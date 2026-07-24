‘Paige Shiver Thinking How She Can Have Caleb Williams Baby’: Ex-Mistress Of Former Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Accused Of Nepotism As She Lands Job With Chicago Bears 

The Sherrone Moore and Paige Shiver scandal that shook the Michigan football program to its core has a new layer to it. While Moore is still currently unemployed and likely won’t be coaching on college sidelines for the foreseeable future, Shiver is back in the mix already, with another opportunity in the football realm.



Former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is a disgraced head coach with no options in the foreseeable future while his former executive assistant and mistress, Paige Shiver, allegedly used her father’s NFL connections to land a job with the Chicago Bears. (Getty Images/Instagram)

The former Michigan executive assistant to Moore who was allegedly seduced into their scandal is back without facing any consequences for her actions. In fact, she still has an ongoing lawsuit against the university as she steps into her new gig.

Mistress Paige Shiver Hired By The Chicago Bears

In the aftermath of her consensual affair with Moore which eventually led to the dismissal of both parties, Shiver has landed with the Bears. Shiver can thank her dad a former employee with the franchise for the connection, and her immediate rise back into the fold doesn’t sit well with BSO CEO Robert Littal who had this to say about it.

“Sherrone Moore’s ex-mistress Paige Shiver has no problem getting a job in NFL allegedly thanks to nepotism after consensual affair with brother Sherrone that led to pay raise and pregnancy.”

Sherrone Moore's Ex-Mistress Paige Shiver Has No Problem Getting a Job in NFL Allegedly Thanks to Nepotism After Consensual Affair With Brother Sherrone That Led to Pay Raise and Pregnancy (New Gig-Pics) ===> https://t.co/gI7SjQLU4C pic.twitter.com/L5qRzV4Xih — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) July 20, 2026

While Shiver gets a new lease on life, Moore’s been in a downward spiral since being named the replacement for former HC Jim Harbaugh who departed for the NFL prior to the 2024 NFL season. What began as an opportunity to run a Blue Blood program, ended less than two seasons later with Moore being fired in lieu of this scandal. The embarrassing legal issues surrounding the mess with Shiver has also been a burden to his family and future.

What’s Paige Shiver’s New Job With Chicago Bears?

The former Michigan executive assistant “was recently hired by the Chicago Bears to work in community engagement and special projects,” former ESPN reporter Matt Fortuna posted on X.

While the specific duties of her role remain unreleased, the position aligns with the franchise’s extensive off-field community impact initiatives.Early in May, the Bears released their 2025-26 community report to highlight the franchise’s work throughout the Chicago area. They invested $2.8 million in Bears Care in youth football, women’s cancer initiatives, education, and community programs in underserved neighborhoods.

Shiver’s role will reportedly be to work closely under many such programs, as being hired to work on community projects, per former ESPN reporter Matt Fortuna.

Fans Chime In

Shiver’s newfound success quickly became a sticking point all over social media with fans having varying opinions on the matter.

“Lmao. It would be my Bears to employ her,” a fan said. “Paige Shiver Right Now Thinking How She Can Have Caleb Williams Baby. LOL,” someone else replied. “Bears players finna be running through that lmao,” another person commented.

“Great to be white,” another fan quipped. “The wh*re wants more,” a person mentioned.

Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli has stuck by his side, from the extramarital affair with Paige Shiver to his criminal proceedings. (GettyImages/Screenshot/Instagram)

What’s Sherrone Moore Been Doing?

As Shriver seems to have her career and image back on track, Moore is out of the spotlight. The former Wolverines head coach is currently serving 18 months of probation for two misdemeanor convictions—malicious use of a telecommunications device and trespassing.



RELATED: ‘She Not Going To Take Any Accountability Huh’: Paige Shiver Exposes DMs Former Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Sent Her While His Wife Was With Child

Moore avoided jail time after accepting a plea deal in March that dropped his original felony and more serious misdemeanor charges. He was officially sentenced to 18 months of probation and and is legally required to avoid alcohol and marijuana, maintain mental health treatment, and have no contact with the victim.