was not Herbstreit’s first controversial remark about Williams, referencing past 2024 commentary questioning Williams’ preparation and earlier college-era remarks.

Fans Chime In

Herbstreit’s words quickly drew a rise via social media with fans having plenty to say.

“That was a wold choice of words to use right there,” a fan said.

“Reminds me of jimmy the Greek. He claimed that Black athletes were ‘bred to be superior athletes’ that slave owners would breed ‘big black’ men with ‘big women’ to produce physically superior offspring and that Black athletes were ‘bred to be superior athletes,’” another fan said.

“These white people don’t even realize what they say. It’s just so natural to be racist,” someone else mentioned.

“This sounds wrong and like a dogwhistle,” a fan replied.

“Can take the boy outta Ohio, but not the Ohio outta the boy,” another fan spewed.

“They never said that about that wild bronco that still hasn’t been tamed in DEI MVP RB1 Josh Allen,” a fan quipped.

“Kirk Herbstreit ie the new Jimmy the Greek,” another fan said.

Caleb Williams Playing Great

Williams the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and No.1 overall pick is playing at a high level, coming off a prime-time performance that pushed the Chicago Bears to a 5–2 record.

In Thursday’s 30-24 home win Williams was great. He completed 22 of 33 passes for 308 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions in a 30–24 Thursday Night Football win over the New England Patriots. He also became the first Bears quarterback to throw for 300+ yards in back-to-back games since Mitchell Trubisky in 2018.

Williams also became the first Bears quarterback to throw for 300+ yards in back-to-back games since Mitchell Trubisky in 2018.